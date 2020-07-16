 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Jesus Christ, what happened to his head?   (local10.com) divider line
33
    More: Florida, Bishop, Deacon Edivaldo da Saliva, Christianity, statue of Jesus Christ, Miami-Dade County, Florida, South Florida church, Florida, Miami  
•       •       •

1882 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 3:14 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to ancient mythology, if enough people pray real hard, he can regenerate one after three days, but you have do do the rituals of burning incense, and subjugation women, and taking all their So are change to pay off pederasty suits.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: According to ancient mythology, if enough people pray real hard, he can regenerate one after three days, but you have do do the rituals of burning incense, and subjugation women, and taking all their So are change to pay off pederasty suits.


It also works if you just say the statue regenerated its head and then ascended into heaven, write a bunch of fun stories describing the miracle, and then 100 years later destroy all records that say otherwise.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
snopes.comView Full Size

wut?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He saw all the evangelicals worshiping Trump and doing evil in his name and his head exploded.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ehh, just wait a few days.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2099

No, the was wasn't about statues.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [snopes.com image 400x400]
wut?


I was expecting more like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry.  I thought it was made of chocolate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 2099

No, the was wasn't about statues.


War*
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
False flag.  They want to believe that the Black Lives Matter crowd is anti-Jesus, but are ignoring the fact that Black people are better Christians that White Christians.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somebody mistook it for Baal.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
(Expects Spaceballs reference)
"It's on backwards!"
(Reads article)
"Why didn't someone tell him his ass was so big?"
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At this time destroying statues in more of a sport than protest.
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uh oh now you done it

Better start building a ark now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


"Look how they massacred my boy. Again."
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: False flag.  They want to believe that the Black Lives Matter crowd is anti-Jesus, but are ignoring the fact that Black people are better Christians that White Christians.


If true, it would make zero sense for BLM to be anti-Jesus. Jesus was a protester himself and he would be an inspiration today
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Must be because of all the slaves he has.......oh wait, I'm thinking of sheep!
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's wrong with his head? Let's ask Ben Carson Jesus!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeBusch2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well yeah, as much as the poor bastard has had to do this, damage is inevitable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - Head Puns
Youtube 3wafhDIMU6w
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to live in West Kendall.  90% possibility of it just being bored kids.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He got a long look at what his followers have been up to in his name, and it asploded.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the Roman Catholic Church which loves Jesus so much that they put a little model of him being tortured to death in every classroom they run?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [upload.wikimedia.org image 700x544]

"Look how they massacred my boy. Again."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Personally, I believe Jesus was a schizophrenic alien who lost his mind way before he was crucified. The statue of him with a missing head is a better metaphor for his existence. Beautiful. Artistic. Broken. Satisfying.
 
goodncold
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe the priest rectum.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: What's wrong with his head? Let's ask Ben Carson Jesus!

[Fark user image 425x541]


Jesus was a Klingon?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Farking Romans...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It's on backwards!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Decapitation is more humane than crucifixion. Just sayin'.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.