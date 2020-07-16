 Skip to content
(CNN)   She's gone Oh-I. Oh-I
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've certainly perfected the removing statues game now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has been removed by the local authority.

Local WHITE authority I reckon.
Can't have any uppity black statues around right?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hell hath no fury like a local government if you ain't got a permit for that
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't worry, statues aren't important.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I actually like that they put it in a museum instead of just shiat-canning it
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's every chance that when the local authority open poll so the local residents decide what goes up on the plinth the same statue is returned.

Bonus points all round if it gets a bronze version cast & installed.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"But the sculpture has caused a divide in the art world, with some suggesting that the intervention of a White, London-based artist is unhelpful to the wider Black Lives Matter movement."

Oh well then, I guess we should dismantle the Statue of Liberty and send it back to France?
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I belongs in a Museum!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The artist confirmed that he did not receive permission from authorities to erect the statue.

Random people can't just randomly install statues in a city park.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really should preview.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: There's every chance that when the local authority open poll so the local residents decide what goes up on the plinth the same statue is returned.

Bonus points all round if it gets a bronze version cast & installed.


But we're operating under new rules now.   Once Robespierre arrives, he's there until the guillotine takes him too.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thats going to happen when you put things up without asking.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

evilsofa: "But the sculpture has caused a divide in the art world, with some suggesting that the intervention of a White, London-based artist is unhelpful to the wider Black Lives Matter movement."

Oh well then, I guess we should dismantle the Statue of Liberty and send it back to France?


Oh, ffs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snort: I belongs in a Museum!


thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size


*cough, cough*
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snort: I belongs in a Museum!


So do you!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Snort: I belongs in a Museum!

[thumbor.forbes.com image 711x838]

*cough, cough*


You better go get that cough checked out.  Have you had any fever?  Congestion or runny nose?  Fatigue?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The artist confirmed that he did not receive permission from authorities to erect the statue.

Random people can't just randomly install statues in a city park.


🙄
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

evilsofa: "But the sculpture has caused a divide in the art world, with some suggesting that the intervention of a White, London-based artist is unhelpful to the wider Black Lives Matter movement."

Oh well then, I guess we should dismantle the Statue of Liberty and send it back to France?


It's copper, so just set the tweakers on it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This thread is already an embarrassing shiat show of yellow. Amazing.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The artist confirmed that he did not receive permission from authorities to erect the statue.

Random people can't just randomly install statues in a city park.


LAW AND ORDER
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What went wrong?
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aardvark Inc.: There's every chance that when the local authority open poll so the local residents decide what goes up on the plinth the same statue is returned.


This was probably the motivation for putting it up in the first place.  I'm sure the artist didn't expect the city to just go "Oh that's nice, just move it 3 inches to the left and we'll fill out the forms for you".  

It's a beautiful, powerful statue, and now everyone's seen it in place.  It'll most likely be top of the list when they decide what to install.
 
