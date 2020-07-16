 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Cops have bone to pick with man shaking skeleton outside grocery store   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sheriff, 28-year-old man, Stuart, Florida, Breaking news, Man, The Beat, Skeleton, Facebook  
776 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)



dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Personally I'd avoid skeletons that shake men, but that's just me.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artist's re-creation:
syfy.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The case began June 12 as a deputy patrolling a plaza with a Winn-Dixie in it in the 3300 block of Southeast Salerno Road saw the 28-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, the latter having a trespass warning.

No names provided.  I'm guessing Hamlet and Horatio.
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is humerus.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The voices are telling me to steal from the store, and I'm out here requesting money with him, so I don't," the 28-year-old man is quoted as saying.

He said they had the skeleton because of "voodoo."

Of course, nowhere in the article was there any mention of mental health services being requested or provided.  At least the younger man is completely cray-cray (scientific term).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't tell him to go to Winn Dixie, I told him to go to Publix.

Dude is a little off, I think.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I didn't tell him to go to Winn Dixie, I told him to go to Publix.

Dude is a little off, I think.

Dude is a little off, I think.


You'll Yoruba the day you didn't get him the mental health assistance he needed.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: "The voices are telling me to steal from the store, and I'm out here requesting money with him, so I don't," the 28-year-old man is quoted as saying.

He said they had the skeleton because of "voodoo."

Of course, nowhere in the article was there any mention of mental health services being requested or provided.  At least the younger man is completely cray-cray (scientific term).


And I'm no lawyer, especially not a Florida lawyer, but I'm not sure what crime was committed other than being strange.

Maybe this:  "They were trying to flag down vehicles."

I'm not even sure if that's a crime or how exactly you would define that.  Is holding up a skeleton while your buddy holds up a sign asking for money "flagging down vehicles"?   I wouldn't stop for them unless they jumped in front of my car.

And now I'm looking at plastic skeletons on AMazon...no reason, really.  I'm just wondering if I could get a reaction out of anyone if I carried it around with me.

for days and days
playing little games.
Like not looking at it for a whole day
And then looking at it

To see if I still liked it.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Geotpf: "The voices are telling me to steal from the store, and I'm out here requesting money with him, so I don't," the 28-year-old man is quoted as saying.

He said they had the skeleton because of "voodoo."

Of course, nowhere in the article was there any mention of mental health services being requested or provided.  At least the younger man is completely cray-cray (scientific term).

And I'm no lawyer, especially not a Florida lawyer, but I'm not sure what crime was committed other than being strange.

Maybe this:  "They were trying to flag down vehicles."

I'm not even sure if that's a crime or how exactly you would define that.  Is holding up a skeleton while your buddy holds up a sign asking for money "flagging down vehicles"?   I wouldn't stop for them unless they jumped in front of my car.

And now I'm looking at plastic skeletons on AMazon...no reason, really.  I'm just wondering if I could get a reaction out of anyone if I carried it around with me.

for days and days
playing little games.
Like not looking at it for a whole day
And then looking at it

To see if I still liked it.


Looks like they were in a parking lot of a supermarket and the supermarket staff wanted them gone.  One of them (the older man) had been kicked off the property before, so he was charged with trespassing, and the other one (the younger one hearing voices) was given a warning saying he'd be arrested too if he came back.  It is somewhat nice that the policy for this sort of thing in that city apparently is to give a warning first before arrest.
 
perigee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Geotpf: "The voices are telling me to steal from the store, and I'm out here requesting money with him, so I don't," the 28-year-old man is quoted as saying.

He said they had the skeleton because of "voodoo."

Of course, nowhere in the article was there any mention of mental health services being requested or provided.  At least the younger man is completely cray-cray (scientific term).

And I'm no lawyer, especially not a Florida lawyer, but I'm not sure what crime was committed other than being strange.

Maybe this:  "They were trying to flag down vehicles."

I'm not even sure if that's a crime or how exactly you would define that.  Is holding up a skeleton while your buddy holds up a sign asking for money "flagging down vehicles"?   I wouldn't stop for them unless they jumped in front of my car.

And now I'm looking at plastic skeletons on AMazon...no reason, really.  I'm just wondering if I could get a reaction out of anyone if I carried it around with me.

for days and days
playing little games.
Like not looking at it for a whole day
And then looking at it

To see if I still liked it.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
