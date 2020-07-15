 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Spirit Airline passengers fail to make it beyond the ticket counter before attacking staff   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, US Airways, Tymaya Wright, South Florida metropolitan area, Airport, Broward County, Florida, Spirit airline employees, Miramar, Florida, Southwest Airlines  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 9:38 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only airline that needs bouncers.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Awesome video...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When Philadelphia meets Florida, nothing good can happen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me to fly Spirit Airlines.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Philly, is there anything it can't do?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's pretty good self restraint.

We will now begin boarding.  First Class passengers...  Now villany scum seats 1 through 2.  Now the truly flatulent in seats 3 through 5.  Crying children in seats 6a through 8b.  Drunken rowdies in seats 9g through 22 a.  Everyone else expect Harry Freakstorms. Your seat was removed for medical reasons (we can't stand you).  Please return to the ticketing agent kiosk for more frustration and a $5 voucher for a bag of peanuts.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: You couldn't pay me to fly Spirit Airlines.

[i2.wp.com image 371x404]


username, and so on.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TSA LIVES MATTER
 
MindStalker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: You couldn't pay me to fly Spirit Airlines.

[i2.wp.com image 371x404]


Most of those 3 inches are made up in having much thinner seats. The spacing between seats doesn't feel especially tiny (though it is smaller), but the seats are thin as heck.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Such charming, civilized, folks.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That's pretty good self restraint.

We will now begin boarding.  First Class passengers...  Now villany scum seats 1 through 2.  Now the truly flatulent in seats 3 through 5.  Crying children in seats 6a through 8b.  Drunken rowdies in seats 9g through 22 a.  Everyone else expect Harry Freakstorms. Your seat was removed for medical reasons (we can't stand you).  Please return to the ticketing agent kiosk for more frustration and a $5 voucher for a bag of peanuts.


A $5 voucher for a $7 bag.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I could save a few bucks flying Spirit or shopping at Wal-Mart but I can pay a bit more to not deal with shopping at Wal-Mart or flying Spirit.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: TSA LIVES MATTER


What does this have to do with the TSA?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Walker: You couldn't pay me to fly Spirit Airlines.

[i2.wp.com image 371x404]

Most of those 3 inches are made up in having much thinner seats. The spacing between seats doesn't feel especially tiny (though it is smaller), but the seats are thin as heck.


I have a bad back and long legs.
I need as thick seats and seat backs and as much legroom as possible.
Also Spirit nickel and dimes you to death.

Photo from the below article entitled "Dear Spirit Airlines: You Are the Worst"
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.phillymag.com/news/2017/0​6​/27/spirit-airlines-worst-airline/
 
Disclaimer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I flew Spirit once. Got delayed in Las Vegas. I went up to the ticket agent and politely asked if I had time to grab some food.

She just absolutely ghosted me. Just stood there and looked straight forward. She wasn't typing or working, but just standing there like she was guarding Buckingham Palace. I asked again. Same reaction. She just did not give a shiat.

So I can sympathize with these three women. Spirit is the farking worst.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The only airline that needs bouncers.


I'm starting to think they need to rebrand as something like "Placid Airlines."
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The original is a way better report and video.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Were they asked to wear masks?  *click* No? Wow, I'm honestly surprised.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet the hair extensions were really flyin'!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.