(NYPost)   Bikini-clad woman says 'Karen' called her naked ... You're still here? It's over. Go click the link. There's pictures there. Go   (nypost.com) divider line
73
    More: Strange, New York, Toplessness, Bikini, Tell, Upstate New York, Swimsuit, TikTok user Aurea, Thong  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen beach wear that makes her floss look like a trenchcoat. And that's in (relatively) conservative PR. Don't get me started on the French islands. Karen's gonna Karen.

(no really, don't. I'll start crying. We can't hide/dodge there this summer, they won't clear our boat in. farking USA. As soon as the Sahara dust lays down we'll have big storms start spinning up. Baguettes, good cheese and wine and bikinis that average under 20cm^2 of coverage. Counting the ties. Damn you States)
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She came to me without a mask," Aurea wrote in a caption in the clip


Mask? She needs a bag over her head.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one corner, an overprotective and prudish mother with her leering, uncontrollable children.

In the other corner, a wannabe TikTok video star.

Let them fight, but in a specially designed ring where I can press a button right after the bell rings, the floor drops out, and they land in an alligator-filled underground lake.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whores gotta get attention.  You pick which one of these you want to call the attention whore.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That link is totally not clickbait.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sow Mom is jealous. It makes me wonder how she had kids.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her ass is nude.

I guess if I take a pair of shorts, roll them up and shove them up my butt im not naked?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a question.   Why do we care?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is relevant to my interests, because I'm Abe Froman.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky she didn't go through a Hassidic Jewish area, they would have thrown rocks at her.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You see those group of boys over there? Those are my boys. They're staring at your ass"

Maybe you should be talking to your boys?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. We begin by coveting what we see every day. Don't you feel eyes moving over your body, Clarice? And don't your eyes seek out the things you want?

-Abraham Lincoln
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting something see through, poor Karen must be awful to be in a state of perpetual offense and think of the children mode.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen really needs to step up and be her best MILF with pictures.  We'll be the judge.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it's a nice ass, but not THAT nice
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the boys were thrilled with mom doing that
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: In one corner, an overprotective and prudish mother with her leering, uncontrollable children.

In the other corner, a wannabe TikTok video star.

Let them fight, but in a specially designed ring where I can press a button right after the bell rings, the floor drops out, and they land in an alligator-filled underground lake.


Alligators are fine and all but, I'd prefer to replace them with the salt water crocodile.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I've always said that if your going to scuttle a ship full of loot do it in Darwin harbor , between the sharks , salties and everything else Australian it's probably safe even from you.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all down for a big ass. Butt I do like a little mystery to boot.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: "You see those group of boys over there? Those are my boys. They're staring at your ass"

Maybe you should be talking to your boys?


Why?

The boys are happy, she didn't seem to notice or mind.  The only one unhappy is Karen.

//I might recommend not staring laser beams
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: She's lucky she didn't go through a Hassidic Jewish area, they would have thrown rocks at her.


Not enough people know about how that community acts.
 
Hugh2d2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was a time on FARK, long ago, when this submission would have spawned an epic thread of bikini pics in the comments. I miss those simpler times.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: "You see those group of boys over there? Those are my boys. They're staring at your ass"

Maybe you should be talking to your boys?


The solution is obviously for Karen to encourage her boys to go over to LookAtMyButt and crudely hit on her.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: Her ass is nude.

I guess if I take a pair of shorts, roll them up and shove them up my butt im not naked?


We need pics to make sure.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she replaced her bikini with masks, would "Karen" tell her that she's been muzzled?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the problem is the boys are staring like maniacs and the girl is the cause?  Teach em to rubberneck properly.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm all down for a big ass. Butt I do like a little mystery to boot.


The ol' beef whistle is still hidden, that not enough mystery for ya?
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: Attention whores gotta get attention.  You pick which one of these you want to call the attention whore.


whynotboth.jpg
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: "You see those group of boys over there? Those are my boys. They're staring at your ass"

Maybe you should be talking to your boys?


Are they teenage boys?  Hate to break it to you mom, but they're staring at any ass they can.  Probably including yours
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eegah: If she replaced her bikini with masks, would "Karen" tell her that she's been muzzled?

[Fark user image 850x1053]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Hard pass.


sed 's/H/L/g'
sed 's/p//g'

FTFY.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: In one corner, an overprotective and prudish mother with her leering, uncontrollable children.

In the other corner, a wannabe TikTok video star.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poorly tattooed myspace dwarf says what?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OldRod:
Are they teenage boys? Hate to break it to you mom, but they're staring at any ass they can. Probably including yours

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hugh2d2: there was a time on FARK, long ago, when this submission would have spawned an epic thread of bikini pics in the comments. I miss those simpler times.


Sorry, but that fark died long ago.

All that's left are a bunch of humorless libs who hatefap about Trump.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: Her ass is nude.

I guess if I take a pair of shorts, roll them up and shove them up my butt im not naked?


You'd be naked, but with a pair of shorts shoved up your ass.

I'm not here to judge. You be you.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: In one corner, an overprotective and prudish mother with her leering, uncontrollable children.

In the other corner, a wannabe TikTok video star.

Let them fight, but in a specially designed ring where I can press a button right after the bell rings, the floor drops out, and they land in an alligator-filled underground lake.


Underground Blind Albino Alligator Lake.

I see a low budget horror movie in the making...

/half the movie they substitute white alligators with birch trees.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sure, Aurea, tell your tale of woe to the young men of a certain skin tone who have been ticketed for the crime of, good heavens, showing their undies because they wore baggy pants in public. Not THEIR ENTIRE ASS like you, their entire asses were covered by their drawers.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I've always said that if your going to scuttle a ship full of loot do it in Darwin harbor , between the sharks , salties and everything else Australian it's probably safe even from you.


I doubt it.

Something to consider:  Both Great Whites and Salties are legally protected, and with good reason.

Humans are very good at killing things bigger, stronger, and tougher than ourselves.   It's kind of the hallmark of our species.  If we didn't make killing those two species illegal, they'd probably be gone by now.

I think I could come up with a way to manage it.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ImmutableTenderloin: Hard pass.

sed 's/H/L/g'
sed 's/p//g'

FTFY.


Now do it with awk...
 
soupafi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And I'm willing to bet that her boys have seen more on the internet.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: Sure, Aurea, tell your tale of woe to the young men of a certain skin tone who have been ticketed for the crime of, good heavens, showing their undies because they wore baggy pants in public. Not THEIR ENTIRE ASS like you, their entire asses were covered by their drawers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: OldRod:
Are they teenage boys? Hate to break it to you mom, but they're staring at any ass they can. Probably including yours

[Fark user image 600x450]


At first I was like

Fark user imageView Full Size


But then I was like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Aurea said she confirmed with park workers that there is no rule at the lake that says her swimsuit is inadequate - although there are rules in New York state requiring a face mask, which the mom wasn't wearing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, she was also not wearing a mask.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I've seen beach wear that makes her floss look like a trenchcoat. And that's in (relatively) conservative PR. Don't get me started on the French islands. Karen's gonna Karen.

(no really, don't. I'll start crying. We can't hide/dodge there this summer, they won't clear our boat in. farking USA. As soon as the Sahara dust lays down we'll have big storms start spinning up. Baguettes, good cheese and wine and bikinis that average under 20cm^2 of coverage. Counting the ties. Damn you States)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mountebank_t_cad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TikTok user Aurea...

Stopped reading after that.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Pocket Ninja: In one corner, an overprotective and prudish mother with her leering, uncontrollable children.

In the other corner, a wannabe TikTok video star.

Let them fight, but in a specially designed ring where I can press a button right after the bell rings, the floor drops out, and they land in an alligator-filled underground lake.

Alligators are fine and all but, I'd prefer to replace them with the salt water crocodile.

[Fark user image 850x445]

/ I've always said that if your going to scuttle a ship full of loot do it in Darwin harbor , between the sharks , salties and everything else Australian it's probably safe even from you.


Are they in a giant drinking glass?
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hugh2d2: there was a time on FARK, long ago, when this submission would have spawned an epic thread of bikini pics in the comments. I miss those simpler times.

Sorry, but that fark died long ago.

All that's left are a bunch of humorless libs who hatefap about Trump.


So you must feel at home, then?
 
