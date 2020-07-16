 Skip to content
(USA Today)   What 24 hours feels like in a Covid hotspot   (usatoday.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reporter: Do you think you may get people killed?

Tombstone, AZ Mayor: If people aren't responsible enough to take care of themselves and others then there's nothing I can do about it.

Except there is. You could issue an order for mandatory masks and take that issue off the table, dumbass.

/name of town checks out
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Public health, he said, was reliant on the people of Arizona.

WellBye.jpg
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think part of the problem is that a lot of rural Arizona really hates the Phoenix area and the state capital. They've bullied the rest of the state for years, much like Chicago or NYC has done to their states. Little passive aggressive moves to give them the finger became an antimask movement. Hey, I remember when black helicopters were signs of the UN moving in and making all fenced off schools FEMA concentration camps.

That said- wear a mask, neighbors!
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/(just ignore it. don't touch it. it will go away and you will be fine)
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it feels like a whole day
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I think part of the problem is that a lot of rural Arizona really hates the Phoenix area and the state capital. They've bullied the rest of the state for years, much like Chicago or NYC has done to their states. Little passive aggressive moves to give them the finger became an antimask movement. Hey, I remember when black helicopters were signs of the UN moving in and making all fenced off schools FEMA concentration camps.

That said- wear a mask, neighbors!


The entire country is split between urban and rural. That's one of out biggest challenges as a nation.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I think part of the problem is that a lot of rural Arizona really hates the Phoenix area and the state capital. They've bullied the rest of the state for years, much like Chicago or NYC has done to their states. Little passive aggressive moves to give them the finger became an antimask movement. Hey, I remember when black helicopters were signs of the UN moving in and making all fenced off schools FEMA concentration camps.

That said- wear a mask, neighbors!


If by bully, you mean support them financially, then sure.

Those small towns are basically an economic sinkhole at this point.  Tons of drug abuse, and anyone with any ambition gets the fark out the day they turn 18 and don't come back.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot?


/DNRTFA
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Nadie_AZ: I think part of the problem is that a lot of rural Arizona really hates the Phoenix area and the state capital. They've bullied the rest of the state for years, much like Chicago or NYC has done to their states. Little passive aggressive moves to give them the finger became an antimask movement. Hey, I remember when black helicopters were signs of the UN moving in and making all fenced off schools FEMA concentration camps.

That said- wear a mask, neighbors!

The entire country is split between urban and rural. That's one of out biggest challenges as a nation.


Or greatest strengths.

/perspective
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's what it's like in another COVID hot spot - Myrtle Beach

All fun in the sun till you're in ICU back home two weeks later.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could we pack more bogus histrionics into a left-leaning 'news' source?

I live in a REAL COVID hotspot, and I've had it. It's not like this author describes at all. This is just cherry-picking clickbait hype.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well when I wake up, I make coffee, usually answer a few emails, make the kids breakfast, then get to work. I work until it's time to make lunch, then I drop the kids with their mom at about 4:00. After that I either work some more or have a beer and do very little.

Repeat that 100,000,000 times in a row.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Reporter: Do you think you may get people killed?

Tombstone, AZ Mayor: If people aren't responsible enough to take care of themselves and others then there's nothing I can do about it.


Well then, all laws are null and void.

If people arent responsible enough to not take heroin and bang women for money while doing a little murdering on the side, there's nothing I can do about it.
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Nadie_AZ: I think part of the problem is that a lot of rural Arizona really hates the Phoenix area and the state capital. They've bullied the rest of the state for years, much like Chicago or NYC has done to their states. Little passive aggressive moves to give them the finger became an antimask movement. Hey, I remember when black helicopters were signs of the UN moving in and making all fenced off schools FEMA concentration camps.

That said- wear a mask, neighbors!

If by bully, you mean support them financially, then sure.

Those small towns are basically an economic sinkhole at this point.  Tons of drug abuse, and anyone with any ambition gets the fark out the day they turn 18 and don't come back.


Strange

I watched a few videos saying the same thing about big cities.people are moving out.
Once we can work from home nobody will want to live like rats anymore.
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Already live in a Texas hotspot

12hours of work , 7 hours of sleep, and the rest driving or sitting down eating and watching TV.

Mystery solved.
 
orbister
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Reporter: Do you think you may get people killed?

Tombstone, AZ Mayor: If people aren't responsible enough to take care of themselves and others then there's nothing I can do about it.

Except there is. You could issue an order for mandatory masks and take that issue off the table, dumbass.


The trouble is that just wearing masks won't do a great deal of good. It takes proper social distancing and hygiene as well.

The problem, from that article is not that people are not wearing masks; it's that they are simply spending far too much time far too close to each other. Deal with that and masks help a little more. Fail to deal with that and the best you can hope for is that masking reduces a colossal and needless disaster to an enormous and needless disaster.

Seatbelts are a good idea, but if you insist on driving into oncoming traffic on the freeway, they won't help very much.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Feels like Thursday?
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: zeroman987: Nadie_AZ: I think part of the problem is that a lot of rural Arizona really hates the Phoenix area and the state capital. They've bullied the rest of the state for years, much like Chicago or NYC has done to their states. Little passive aggressive moves to give them the finger became an antimask movement. Hey, I remember when black helicopters were signs of the UN moving in and making all fenced off schools FEMA concentration camps.

That said- wear a mask, neighbors!

If by bully, you mean support them financially, then sure.

Those small towns are basically an economic sinkhole at this point.  Tons of drug abuse, and anyone with any ambition gets the fark out the day they turn 18 and don't come back.

Strange

I watched a few videos saying the same thing about big cities.people are moving out.
Once we can work from home nobody will want to live like rats anymore.


And once rural internet no longer sucks squirrel nuts people might actually move out there and telework. But until then, leaving cities just means moving to suburbs or exurbs (the X-treme! suburbs), not moving to rural areas.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: zeroman987: Nadie_AZ: I think part of the problem is that a lot of rural Arizona really hates the Phoenix area and the state capital. They've bullied the rest of the state for years, much like Chicago or NYC has done to their states. Little passive aggressive moves to give them the finger became an antimask movement. Hey, I remember when black helicopters were signs of the UN moving in and making all fenced off schools FEMA concentration camps.

That said- wear a mask, neighbors!

If by bully, you mean support them financially, then sure.

Those small towns are basically an economic sinkhole at this point.  Tons of drug abuse, and anyone with any ambition gets the fark out the day they turn 18 and don't come back.

Strange

I watched a few videos saying the same thing about big cities.people are moving out.
Once we can work from home nobody will want to live like rats anymore.


I spent the last few weeks stuck (Mom had brain surgery)  in a small town hotspot while working remotely.  I'd really like to get back to our rat nest. It was safer there. MUCH safer.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Feels like any other day in Hell
 
