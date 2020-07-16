 Skip to content
(WTAE)   "Enrollment down at Cranberry school due to pandemic". Why cranberries have their own school not clear   (wtae.com) divider line
    Obvious, Garden Montessori School, terms of curriculum, parent Trisha Seto, terms of their safety, terms of their care, safety guidelines, Trisha Seto's son, founder Sandy Durkin  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah; it's in Cape Cod. Huge party school.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same old theme since 1918.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were a seminal 90s band, I can't see why they wouldn't have their own school.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They were a seminal 90s band, I can't see why they wouldn't have their own school.


But you have to take the trail marked on your father's map to get there.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cage:Where are you from in Kentucky, Sergeant?
Master Sergeant Farell:Little town called Science Hill, heard of it?
Cage:I have now.
Master Sergeant Farell:How about you, where are you from?
Cage:Cranbury, New Jersey.
Master Sergeant Farell:They grow our cranberries there, do they?
Cage:Tomatoes, best I've ever had.
Master Sergeant Farell:Why do they called Cranbury then?
Cage:Why do they call it Science Hill?
Master Sergeant Farell:Never asked, don't care.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I just want the school to continue," said Durkin. "I'm not ready to give it up. If we can't get the enrollment and we can't move it to a smaller location that we would have to basically liquidate and it would be awful."

It would seem that her life is changing every day, in every possible way.

/ NaaaaaaaAAAAAAAAaaAAaAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-​aaaaaa
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do they have to let it linger?
 
MadMonk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cranberry graduates are known as memberberries.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: Yeah; it's in Cape Cod. Huge party school.


Schools like that always have issues with pandemics, as the viruses tend to linger.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: EvilEgg: They were a seminal 90s band, I can't see why they wouldn't have their own school.

But you have to take the trail marked on your father's map to get there.


That's just in your head.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Duh, subby.  Cranberries are in water, so groups of them are called "schools", like fish.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bdub77: It's the same old theme since 1918.


1916
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like sour grapes to me.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Do they have to let it linger?


Apparently not.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: bdub77: It's the same old theme since 1918.

1916


i mean, it's a bad joke, but that's the joke...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "I just want the school to continue," said Durkin. "I'm not ready to give it up. If we can't get the enrollment and we can't move it to a smaller location that we would have to basically liquidate and it would be awful."

It would seem that her life is changing every day, in every possible way.

/ NaaaaaaaAAAAAAAAaaAAaAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-aa​aaaa


Time find something new.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bdub77: iamskibibitz: bdub77: It's the same old theme since 1918.

1916

i mean, it's a bad joke, but that's the joke...


I know.  I heard it across the hall in 1917.
 
buntz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anti-Cranite
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perhaps they don't want to become zombies
Zombies
Zom bie bie bie ee ee eeeeeeees
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sounds like sour grapes to me.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All the good Cranberries jokes have already been made, so I shall see myself out.
 
black_knight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that all their lives are changing every day in every possible way
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait. I'm not clear as to why the pandemic makes it so we have to enroll down at the Cranberry school. Usually we enroll down at the enrollment center.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Cranberries - Zombie (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6Ejga4kJUts
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: All the good Cranberries jokes have already been made, so I shall see myself out.


Yeah, I wouldn't get bogged down in this thread
 
Cythraul
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bdub77: It's the same old theme since 1918.


Zombie, Zombie, zo-om-bie-e-e-e-oh...
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

The Dropouts get juiced.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 475x266]
The Dropouts get juiced.


The dingleberries.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: All the good Cranberries jokes have already been made, so I shall see myself out.


Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sounds like sour grapes to me.


But with less UTIs.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Zombies.

That's why, subby!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Ejga4kJ​Uts]


Damnit.. 23 mins.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.