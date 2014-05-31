 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Woman demands discount as person she paid to take her son's test for him only got a C on the exam. Bonus: Her name really is Karen   (metro.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Mother, Family, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., Parent, Georgetown, Washington, D.C., Karen Littlefair, Felicity Huffman  
•       •       •

1098 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 9:18 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"who has hosted fundraisers for top Republican politicians"

My nostrils remain unflared with surprise.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always check references.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When taking a test or writing a paper for someone, you don't want to do too well, so as not to raise suspicion.  Just saying.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
reminds me of the time my dealer shorted me on a purchase.  I asked him for a refund before I mentioned this to the police.  Apparently my dealer is upset because he no longer returns my calls.  His apartment still has everything in it, but I haven't seen him for days.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I can relate,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Which one was it?  It was *churchcandy*, wasn't it?  You just brought piss to a shiat fight you little - "  SLAP
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hobnail: When taking a test or writing a paper for someone, you don't want to do too well, so as not to raise suspicion.  Just saying.


Came in to say the same thing. That guy is a professional.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whenever I plagiarize I am careful not to include footnotes.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Karen Littlefair?  That might be generous.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The replacement took four classes? Wouldn't that be a whole load for a semester?

Poor child. Just needed a break from the rigors if school.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She looks like Wal-Mart Wanda.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Always check references.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The law does not enforce criminal contracts.

Gambling debts, prostitution, hit men -- you're on your own, Babe.

It's astonishing how many people can't seem to get this idea into their tiny reptilian brains.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The replacement took four classes? Wouldn't that be a whole load for a semester?

Poor child. Just needed a break from the rigors if school.


Yeah it is. My last semester of college was 4 courses, came out to 15 credits (though typically I'd take 16-18 credits a semester).  At best her kid was actually taking only one Mickey Mouse elective himself.

/Was it underwater basket weaving or early 20th century Italian coffee roasting?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if you composed a list of influential and powerful people in DC, who come from money, and were able to go back in time and investigate their time in college, what were the percent that got through school with doing very little work, thanks to cheating?  I also wonder how far these guys were able to get through without doing the work.  I can certainly think of a whole lot of people in DC who show an astounding amount of ignorance for someone who has a college degree.

It would be fun if we could take all the papers that were written by someone senior, like say some kind of major leader in the Senate, and run them through a computer program to see if it detects signs of plagiarism with other college works.  It wasn't that long ago that Fraternities kept filing cabinets full of pre-written papers that got resubmitted time and again because there was no way to check to see if they were copy pastes.  Hell that used to be the go to method before computer detection became the norm for finding cheating, and then the professional cheating companies popped up.  If you went back and just started checking the work of former frat boys who went to college before the computer age, you would probably uncover a hell of a lot of degrees that were earned through fraud.

Of course since they write the rules now, there are probably rules preventing you from doing that kind of thing.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Harry Freakstorm: The replacement took four classes? Wouldn't that be a whole load for a semester?

Poor child. Just needed a break from the rigors if school.

Yeah it is. My last semester of college was 4 courses, came out to 15 credits (though typically I'd take 16-18 credits a semester).  At best her kid was actually taking only one Mickey Mouse elective himself.

/Was it underwater basket weaving or early 20th century Italian coffee roasting?


/Was it Microwave Cookery or Coping with Senility?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.