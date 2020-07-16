 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Magaluf closes bars "for the rest of the year" because Britons don't know how to party safely   (metro.co.uk) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You get this quest in Dragonborn DLC if you've already dead Alduin, but haven't participated in the Storm cloak rebellion yet. You have to be level 30.


Srsly, the European excess revelers are wearing masks in TFA. Even their shiatty people are behaving better than 33% in the USA
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Magaluf?

What, was Croydon full?
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drunk people have trouble respecting rules and staying safe, color me shocked.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These few, these band of mothers are f*cking it up for everyone else.  No bars, no beaches, no zoos, no parks, ... all because a few entitled assholes are doing dangerous mischief as a joke.

Pretty soon only the very wealthy will get to do the normal things.  A private visit to the zoo, beach, bar, restaurant, museum, skiing at Gstaad -- closed to the public.  They'll do things that now are reserved for the White House inner circle.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Don't Know How To Party
Youtube IBY_UbhYJVU
 
