(MSN)   Coronavirus patient tests positive for a second time but that doesn't mean she was reinfected. We can only hope   (msn.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still trusting those "test" results, eh?
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her doctor ordered her to stay positive.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worthless article. It's documented that the PCR test can be positive when only detecting fragments of the virus, when it is impossible to cultivate actual live virus. The way this affects the lungs, it's possible that one would experience a second wave of symptoms when the lungs start to clean out damaged and infected tissue if that puts lots of dead virus into the blood stream. Your immune system would be attacking the dead stuff and give you flu-like symptoms.

Beyond all that, let's differentiate between some things. As a public health issue, we worry about what percentage of people can be re-infected (or have hiding virus reactivate an infection). If reinfection only happens in a small percentage of people, that isn't that big a deal. If reactivation occurs, that is a big deal. As a personal health issue, sure, you want to know if you are safe and how safe.

On the reinfection issue, we can look at the big picture and say it can't be that common or we would have thousands of documented examples by now. But we'll have to keep waiting to know how "safe" one is a year after recovery.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When my wife was tested, they told us there was about a 15% chance it could come back as a false negative.... Meaning a negative test really doesn't mean all that much.

Maybe that was a different type of test, (it was the nose swab thing)?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
if immunity is 99.9% effective, there will still be thousands of people at risk of becoming reinfected in the US alone.

news articles about singular random people possibly getting reinfected are not proof that long-term immunity to the virus is not possible.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's fake! It's 15 cases and in two weeks it'll be zero. Just the regular flu. Here take this magic pill.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: if immunity is 99.9% effective, there will still be thousands of people at risk of becoming reinfected in the US alone.

news articles about singular random people possibly getting reinfected are not proof that long-term immunity to the virus is not possible.


THIS.  My sister got chicken pox twice.  That doesn't mean that a majority of people will get chicken pox twice.  But nobody will click on a boring article like that and few people will pay for their journalism, so we all get the shiatty inflammatory clickbait that we deserve.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: if immunity is 99.9% effective, there will still be thousands of people at risk of becoming reinfected in the US alone.

news articles about singular random people possibly getting reinfected are not proof that long-term immunity to the virus is not possible.


Sure, it isn't proof of that, but when my coworker got infected a second time last week it sure wasn't proof of the opposite either. She was sick for a month straight, then perfectly 100% healthy for 3 months straight..... then she hung out with one of her friends, who told her a few days after they hung out that she just got tested positive and soon after my coworker came down with symptoms again (much milder the second time around).

There's a lot we don't know still, but there have been a LOT of reports of this happening, and some of them seem to be legit second infections. So it does seem like it's possible. How likely? That we don't know yet.
 
