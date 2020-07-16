 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   New Poll confirms 30% of America is in a maskless Cult bubble   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, President of the United States, Poll, White House, Voting, numerous past polls, Dr. Fauci, President Trump, Quinnipiac poll  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes triage easier.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how these statistics of people who are anti-whatever morons always seem to correspond in percentage points roughly to the same percentage that makes up Trump's base.  Hmmmmmmmm.....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can handle a 30% population reduction.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Funny how these statistics of people who are anti-whatever morons always seem to correspond in percentage points roughly to the same percentage that makes up Trump's base.  Hmmmmmmmm.....


There are no more Venn diagrams to describe [insert stupid idea X] and Trump supporters. They're all perfect circles.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BLM protesters?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We should be jailing the anti-maskers.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I work with some of that 30%. They're positive now. I got tested this morning. fark
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I can handle a 30% population reduction.


As long as it's properly applied to specific areas, absolutely. But 30% of the population at random will kill a lot of non-Deplorables, and those people actually provide value to society.
 
SyphalisPhlaschly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pedrop357: BLM protesters?


Dude sweet zinger. Libs are totally farking pwnd man.
 
SorryImDutch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cu*t bubble more like it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We should be jailing the anti-maskers.


What if we're closet anti-maskers
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: I work with some of that 30%. They're positive now. I got tested this morning. fark


Shiat.  Good luck.  Sending good vibes your way.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: Subtonic: We should be jailing the anti-maskers.

What if we're closet anti-maskers


then stay there
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We should be jailing the anti-maskers.


Give them Texas and Florida. Those are places that are already ruined, they like being there and they're already big fans of putting walls up there.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, the local group of moms in that 30% have been lobbying for full and complete reopening of schools in september, with no restrictions. Gotta get the kids outta the house, those essential oils parties aren't gonna host themselves!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/10652​7​5467185678/?ref=share
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pedrop357: BLM protesters?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pedrop357: BLM protesters?


No, they actually wore masks.
 
Oshawa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: I work with some of that 30%. They're positive now. I got tested this morning. fark


Hope you stay well and safe....

Seriously people stop cheering this shiat on like it only effects the dummies. Hundreds of thousands of people doing the best they can will get caught up in this as collateral damage. Masks do not protect you from getting infected they protect others from the spread. This stupidity of not wearing them needs shouted down. Even Trump has realized this is not the hill to literally die (kill) on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
30% of America is Trump's base, who wouldn't abandon him even if he started eating babies LIVE on TV.
"Yeah, well, Bill and Killary did even worse"
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: pedrop357: BLM protesters?

No, they actually wore masks.


Sure Jan.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I can handle a 30% population reduction.


That's not how masks work.  30% of the population being ignorant assholes means that a lot of responsible people will get sick and die and those of us lucky enough to not get sick still have to deal with things being farked up for that much longer as the outbreak continues on.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've read multiple articles about how it's so bad that Americans have self-segregated into blue and red neighborhoods, but it's not feeling so terrible today.  Not for me at least.  Might suck for Meemaw.

Also, if you come to my neighborhood, you will be leveled in a hail of bullets.  It's best to stay far away from us people.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Mrtraveler01: pedrop357: BLM protesters?

No, they actually wore masks.

Sure Jan.


At least moreso than the "virus is a hoax and everyone who wears masks is a sheep" crowd.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: I work with some of that 30%. They're positive now. I got tested this morning. fark


If you are infected, I believe you have every right to kick the shiat out of your clown shoes coworkers, as well as your idiot boss that didn't require them to wear one in the first place.

I hope you're OK.  I hope they die.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They are the reason why we can't travel to other countries.
They are the reason why we can't send our kids to school safely.
They are why we can't attend sporting events and concerts.
They are the reason more people are getting sick.
They are the reason more people are dying.

fark these maskless bio terrorists.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I can handle a 30% population reduction.


I was just thinking - Hey maybe we can fix global warming after all!


Seriously, though - isn't this the plot of like five different Spy or SciFi B-movies - the villain decides the only way to get a handle on environmental catastrophe is to create/encourage a massive pandemic?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember in the early 80s when seatbelt laws started popping up and insane Republicans would scream you down at a stoplight if they saw you wearing a seatbelt?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're going to starve to death now that Walmart requires masks.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oshawa: eviljimbo: I work with some of that 30%. They're positive now. I got tested this morning. fark

Hope you stay well and safe....

Seriously people stop cheering this shiat on like it only effects the dummies. Hundreds of thousands of people doing the best they can will get caught up in this as collateral damage. Masks do not protect you from getting infected they protect others from the spread. This stupidity of not wearing them needs shouted down. Even Trump has realized this is not the hill to literally die (kill) on.


No one is seriously cheering any of that crap on. But since we're helpless to stop idiots for being idiots, all we can do is mock and laugh.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Mrtraveler01: pedrop357: BLM protesters?

No, they actually wore masks.

Sure Jan.


So what you mean in your bio you have an interest in "civil rights" you mean you're into "civil rights" abuses then?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pedrop357: BLM protesters?


[jackoffmotion.gif]
 
JAYoung
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We should be jailing the anti-maskers.


Kneeling on their necks would show them the error of their ways and also demonstrate the terminal effects of the COVID-19 infection that they're spreading.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Oshawa: eviljimbo: I work with some of that 30%. They're positive now. I got tested this morning. fark

Hope you stay well and safe....

Seriously people stop cheering this shiat on like it only effects the dummies. Hundreds of thousands of people doing the best they can will get caught up in this as collateral damage. Masks do not protect you from getting infected they protect others from the spread. This stupidity of not wearing them needs shouted down. Even Trump has realized this is not the hill to literally die (kill) on.


It's amusing to watch people cheer on death to "stupid" people while completely missing that point.
 
Ctrl-Alt-Del
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I can handle a 30% population reduction.


Sadly, the reduction will only be 3-5% of 30%

Assuming it's 2.5%, If the reduction on the non-stupid population is 1%, it's a net win for the MAGAMorons
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pedrop357: BLM protesters?


If you can't make your point without lying, you know you are in the wrong.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: They are the reason why we can't travel to other countries.
They are the reason why we can't send our kids to school safely.
They are why we can't attend sporting events and concerts.
They are the reason more people are getting sick.
They are the reason more people are dying.

fark these maskless bio terrorists.


I appreciate your scapegoating of them, but they aren't the only cause and vector of the virus no matter how true you want it to be.
 
Northern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: pedrop357: BLM protesters?

No, they actually wore masks.


You know who didn't wear masks at the BLM protest I was at?  Half of our local police detail.  But every one of them had tear gas masks in their belts.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I can handle a 30% population reduction.


I hope you can handle more than that, from people who wore masks.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Jake Havechek: I can handle a 30% population reduction.

As long as it's properly applied to specific areas, absolutely. But 30% of the population at random will kill a lot of non-Deplorables, and those people actually provide value to society.


And sadly since face masks are more about protecting others than yourself, it's the maskless wonders that will be less likely to get sick, statistically speaking.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
About the same percentage that thought Bush was doing a great job in late 2008.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Remember in the early 80s when seatbelt laws started popping up and insane Republicans would scream you down at a stoplight if they saw you wearing a seatbelt?


No. That didn't happen either.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Got into an argument with one of the last Trumper's in my life this week.  An aunt who has been wonderful to me through my life. Totally bummed, but couldn't take it any more.

She was stating that politicians didn't need to turn over their tax returns with the big orange obviously in mind.)  I replied that we should expect every damned person that comes to us on their knees begging us for the honor of our vote whether they're democrat, republicans or from friggin' Pluto to be transparent with their finances and personal life or otherwise move on.  Nobody is forcing them to run for office.  

I told her "that includes the current occupant of the Oval Office."

Rather than address my point she said "you mean OUR president."

Before I could catch myself I replied "yes, I mean YOUR president."

It went South from there. :(
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: pedrop357: Mrtraveler01: pedrop357: BLM protesters?

No, they actually wore masks.

Sure Jan.

So what you mean in your bio you have an interest in "civil rights" you mean you're into "civil rights" abuses then?


Either maskless people engaging in cultlike behavior is a public health concern or it's not.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pedrop357: LarryDan43: They are the reason why we can't travel to other countries.
They are the reason why we can't send our kids to school safely.
They are why we can't attend sporting events and concerts.
They are the reason more people are getting sick.
They are the reason more people are dying.

fark these maskless bio terrorists.

I appreciate your scapegoating of them, but they aren't the only cause and vector of the virus no matter how true you want it to be.


No, just a big part of why we can't get this virus under control.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pedrop357: LarryDan43: They are the reason why we can't travel to other countries.
They are the reason why we can't send our kids to school safely.
They are why we can't attend sporting events and concerts.
They are the reason more people are getting sick.
They are the reason more people are dying.

fark these maskless bio terrorists.

I appreciate your scapegoating of them, but they aren't the only cause and vector of the virus no matter how true you want it to be.


They didn't start it, but they are ensuring it never stops.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pedrop357: LarryDan43: They are the reason why we can't travel to other countries.
They are the reason why we can't send our kids to school safely.
They are why we can't attend sporting events and concerts.
They are the reason more people are getting sick.
They are the reason more people are dying.

fark these maskless bio terrorists.

I appreciate your scapegoating of them, but they aren't the only cause and vector of the virus no matter how true you want it to be.


Look, a terrorist sympathizer.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dear lord I wish they were in a bubble.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oshawa: Even Trump has realized


Trump doesn't realize stuff.   He may have donned a mask for some reason but it's not because he realized anything.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: [Fark user image image 850x518]


Wow, the states that Trump won are doing really badly!
 
