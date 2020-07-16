 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Canada avoided 10,000+ new cases of Coronavirus by doing this one weird trick   (ctvnews.ca)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think in this case there are actual moose out front telling you to stay home.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- and I'll keep posting this until you yanks get the message to 'STAY OOT!!'
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose. Front. Tell.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.


Pretty much. If there's a more Canadian sight than masked people in a polite queue to buy legal weed, I haven't seen it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.


We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.

Pretty much. If there's a more Canadian sight than masked people in a polite queue to buy legal weed, I haven't seen it.


I saw this sight this past Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.


Montreal is not part of Canada.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.


Checking in from the state of Connecticut.  I understand.
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.


Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?


I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.
 
Snowblind2010 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.


I guess if you have to tell yourself that and it keeps you from coming here I'll not argue with you.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?

I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.


Is Montreal New York or New Jersey in your analogy? I want to know if I should be offended
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you are coming from outside of Canada, please understand all of the efforts that Canadians have done inside of Canada to flatten the curve and to make sure that the transmission of the virus is as low as possible," Njoo said.
"Please do your part.

BUT I DON'T WANNA!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: halifaxdatageek: Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.

Pretty much. If there's a more Canadian sight than masked people in a polite queue to buy legal weed, I haven't seen it.

I saw this sight this past Saturday afternoon in San Diego.


Good times, I like San Diego way more than San Francisco, and not just because I have buddies who work there.
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?

I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.

Is Montreal New York or New Jersey in your analogy? I want to know if I should be offended


Pourquoi s'en inquièter ?  Les chiens aboient, la caravane passe.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.


Trust me we're not sending our best. Our best would not be taking recreational trips during a lockdown.
I think we should arrest all the idiots that got turned away.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada really should build a wall, and on the side facing them paint:

DON'T  MORONS
OPEN  INSIDE
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caira: montreal_medic: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?

I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.

Is Montreal New York or New Jersey in your analogy? I want to know if I should be offended

Pourquoi s'en inquièter ?  Les chiens aboient, la caravane passe.


Le pingouin géant danse dans la nuit. Pourtant, il ne passe toujours pas par le McDonald's.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.


That what I think about America, when I hear about illegals.
And I'm Texan.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caira: montreal_medic: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?

I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.

Is Montreal New York or New Jersey in your analogy? I want to know if I should be offended

Pourquoi s'en inquièter ?  Les chiens aboient, la caravane passe.


Bon point
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: halifaxdatageek: Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.

Pretty much. If there's a more Canadian sight than masked people in a polite queue to buy legal weed, I haven't seen it.

I saw this sight this past Saturday afternoon in San Diego.


I'll be seeing it later today in Sacramento.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. We Americans deserve to be locked away behind a wall given how many of us are hellbent on turning into plague rats.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?

I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.


Oh, the rotten 🍎
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm headed to Banff for lunch today as a matter of fact. No. I will not be wearing a mask. Yes. I do feel a bit unwell. A 1200 looney fine is a small price to pay to stick it to the United States Northern Strategic Reserve and their "lack of cases" and "appropriate response." Sorry sweet cheeks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?

I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.

Is Montreal New York or New Jersey in your analogy? I want to know if I should be offended


😂
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Canada really should build a wall, and on the side facing them paint:

DON'T  MORONS
OPEN  INSIDE

DON'T  MORONS
OPEN  INSIDE


What are the morons opening inside?
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Good. We Americans deserve to be locked away behind a wall given how many of us are hellbent on turning into plague rats.


Unfortunately, Goya canned beans do not help with that.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x391]


Replace the beaver with a Trumper and the Trumpers with antifa
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Canada has morons too.  We just have more of them.

https://www.rcinet.ca/en/2020/07/08/s​m​all-group-protests-mandatory-mask-wear​ing-order-in-toronto/
 
caljar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the Minnesota counties on the Canadian border has had zero cases, zero deaths, never had any Covid-19.  The other border counties are almost as virus free.  These people would normally cross the border for everyday lives.  The Northwest Angle being the example.  Don't believe everything is as out of control as the media wants you to.
 
xitnode
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stay out, Americans. We have enough stupid here already.
 
basicstock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Just a reminder that Canada has morons too.  We just have more of them.

https://www.rcinet.ca/en/2020/07/08/sm​all-group-protests-mandatory-mask-wear​ing-order-in-toronto/


We are 10% of the US population.
The rest of Canada is quite used to dealing with morons.
They get little voice.  While annoying, they don't get much attention.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DON'T LET US IN, CANADA!

Tell President Sniveling Asshole to go fark himself.

It's amusing that not that long after he referred to other countries as "shiatholes," America is now globally acknowledged as a shiathole. Well, amusing in that it probably makes him mad. LOL

Not amusing for America in general. But seriously, Canada, don't let us in.
 
Eravior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was the trick that Canada doesn't have a moron in charge?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cynicism101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses open, shopping only when we had to and even then standing in epic lineups just to get into the stores, and epic lineups to check back out again.  We still have long lineups inside the stores even now that we're in phase 2 of re-opening, some of our areas (including the one I live in) have mandators public indoor space mask bylaws (wear one or GTFO!), but things are continuing to look up here, our cases are dropping, deaths are dropping, phase 3 repoening is around the corner (already happening in many areas), and life is starting to return to some semblance of normalcy.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.


It wasn't complete lockdown. We have always been allowed out socially distant exercise.
No need to exaggerate but I'm glad Doug Farking Ford did mostly alright!
 
basicstock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: basicstock: Subtonic: Why would anyone willingly go to Canada anyways? The fishing? It's expensive, cold, boring, and everyone is an asshole.

We hit 109 F with the humidity last week here in Montreal.
No, you can't come here and expose the strippers to Covid-19.

Montreal is not part of Canada.

Then why do you keep crossing the Canadian border to come see the strippers?

I have to cross into New Jersey to get to NYC, doesn't mean I have to like it.


I think residents of NJ and NY agree with you.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw, but didn't read or click on, this story earlier. I legitimately was asking myself, why they  needed 3 mug shots of this poor soul.
I think I need new glasses.
Also, just write an ugly Yelp and move on ppl. No stupid working slug is worth jail and court b.s. nevermind you have little chance of beating the case.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: We spent two solid months in complete lockdown with only essential businesses

We haven't been going through this just so a bunch of plague rats from south of the border who don't have the slightest bit of good sense to stay the fark home during a pandemic can come here and put us right back to square one.  Stay the fark home until your dumpster fire burns the through rest of its fuel.


this times a million. stay out of canada you sick farks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I saw, but didn't read or click on, this story earlier. I legitimately was asking myself, why they  needed 3 mug shots of this poor soul.
I think I need new glasses.
Also, just write an ugly Yelp and move on ppl. No stupid working slug is worth jail and court b.s. nevermind you have little chance of beating the case.


Wrong thread. How did that happen? Odd.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eravior: Was the trick that Canada doesn't have a moron in charge?


To hear some of our right-wing morons talk, we totally do.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
According to CBC News:

"two million people who crossed the border into Canada since this country implemented strict quarantine laws, no one has been arrested and just a handful have been fined for breaking the two-week isolation rule"

Two million people are essential travel?  Bullshiat.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Just a reminder that Canada has morons too.  We just have more of them.

https://www.rcinet.ca/en/2020/07/08/sm​all-group-protests-mandatory-mask-wear​ing-order-in-toronto/


More importantly our major right wing party hasn't made a policy of wink-wink-nudge-nudge "freedoms" argument to semi-advocate for not wearing masks.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eravior: Was the trick that Canada doesn't have a moron in charge?


The trick is that Canadians aren't morons. We have very few complete morons in leadership positions because when elections are held we don't all develop dementia. Meanwhile, in the US, I read daily that yet another governor has jumped on the "masks are bad" bandwagon. WTF is wrong over there? Is this the result of decades of lead in the water supply?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Castle Smurfenstein.
 
