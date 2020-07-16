 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Please put some clothes on before you answer the door. This is real life, is not a 1970s sex comedy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
44
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I bet I could use this endlessly on here.  lol
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I only got some warning when god botherers were going to ring my doorbell I would answer naked with a boner every time.


"Honey quick! Give me a quick rub! They're at the door again!"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, you come to my door, unannounced and uninvited, you get me at that moment. Polite people call first.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is real life, is not a 1970s sex comedy"

You know what? Fark you. This year has been some sort of wierd-ass disaster movie/black comedy/political farce/dadaist hell crossover, and I'm pretty sure adding "sex comedy" to the mashup could only improve things.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dupe from yesterday? (Glad I had this handy)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house.  My dress code.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like somebody never saw Logjammin.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, you come to my door, unannounced and uninvited, you get me at that moment. Polite people call first.


That's exactly what I came in here to say.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, at the naked party in Kenya they singled out the Black folks to be arrested?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I post a picture of Barrack Obama being chill on facebook every few days.  Any of my Boomer relatives who don't respond with something horrible...well I know something happened to them and the police need to go check up on them.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and pretty yourself up a bit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast Show - Arthur Atkinson Complete Part 9
Youtube JicjC2GXKzE
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: request does not apply to person in TFA picture
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok. My sagging tits and shark bite scar hide the truly horrific parts.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you walk past my "no soliciting" sign and ring my doorbell anyway - giving my dog an aneurysm - then you get what you get motherfarker.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No stinkin way I'm gonna wear pants all day long just in case someone might knock on my door.
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imhereforthegangbang.jpg
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mathew Jonson - Put Your Booty Shorts On
Youtube O9eNHsRPb-I
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: If I only got some warning when god botherers were going to ring my doorbell I would answer naked with a boner every time.


"Honey quick! Give me a quick rub! They're at the door again!"


The Festival of Life
Youtube qcKye-5iMCk


Totally appropes (and inappropes) Kevin Bloody Wilson song on that exact subject...
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: If I only got some warning when god botherers were going to ring my doorbell I would answer naked with a boner every time.


"Honey quick! Give me a quick rub! They're at the door again!"


When I was young I was in just the right mood once when a dude from the Jehova's Witnesses knocked on my door. They used to come by about every 2-3 weeks (really farking annoying, I assume because they had a temple nearby), but this time I had a couple hours to kill before I had to meet my friends and I was just in the right headspace, so I was like, "You know what? Fark it. We're doing this."

I debated and discussed religion and existentialism with him for around 3 hours. Two weeks later he came back around the same time, and told me he just wanted to let me know I'd given him so much to think about that he hadn't considered before that he was convinced there was no god, and he had already left his church. He thanked me for opening his eyes, and we shook hands, I bid him good luck on his new non-spiritual journey, and that was that.

Those motherfarkers never sent another missionary to my house ever again.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
radiofmoasis.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

informador.mxView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll say. Pizza delivery guys are such prudes anymore. I pay $20 for some shiatty Domino's, and not only is it hardly ever some beefcake stud in tight shorts who delivers it, when I try to engage in a little banter it's all "if you wanted extra sausage there's a request field on the app" and "sir, gratuities are appreciated but I'm uncomfortable with this talk of giving me 'just the tip.'"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't real life be a lot more fun if it were a 1970's sex comedy?
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

semiotix: I'll say. Pizza delivery guys are such prudes anymore. I pay $20 for some shiatty Domino's, and not only is it hardly ever some beefcake stud in tight shorts who delivers it, when I try to engage in a little banter it's all "if you wanted extra sausage there's a request field on the app" and "sir, gratuities are appreciated but I'm uncomfortable with this talk of giving me 'just the tip.'"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Wouldn't real life be a lot more fun if it were a 1970's sex comedy?


A lot more.  We're too "woke" in 2020 though.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Wouldn't real life be a lot more fun if it were a 1970's sex comedy?

A lot more.  We're too "woke" in 2020 though.


Excuse me, do either one of you fine folks have a spare bedroom I can borrow real quick?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Some of that stuff is seen as problematic now for a reason.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: AngryDragon: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Wouldn't real life be a lot more fun if it were a 1970's sex comedy?

A lot more.  We're too "woke" in 2020 though.

Excuse me, do either one of you fine folks have a spare bedroom I can borrow real quick?

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x478]

Some of that stuff is seen as problematic now for a reason.


Indeed, that manbun is atrocious
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TFA is about Australian police doing welfare checks, but anything other than that really should call ahead.

/Kids doing fundraisers shouldn't be doing them this year
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

joeflood: semiotix: I'll say. Pizza delivery guys are such prudes anymore. I pay $20 for some shiatty Domino's, and not only is it hardly ever some beefcake stud in tight shorts who delivers it, when I try to engage in a little banter it's all "if you wanted extra sausage there's a request field on the app" and "sir, gratuities are appreciated but I'm uncomfortable with this talk of giving me 'just the tip.'"

[Fark user image image 663x313]


You had sex on 9/7/2020?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Please, please, please.......
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



Damnit!!!!!
thebsreport.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

1funguy: joeflood: semiotix: I'll say. Pizza delivery guys are such prudes anymore. I pay $20 for some shiatty Domino's, and not only is it hardly ever some beefcake stud in tight shorts who delivers it, when I try to engage in a little banter it's all "if you wanted extra sausage there's a request field on the app" and "sir, gratuities are appreciated but I'm uncomfortable with this talk of giving me 'just the tip.'"

[Fark user image image 663x313]

You had sex on 9/7/2020?


That's 9 July for the coffee drinkers.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My house, my rules.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA:
In the police report, the officers said they arrested the 18 over an illegal gathering. Five women and 13 men, ranging in age between 14 and 30, were among those taken into custody.

"We wondered how mature young men and women could do such bizarre acts at such a time. We suspect they must have been producing pornographic content," a police source said.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Wouldn't real life be a lot more fun if it were a 1970's sex comedy?


I dunno- I like facial hair on a man, for the most part, but pictorial evidence suggests I might not be much of a fan of the typical '70s 'stache.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*opens door* Well hello...
syfy.comView Full Size

can't get enough of this article can you randy farkers?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JesseL: hubiestubert: Hey, you come to my door, unannounced and uninvited, you get me at that moment. Polite people call first.

That's exactly what I came in here to say.


Kind of defeats the purpose of spot checks though.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nimbull: *opens door* Well hello...
[syfy.com image 850x481]
can't get enough of this article can you randy farkers?


No one- and I mean not one- person on the planet would complain if John Barrowman opened his door to them wearing nothing but a smile and with a song in his heart. We'd be too busy trying to figure out a way to get him to turn around for the full view.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Door to door religion salesmen have had this problem for awhile
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
theprinceofwands
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
First, screw you and your authoritarian nazi compliance checks. Seriously screw you straight up your pooper.

Back to the topic, if you don't wanna see me nekkid don't randomly show up on my private property. My property, my rules. Just know in your heart that I don't give a damn if you even exist, never mind what you think of my personal choices.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theprinceofwands: First, screw you and your authoritarian nazi compliance checks. Seriously screw you straight up your pooper.

Back to the topic, if you don't wanna see me nekkid don't randomly show up on my private property. My property, my rules. Just know in your heart that I don't give a damn if you even exist, never mind what you think of my personal choices.


It could be the pizza guy at the wrong address


img-l3.xnxx-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what is a sex comedy?
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll fix my own cable, thanks.
 
