 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   is among the most defiant states when it comes to mask mandates   (wfla.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, United States, Florida residents, U.S. state, disaster preparedness, Hillsborough County, Tampa, Florida, Florida, home orders  
•       •       •

243 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 11:20 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida earned its tag fair and square.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only one solution....
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kiribub [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Correlation, how does it work?

/Causation too, biatches.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When making this face shield the first step is to eat 12 donuts.

At last a project farkers can get excited about!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
scontent.ffcm1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OK let's assume deaths lag by 2-4 weeks. Let's assume what is going on in FL does not take an about face in the next very few weeks. Let's assume that in the next 2-6 weeks we will see and absolute explosion of deaths in FL that overwhelms their hospitals and morgues and creates a mass grave situation and in the next month or two FL has to go on extreme lockdown just to keep the production of dead bodies at a level they can bury them...

In this case

What are the odds Trump carries FL?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Counterpoint : georgia governor just banned cities from forcing masks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: OK let's assume deaths lag by 2-4 weeks. Let's assume what is going on in FL does not take an about face in the next very few weeks. Let's assume that in the next 2-6 weeks we will see and absolute explosion of deaths in FL that overwhelms their hospitals and morgues and creates a mass grave situation and in the next month or two FL has to go on extreme lockdown just to keep the production of dead bodies at a level they can bury them...

In this case

What are the odds Trump carries FL?


100%
Floridians are idiots.
 
bigfire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can we give Florida back to Spain as is?The Seminoles want us to clean it and take out the trash before they're willing to sign for it.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Counterpoint : georgia governor just banned cities from forcing masks.


They'll be next month.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the past, when I'd occasionally describe people as "too stupid to breaths," I thought I was being sarcastic.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anti-maskers rage at 'devil's laws' mandate in Florida's Palm Beach
Youtube PjH1aCj510o
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That said, my numerous relatives in Florida are mask wearers and rabid Democrats (all are transplants from NYC).
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another banner day for Florida.

https://www.winknews.com/2020/07/16/t​h​ursdays-coronavirus-updates-13965-new-​cases-156-new-deaths-reported-in-flori​da/
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Michigan they just pull a knife, throw shoe boxes and of course scream, yell, or threaten a lawsuit.

Is Florida up to the challenge?
 
anfrind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigfire: Can we give Florida back to Spain as is?The Seminoles want us to clean it and take out the trash before they're willing to sign for it.


Why would Spain want it now?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anti-mask people are farking children.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

litheandnubile: OK let's assume deaths lag by 2-4 weeks. Let's assume what is going on in FL does not take an about face in the next very few weeks. Let's assume that in the next 2-6 weeks we will see and absolute explosion of deaths in FL that overwhelms their hospitals and morgues and creates a mass grave situation and in the next month or two FL has to go on extreme lockdown just to keep the production of dead bodies at a level they can bury them...

In this case

What are the odds Trump carries FL?


60+ pct because tax cuts
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is there some way we could use alligators to eat the people who don't wear masks in Florida?  How long would the alligators take to train?

anfrind: bigfire: Can we give Florida back to Spain as is?The Seminoles want us to clean it and take out the trash before they're willing to sign for it.

Why would Spain want it now?


Oranges are a luxury resource that increase the overall happiness of a civilization.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.