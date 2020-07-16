 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   So you're in the middle of a pandemic and you're having a contract dispute over pay with doctors and surgeons? Do you a) cave and pay them b) bring in arbitration c) try to change the rules so they can't leave? Hint: Alberta   (cbc.ca) divider line
68
    More: Facepalm, Physician, Withdrawal, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, province's doctors, Medicine, College of Physicians, CPSA meeting Wednesday, standards of practice  
•       •       •

1196 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to Alberta. HA! HA! NOW YOU'RE TRAPPED IN ALBERTA!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alberta is a raging farking dupster fire with the hard-right UCP party running things under the moronic tyranny of Jason Kenney, whose stance on healthcare (among many other things) is nothing short of Trumpian.

Even those of us in Ontario who are saddled with that fat fark crackbro Doug Ford look upon Alberta with pity.  At least Ford is actually doing a decent job handling the pandemic.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got an offer to work on pig software for one of the oil companies based out of Calgary. I was competing with a coworker at the time. I wasn't interested in the 'short term' stay up in Fort Mac for 'under 6 months' so didn't go through with the entire job interview process, but my friend did. She took the job, spent 3 years in Fort Mac coding in an actual industrial setting and then quit because they finally said that they would only move her to Calgary if she took a large pay cut.

SunCor is awful.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ya gonna call?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
avian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So doctors in Alberta are slaves now, who can't quit their job?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good time to remind people that Kenney is angling for the PMs office.
 
fecalhook [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facists gonna facist.
Wish Alberta lingered longer with the NDP.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: This is a good time to remind people that Kenney is angling for the PMs office.


He would be worse than Harper was if he ever got in.  Hopefully we (collectively) are smart enough to see that he isn't even fit to be a Walmart greeter.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elect stupid people, win stupid prizes. I am with the doctors here. They dedicated 25+ years to education and had to shoulder the burden of post-secondary costs. They deserve to be appropriately remunerated and treated with respect. It's clear that Alberta's current provincial government isn't doing that; which hurts the constituents (aka now doctorless patients) that elected them. Doctors, like everyone else in Canada have the right to self determination, self fulfilment and pursuit of happiness. Something about Charter of Rights and Freedoms and as such. So naturally, the way to respect it is to make them indentured workers to the practice, clearly it's the most reasonable approach.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: This is a good time to remind people that Kenney is angling for the PMs office.


I keep trying to remind folks that's the case.
He doesn't give two shiats about the province or the people in it.
I think the UCP really showed how screwed they were when brian jean lost the leadership race to kenny (who literally cheated). Jean might be wrong about nearly everything under the sun but he actually cared about his constituents and was trying to do the right thing.
Kenny wants to be PM and makes impossible promises and idiotic threats for money and for soundbites on TV.

we're going to end up far worse for him being the premiere. Even if the NDP was annoying people should see they were far better with money than the UCP is and sure they might turn everybody into gay socialists but we might actually have doctors in the province that aren't literally trapped here.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The letter marks a dramatic escalation in the months-long dispute over pay between the Alberta Medical Association, which represents the province's doctors, and Shandro, who is imposing what the AMA says are significant funding cuts, especially to doctors in rural areas.

...

Last week, the AMA released a survey that suggested 42 per cent of the 1,740 doctors who responded are planning to leave the province.
Another 87 per cent said they would alter their practices in response to the pay changes. Nearly half said they would change or withdraw services they provide to hospitals and other AHS facilities.


So there plan is

1) Drastically cut funding to already underfunded areas of the province
2) Force Doctors to remain at their practices, and for their practices to maintain previous levels of service, but without the funding to do so
3) PROFIT!

What next? Force Health Care professionals to labor for free? Cutting their funding, means reduction in pay and loss of funds to pay for all manner of procedures across the board. Demanding that doctors atay at their practices or that Practices remain open against their will is nothing short of a step towards slavery.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Alberta thread on the main page? Great. So it's going to be that kind of day is it?

I'm going back to bed.

A/cue the sanctimonious Ontario brigade
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The college must "require physicians to provide effective alternative resources and/or arrangements for patients if they choose to withdraw services," the letter says

Good luck enforcing that one. LOL. If you want doctors and healthcare professionals to serve rural communities you have to pay them. They aren't serfs and they know it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

avian: So doctors in Alberta are slaves now, who can't quit their job?


See, maybe, wear a mask, ppl.
Not you specifically, unless of course your anti mask.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: "The letter marks a dramatic escalation in the months-long dispute over pay between the Alberta Medical Association, which represents the province's doctors, and Shandro, who is imposing what the AMA says are significant funding cuts, especially to doctors in rural areas.

...

Last week, the AMA released a survey that suggested 42 per cent of the 1,740 doctors who responded are planning to leave the province.
Another 87 per cent said they would alter their practices in response to the pay changes. Nearly half said they would change or withdraw services they provide to hospitals and other AHS facilities.


So there plan is

1) Drastically cut funding to already underfunded areas of the province
2) Force Doctors to remain at their practices, and for their practices to maintain previous levels of service, but without the funding to do so
3) PROFIT!

What next? Force Health Care professionals to labor for free? Cutting their funding, means reduction in pay and loss of funds to pay for all manner of procedures across the board. Demanding that doctors atay at their practices or that Practices remain open against their will is nothing short of a step towards slavery.


This is one of the inevitable courses that a socialized system can go to when funding is left up to politicians.  When there is no competition and the politicians write the check it puts you at their mercy.

I called universal healthcare as making slaves out of healthcare workers and was ridiculed for it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shandro responded to the AMA survey by threatening to publicly release the billings of individual physicians.

Probably the smartest thing you can do in a pay dispute. The doctors are crying foul over their pay when they're likely the highest paid doctors in the country. That's the province's argument. It'd be nice to see the actual numbers on that rather that just a threat. Everyone put their cards on the table instead of constantly BSing the public.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He should just show up at their homes and yell at them.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmont​o​n/alberta-minister-tyler-shandro-behav​iour-vital-partners-1.5511288
 
trialpha
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dwrash: This is one of the inevitable courses that a socialized system can go to when funding is left up to politicians. When there is no competition and the politicians write the check it puts you at their mercy.

I called universal healthcare as making slaves out of healthcare workers and was ridiculed for it.


Seems to work fine when you don't have dipshiat conservative politicians deliberately trying to ruin things.

Plus, the alternative is what.... the American joke of a system?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it true that some Canadians refer to Alberta as Alabamerta or Alaberta, etc.?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Waiting to see how some Canadian farkers will try to blame this on the US. I'm sure it will happen.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Alberta is a raging farking dupster fire with the hard-right UCP party running things under the moronic tyranny of Jason Kenney, whose stance on healthcare (among many other things) is nothing short of Trumpian.

Even those of us in Ontario who are saddled with that fat fark crackbro Doug Ford look upon Alberta with pity.  At least Ford is actually doing a decent job handling the pandemic.


The east hamstrung Alberta's main source of income (most of which went east anyway) and is now laughing at their attempts to keep a functioning society during a pandemic without going bankrupt? Is there really any wonder why the west always feels bullied?
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The college must "require physicians to provide effective alternative resources and/or arrangements for patients if they choose to withdraw services," the letter says

Good luck enforcing that one. LOL. If you want doctors and healthcare professionals to serve rural communities you have to pay them. They aren't serfs and they know it.


THIS.

I grew up in a small village in Saskatchewan. We didn't have a doctor but the next town over did.

If you want doctors and surgeons to work in very rural areas pay them.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Is it true that some Canadians refer to Alberta as Alabamerta or Alaberta, etc.?


I've never heard that, I've heard klanberta a bunch by some dildo on fark a bunch, and aside from that it's Canada's Texas or just 'berta.

a province that's named after a princess and sorta acts like it at times :/ ah well I was born here, what can ya do (aside from move)
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Jovimon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
but...but...but...socialized medicine is great, right?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jovimon: but...but...but...socialized medicine is great, right?


it is.
 
trialpha
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CommonName2: The east hamstrung Alberta's main source of income (most of which went east anyway) and is now laughing at their attempts to keep a functioning society during a pandemic without going bankrupt? Is there really any wonder why the west always feels bullied?


... just like the south felt bullied by the north for not allowing slaves, right?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Psychopusher: Alberta is a raging farking dupster fire with the hard-right UCP party running things under the moronic tyranny of Jason Kenney, whose stance on healthcare (among many other things) is nothing short of Trumpian.

Even those of us in Ontario who are saddled with that fat fark crackbro Doug Ford look upon Alberta with pity.  At least Ford is actually doing a decent job handling the pandemic.

The east hamstrung Alberta's main source of income (most of which went east anyway) and is now laughing at their attempts to keep a functioning society during a pandemic without going bankrupt? Is there really any wonder why the west always feels bullied?


Found the Rebel Media reader.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trialpha: dwrash: This is one of the inevitable courses that a socialized system can go to when funding is left up to politicians. When there is no competition and the politicians write the check it puts you at their mercy.

I called universal healthcare as making slaves out of healthcare workers and was ridiculed for it.

Seems to work fine when you don't have dipshiat conservative politicians deliberately trying to ruin things.

Plus, the alternative is what.... the American joke of a system?


The american system is a mess due to medicare/medicaid and unfunded mandates.  Without government interference in the market prices would be a hell of a lot lower but the problem we now have is they will never go lower no matter what system we adopt... we are stuck even with a universal system.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Is it true that some Canadians refer to Alberta as Alabamerta or Alaberta, etc.?


Albertica
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Juc: a province that's named after a princess and sorta acts like it at times :/ ah well I was born here, what can ya do (aside from move)


Every place in Canada has nicknames for other places in Canada though.

Saskatchewan has

Regina (The City That Rhymes With Fun)
Saskatoon (Toon Town)

Alberta has

Edmonton (Deadmonton)
Calgary (Crapgary)

Manitoba (Manisnowba) has

Winnipeg (Winterpeg, Windypeg)

etc.

Jovimon: but...but...but...socialized medicine is great, right?


It is until radical right wingers get ahold of it.
 
rcain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dwrash: rcain: "The letter marks a dramatic escalation in the months-long dispute over pay between the Alberta Medical Association, which represents the province's doctors, and Shandro, who is imposing what the AMA says are significant funding cuts, especially to doctors in rural areas.

...

Last week, the AMA released a survey that suggested 42 per cent of the 1,740 doctors who responded are planning to leave the province.
Another 87 per cent said they would alter their practices in response to the pay changes. Nearly half said they would change or withdraw services they provide to hospitals and other AHS facilities.


So there plan is

1) Drastically cut funding to already underfunded areas of the province
2) Force Doctors to remain at their practices, and for their practices to maintain previous levels of service, but without the funding to do so
3) PROFIT!

What next? Force Health Care professionals to labor for free? Cutting their funding, means reduction in pay and loss of funds to pay for all manner of procedures across the board. Demanding that doctors atay at their practices or that Practices remain open against their will is nothing short of a step towards slavery.

This is one of the inevitable courses that a socialized system can go to when funding is left up to politicians.  When there is no competition and the politicians write the check it puts you at their mercy.

I called universal healthcare as making slaves out of healthcare workers and was ridiculed for it.


And so it is better to be at the mercy of the Private Insurance Industry, where your life is only worth the affordability of your care, or your ability to pay out of pocket on your own dime?

People like you keep forgetting that in Democracies, we can remove those in power. Instead, you think governance should be a dictatorship and that the people should be kept at the mercy of their benevolent ruling class of the Wall Street elite, who have no public oversight or democratic process at all

Go read the article. This is all the doing of one person, and he's becoming wildly unpopular for it. I am sure that in Canada the people can sue their regional governors, it just hasn't gotten to that point yet

And despite all the hyperbole around this matter, the only requirement he's asking for is 90 days notice before a physical leaves practice, or a practice closes. While a bit much, is not all that unreasonable... if you were seeing a Doctor for care and he decided to up and leave, wouldn't you want adequate time to find another physician? Especially in a rural area where going to another physician for ongoing care might require you relocate your household

Now as far as the funding cuts, those can be reversed in time, and most likely will when the people finally have had enough with the trumpian asshatery this guy is showing
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would totally smash some Canadian regina.
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dwrash: The american system is a mess due to medicare/medicaid and unfunded mandates. Without government interference in the market prices would be a hell of a lot lower but the problem we now have is they will never go lower no matter what system we adopt... we are stuck even with a universal system.


Ah yes.... of course. If only the government got out of the way, the private system would work perfectly. Despite such a system never existing, anywhere.

Reminds me of the arguments for communism - "we just didn't go far enough!"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I call it "Out West" as in "You're moving Out West? No, to Vancouver. Oh, ok.. that's cool"
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Psychopusher: Alberta is a raging farking dupster fire with the hard-right UCP party running things under the moronic tyranny of Jason Kenney, whose stance on healthcare (among many other things) is nothing short of Trumpian.

Even those of us in Ontario who are saddled with that fat fark crackbro Doug Ford look upon Alberta with pity.  At least Ford is actually doing a decent job handling the pandemic.

The east hamstrung Alberta's main source of income (most of which went east anyway) and is now laughing at their attempts to keep a functioning society during a pandemic without going bankrupt? Is there really any wonder why the west always feels bullied?


What the fark are you talking about?  Nobody in Ottawa forced Alberta to base its entire economy on oil then take no steps to avoid or at least minimize the damage a price drop would cause.  Nobody in Quebec City told the Premiere that it was perfectly fine to let the cost of living spiral out of control during the oilsands boom with no plan to deal with the fallout.  Nobody in Toronto told Ralph Klein to tear up a comprehensive healthcare report then spend twenty plus years whittling away at funding so oil companies could get their precious subsidies.

You want to be taken seriously?  Stop putting right wingers in charge.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Is it true that some Canadians refer to Alberta as Alabamerta or Alaberta, etc.?


Canada doesn't really have a equivalent to Alabama.

Alberta is sometimes referred to as Texas North, because it has rednecks, conservatives (but I repeat myself), oil, and, at one point, a lot of Texan expats working in the oil business.

In other analogues, BC is Canada's Florida, because of the comparatively good climate and the amount of public stupid that happens here.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rcain: And so it is better to be at the mercy of the Private Insurance Industry, where your life is only worth the affordability of your care, or your ability to pay out of pocket on your own dime?

People like you keep forgetting that in Democracies, we can remove those in power. Instead, you think governance should be a dictatorship and that the people should be kept at the mercy of their benevolent ruling class of the Wall Street elite, who have no public oversight or democratic process at all

Go read the article. This is all the doing of one person, and he's becoming wildly unpopular for it. I am sure that in Canada the people can sue their regional governors, it just hasn't gotten to that point yet

And despite all the hyperbole around this matter, the only requirement he's asking for is 90 days notice before a physical leaves practice, or a practice closes. While a bit much, is not all that unreasonable... if you were seeing a Doctor for care and he decided to up and leave, wouldn't you want adequate time to find another physician? Especially in a rural area where going to another physician for ongoing care might require you relocate your household

Now as far as the funding cuts, those can be reversed in time, and most likely will when the people finally have had enough with the trumpian asshatery this guy is showing


No.. if we go universal healthcare, it should be at a percentage of taxable income and not subject to politicians whims. Set up a healthcare administration that gets a flat percentage of everyone's paycheck sent directly to it and let them figure out how to provide service under that constraint.  Then set up an oversight board to make sure it does it's job.  It would then only be subject to the economy.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jovimon: but...but...but...socialized medicine is great, right?


Yep. Have been having some minor vision issues lately, called an optometrist yesterday who told me to head to emergency for a possible retinal tear. Went right away, was examined by a nurse and a specialist (nothing serious fortunately) and have a followup scheduled. Out the door in under 2 hours, and this is during a pandemic where the entire place is on lockdown and I had to go through like three screening procedures.

$0 out of pocket.

You'll get countless similar stories from other Canadians. Alberta is... an anomoly within Canada. I hope they get better. I hope you guys get better too.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Shandro responded to the AMA survey by threatening to publicly release the billings of individual physicians.

Probably the smartest thing you can do in a pay dispute. The doctors are crying foul over their pay when they're likely the highest paid doctors in the country. That's the province's argument. It'd be nice to see the actual numbers on that rather that just a threat. Everyone put their cards on the table instead of constantly BSing the public.


It will show what a doctor billed for fee for services, thats about it.  Won't show what physicians pay for overhead, supplies, staff of their non AHS own facility (assuming they have one)  Doesn't show all the unpaid work that still has to get done (and that list of unpaid work got bigger when the UCP changed various codes) Physicians aren't unionized, they don't get benefits, they don't get a pension (other than CCP) they don't get vacation days or sick days.  UCP also has been defunding the supports doctors could turn to when they need help (PTSD, burnout, trauma etc)

UCP have lied time and time again about the AMA, they say they weren't ready to negotiate, had nothing to propose which are all bald faced lies, Multiple proposals were presented.. and ignored, multiple attempts to arrange meetings with the minister all ignored.

Remember this
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgar​y​/alberta-doctors-outraged-billing-chan​ges-1.5471475
"On Thursday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the UCP government would rip up the existing contract and impose changes to billing and compensation after talks with the Alberta Medical Association broke down."

The UCP never showed up to the negotiation meetings. They have no intention of negotiating in good faith, with anyone, we see that with Education, it happened with Radiologists and it will keep happening.  Then they turn around and attack the AMA, attack the school boards and say ,.. Oh we had no choice.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: In other analogues, BC is Canada's Florida, because of the comparatively good climate and the amount of public stupid that happens here.


Sad but true. :(

Like that time ½ of B.C. was on fire and some idiots decided to set a broken down car on fire in Northern B.C. :/
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Russ1642: The college must "require physicians to provide effective alternative resources and/or arrangements for patients if they choose to withdraw services," the letter says

Good luck enforcing that one. LOL. If you want doctors and healthcare professionals to serve rural communities you have to pay them. They aren't serfs and they know it.

THIS.

I grew up in a small village in Saskatchewan. We didn't have a doctor but the next town over did.

If you want doctors and surgeons to work in very rural areas pay them.


I believe that doctors in Alberta are already about the best paid in the country. But yeah, Kenney's government has handled this mess badly.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: menschenfresser: Is it true that some Canadians refer to Alberta as Alabamerta or Alaberta, etc.?

Canada doesn't really have a equivalent to Alabama.


Nova Scotia.

/Nova Scotian
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Psychopusher: Alberta is a raging farking dupster fire with the hard-right UCP party running things under the moronic tyranny of Jason Kenney, whose stance on healthcare (among many other things) is nothing short of Trumpian.

Even those of us in Ontario who are saddled with that fat fark crackbro Doug Ford look upon Alberta with pity.  At least Ford is actually doing a decent job handling the pandemic.

The east hamstrung Alberta's main source of income (most of which went east anyway) and is now laughing at their attempts to keep a functioning society during a pandemic without going bankrupt? Is there really any wonder why the west always feels bullied?


Hey man, if you don't want people to object to building a pipeline across/into their land, maybe don't be trying to sell stuff that literally causes people to die of cancer if it spills out.

You had a massive Heritage Fund.  Maybe you shouldn't have spent all of it while not diversifying your economy.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Like that time ½ of B.C. was on fire


Otherwise known as 'almost every summer....'
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alberta's transformation into the 51st State is coming along nicely I see. They hate being Canadian so much they're intentionally sabotaging their own healthcare.

But as usual the crybaby hillbillies in that backwater will just blame "The East" for the shiat economic conditions they created for themselves.😆
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [memegenerator.net image 380x250]


Criminally underappreciated film.  Which is kind of ironic because the actor who played the kid wound up becoming a criminal.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fecalhook: Facists gonna facist.
Wish Alberta lingered longer with the NDP.


Wish alberta rednecks would be deported to texas where they belong
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jovimon: but...but...but...socialized medicine is great, right?


FYI - this is Kenney trying to privatize medicine in the province. Piss off the doctors and then start dismantling the system.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darkmayo: Russ1642: Shandro responded to the AMA survey by threatening to publicly release the billings of individual physicians.

Probably the smartest thing you can do in a pay dispute. The doctors are crying foul over their pay when they're likely the highest paid doctors in the country. That's the province's argument. It'd be nice to see the actual numbers on that rather that just a threat. Everyone put their cards on the table instead of constantly BSing the public.

It will show what a doctor billed for fee for services, thats about it.  Won't show what physicians pay for overhead, supplies, staff of their non AHS own facility (assuming they have one)  Doesn't show all the unpaid work that still has to get done (and that list of unpaid work got bigger when the UCP changed various codes) Physicians aren't unionized, they don't get benefits, they don't get a pension (other than CCP) they don't get vacation days or sick days.  UCP also has been defunding the supports doctors could turn to when they need help (PTSD, burnout, trauma etc)

UCP have lied time and time again about the AMA, they say they weren't ready to negotiate, had nothing to propose which are all bald faced lies, Multiple proposals were presented.. and ignored, multiple attempts to arrange meetings with the minister all ignored.

Remember this
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary​/alberta-doctors-outraged-billing-chan​ges-1.5471475
"On Thursday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the UCP government would rip up the existing contract and impose changes to billing and compensation after talks with the Alberta Medical Association broke down."

The UCP never showed up to the negotiation meetings. They have no intention of negotiating in good faith, with anyone, we see that with Education, it happened with Radiologists and it will keep happening.  Then they turn around and attack the AMA, attack the school boards and say ,.. Oh we had no choice.


Negotiating with a union will always be ugly. It's all threats and posturing from both sides. Even if one side is morally superior they'll still look like shiat. It's unfortunate but since the government has so much power over them healthcare professionals absolutely must negotiate like this. And there's no government so in-tune with healthcare that they will cave to every demand and threat either. It's not that both sides are bad, it's that the system guarantees that both sides will look bad.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.