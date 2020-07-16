 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So it looks like renaming the Redskins is the least of the Dan Snyder's problems. Did anyone have "sex trafficking NFL cheerleaders to season ticket holders" on their 2020 bingo card?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will not end well.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: This will not end well.


Business as usual in the NFL.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat.

I wonder what heads will not roll.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same approach to picks in the draft.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I called this this morning And while I have no doubt it is true; I do believe that release of it right now after the naming controversy Is part of a coordinated whispering campaign to force Danny out of the ownership. ( thank god). his tone deaf response to the name, his independent merchandising rights, And his general ineptitude as a Owner have finally caught up with him I think.    It's my pure speculation , but don't be surprised if Jeff Bezos ends up as the next owner of the unnamed Washington football franchise
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, which is it libs? Change the name from a racial slur, or change the management culture from a rape fest? You can't have both.

/why can't we have both?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: I called this this morning And while I have no doubt it is true; I do believe that release of it right now after the naming controversy Is part of a coordinated whispering campaign to force Danny out of the ownership. ( thank god). his tone deaf response to the name, his independent merchandising rights, And his general ineptitude as a Owner have finally caught up with him I think.    It's my pure speculation , but don't be surprised if Jeff Bezos ends up as the next owner of the unnamed Washington football franchise


The Washington Amazons? The Washington Yanomami?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Magorn: I called this this morning And while I have no doubt it is true; I do believe that release of it right now after the naming controversy Is part of a coordinated whispering campaign to force Danny out of the ownership. ( thank god). his tone deaf response to the name, his independent merchandising rights, And his general ineptitude as a Owner have finally caught up with him I think.    It's my pure speculation , but don't be surprised if Jeff Bezos ends up as the next owner of the unnamed Washington football franchise

The Washington Amazons? The Washington Yanomami?


WashingtonD C-Hawks?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: whither_apophis: Magorn: I called this this morning And while I have no doubt it is true; I do believe that release of it right now after the naming controversy Is part of a coordinated whispering campaign to force Danny out of the ownership. ( thank god). his tone deaf response to the name, his independent merchandising rights, And his general ineptitude as a Owner have finally caught up with him I think.    It's my pure speculation , but don't be surprised if Jeff Bezos ends up as the next owner of the unnamed Washington football franchise

The Washington Amazons? The Washington Yanomami?

WashingtonD C-Hawks?


Washington Data Crunchers
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With Kelly Loeffler and Dan Snyder, I'm starting to think people who own sports teams are the scum of the Earth.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Am I allowed to be skeptical about this? 'Cause jeez...
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Washington Prostitutes
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Season tickets are not that expensive.
They must mean luxury suites.
Those people are not just rich, but also politically connected.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Skins
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We got sex.

We got drugs.

No word on Rock N' Roll.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dan Snyder is a royal piece of shiat. Nothing short of genocide would surprise me.

Dan Snyder is a royal piece of shiat.

Dan Snyder = shiat.
 
