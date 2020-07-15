 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Georgia governor to cities and counties imposing mandatory facemasks: You cities and counties are not allowed to do that. We still cool?   (twitter.com) divider line
45
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Jul 2020 at 4:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the most embarrassing thing Georgia has seen since 28-3.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny thing, he's only going to call out leaders in areas not likely to vote GOP.  But if your county or town is run by a MAGAt, there won't be a word uttered.

Basically, he's creating name recognition for Democrats in GA.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the redlit thread:

The mayors and county execs should ignore his a$$. Being a TrumpHumper, he should appreciate that they are taking a page out of Trump's book. They should ignore him and make him take them to court.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The infection rate in GA has almost doubled in the first half of July, and this is the battle he's picking.

This coming from the guy whose stance was that local officials would know what's best for their communities when it comes to fighting covid.

Christ what an asshole.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I live in Georgia. He is every single bit the backwards ass country fark he appears to be.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the few times, I think an Andrew Jackson quote is appropriate.

He's made his decision.  Now try enforcing it.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: I live in Georgia. He is every single bit the backwards ass country fark he appears to be.


Err...  where I am, the country rednecks are happily wearing masks.

Redneck != stupid :)
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Malignant narcissists only have two modes of operation: being bathed in (undeserved) adoration, or getting their jollies by hurting people.

Trump, like his predecessors such as Hussein, Mao, Pol Pot, Stalin and Hitler who all killed monstrous numbers of their own people, is deliberately murdering Americans for failing to worship him using the 'Rona and ordering his cultists to help him.
 
apocryphaandmyth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know what I love about face-masking?  Noses are becoming sexual as hell.  I see a good looking person kind of lean over, suddenly I'm trying to peak down their mask and get a good look at that nose.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can Kemp be sued for endangering public health?
 
Rocketboy1313
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The party of "Small Government"... I guess that is not the same as "Local Government", more like "Less" or "Fewer". Definitely meaning, "Ineffective Government".
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: The infection rate in GA has almost doubled in the first half of July, and this is the battle he's picking.

This coming from the guy whose stance was that local officials would know what's best for their communities when it comes to fighting covid.

Christ what an asshole.


I remember seeing him on the news when he found out, much after the fact, that Covid could be spread by people who had no symptoms.  So he's an asshole and a dim bulb.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

apocryphaandmyth: You know what I love about face-masking?  Noses are becoming sexual as hell.  I see a good looking person kind of lean over, suddenly I'm trying to peak down their mask and get a good look at that nose.


Go on...
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rocketboy1313: The party of "Small Government"... I guess that is not the same as "Local Government", more like "Less" or "Fewer". Definitely meaning, "Ineffective Government".


Didn't Republicans campaign on the notion that government is ineffective and useless?  Hah, I guess they're right.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

apocryphaandmyth: You know what I love about face-masking?  Noses are becoming sexual as hell.  I see a good looking person kind of lean over, suddenly I'm trying to peak down their mask and get a good look at that nose.


Don't get me started on those Mormon girls and their ankles....grrrr
 
apocryphaandmyth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: apocryphaandmyth: You know what I love about face-masking?  Noses are becoming sexual as hell.  I see a good looking person kind of lean over, suddenly I'm trying to peak down their mask and get a good look at that nose.

Go on...


I will go on, because I'm wondering if there could be a lacey, or possibly satin, version that would functional.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From magat Facebook today:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The guy in the background is both wearing a mask and has eyes that look like they just finished an appropriately timed eyeroll.
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So do I get to defend my life against people trying to murder me with their breath?  I'm white, so I should be good right?
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lace sounds sexy but useless as fish-net.

Just look for the ones who only wear masks on their mouths - there are enough of them.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: JK8Fan: I live in Georgia. He is every single bit the backwards ass country fark he appears to be.

Err...  where I am, the country rednecks are happily wearing masks.

Redneck != stupid :)


One of my coworkers yesterday said "I guess I will just starve" because Walmart, Kroger, and several other grocery stores now have mandatory mask orders in place so she is boycotting them. I told her to please starve if that is what it takes to get us through a pandemic. There are so many dumbasses in this state
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: Boondock3806: The infection rate in GA has almost doubled in the first half of July, and this is the battle he's picking.

This coming from the guy whose stance was that local officials would know what's best for their communities when it comes to fighting covid.

Christ what an asshole.

I remember seeing him on the news when he found out, much after the fact, that Covid could be spread by people who had no symptoms.  So he's an asshole and a dim bulb.


Lol I remember that. That was something like a week after he went out there with a bunch of health officials and the mayor of Atl and talked about how much of an advantage the state of GA had on account of being the home of the CDC, only to prove he hadn't been listening to a damn thing they had been saying.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taipei_lad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Colossal idiots look at Brian Kemp and say, "Damn, somethin' ain't right with that boy."
 
LL316
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: JK8Fan: I live in Georgia. He is every single bit the backwards ass country fark he appears to be.

Err...  where I am, the country rednecks are happily wearing masks.

Redneck != stupid :)


Where I am in SE GA, I'd say 80-90%% of black and brown folks are wearing masks. White folks... maybe 10%, including my wife and I?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

apocryphaandmyth: You know what I love about face-masking?  Noses are becoming sexual as hell.  I see a good looking person kind of lean over, suddenly I'm trying to peak down their mask and get a good look at that nose.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the Gov is not a skinjob (yet), he is a skinjob sympathizer.  For the safety of the country, the entire state of Georgia needs to be sterilized with the cleansing heat of nuclear fusion.  We can put up a memorial wall to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep the rest of us safe.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image 423x423]
[Fark user image 526x526]


That's awesome. "What next - my illegal, under the table cash transaction to someone for doing work is going to be taxed as income!? What is this world coming to!"
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought the graph at https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/testin​g/in​dividual-states/georgia didn't look too bad, until I saw they labeled the graph on the right scaling "percentage of positive tests" from 0 to 300%. That's one way of flattening the curve
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image 423x423]
[Fark user image 526x526]


oh the comments
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bet he now wishes he hadn't thrown the Georgia governor election in 2018. Stacey Abrams would have been facing this pandemic instead.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I was the guy standing behind him, I'd take off my mask and have a coughing fit just to see his reaction.
Whenever someone would try to get me off stage I'll just say I'm fine and keep coughing.
 
shpritz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image 423x423]
[Fark user image 526x526]

oh the comments
[Fark user image image 423x554]


How delicate.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jawjans: WE HAVE IDEOLOGICAL PURITY (of worshiping trump as a living orange diety) TO MAINTAIN, WE DON'T CARE IF PEOPLE DIE OR ARE CRIPPLED FOR LIFE!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Release Sherman-19
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image 423x423]
[Fark user image 526x526]

That's awesome. "What next - my illegal, under the table cash transaction to someone for doing work is going to be taxed as income!? What is this world coming to!"


My favorite is that these people think Joe Biden has already won and is making them do all these things, so they have to vote for Trump who isn't in charge right now.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: apocryphaandmyth: You know what I love about face-masking?  Noses are becoming sexual as hell.  I see a good looking person kind of lean over, suddenly I'm trying to peak down their mask and get a good look at that nose.

Go on...


What's going on in this thread?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image 423x423]
[Fark user image 526x526]

oh the comments
[Fark user image 423x554]


Yes, but it's more of a tag and you wear it on your toe.
 
archeochick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image image 423x423]
[Fark user image image 526x526]


Ugh. The polite thing to do would be provide a link to the story on An Archive of Our Own instead of exposing all of their followers to their antiGovernment erotica.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Funny thing, he's only going to call out leaders in areas not likely to vote GOP.  But if your county or town is run by a MAGAt, there won't be a word uttered.

Basically, he's creating name recognition for Democrats in GA.


Remember, also, what sort of businesses he prioritized reopening in April.

He's just trying to get more black people killed by Covid-19.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Mad Scientist: apocryphaandmyth: You know what I love about face-masking?  Noses are becoming sexual as hell.  I see a good looking person kind of lean over, suddenly I'm trying to peak down their mask and get a good look at that nose.

Go on...

What's going on in this thread?
[i.pinimg.com image 236x295]


Joking aside, I once made a comment, probably even here, about that exact thing, the allure of the covered.
Throwback to the popularity of ye olde burlesque shows and why strippers are not nakeders.
I recall saying that I can't imagine living in an African society where breasts are treated as something common.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image 423x423]
[Fark user image 526x526]

oh the comments
[Fark user image image 423x554]


And libs are the snowflakes?!? LOL!

/Try wearing a face mask and full respirator, firefighters do it literally every day
//You're being asked to wear a few layers of cloth as a filter
///I guess even mild discomfort is too much for rugged individuals to put up with, even if it will save 500 lives a day
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: oh the comments


They sound fat. I wonder if they can make it up a flight of stairs without similar problems breathing...

Seriously though, I run 6 miles every morning. On warm days where there are going to be lots of people on the Thames path I wear a mask. You want to talk "can't breathe" try running full out in 70 degree heat (blistering for England) in the sun with a mask on.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: cooldaddygroove: cooldaddygroove: From magat Facebook today:
[Fark user image 423x423]
[Fark user image 526x526]

oh the comments
[Fark user image image 423x554]

And libs are the snowflakes?!? LOL!

/Try wearing a face mask and full respirator, firefighters do it literally every day
//You're being asked to wear a few layers of cloth as a filter
///I guess even mild discomfort is too much for rugged individuals to put up with, even if it will save 500 lives a day


"How am I supposed to smoke 2 packs a day through a mask?!?! harrumph!"
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.