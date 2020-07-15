 Skip to content
 
(WESH Orlando)   Walmart Wanda has parking lot meltdown after staff tell her no mask, no entry. Bonus: Everyone's infectious laughter   (wesh.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She provided a little entertainment for the smart people wearing masks, stopped trying to get in, and then left.

All in all, not a bad afternoon.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A woman was caught on camera calling people wearing masks at a Central Florida Walmart "cult members."

koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's on the door. You KNEW it was on the door. You just thought you were going to be a Special Exception because who could tell you no?

Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart is going to need bouncers. The geezer greeters aren't going to stop the determined Karens.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a mask you coont
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just do not understand assholes like that
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know people who think that wearing masks is for sheep, and this whole mask thing is the government testing to see if they can get people to give up their freedom for when they try and take away other rights.  And that "Your fear is your problem, I won't wear a mask because I'm not afraid." Yeah, not afraid of spreading viruses.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She needs a dick in her mouth.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Walmart is going to need bouncers. The geezer greeters aren't going to stop the determined Karens.


Sooner or later one of the Karens is going to get stomped. She will then become this week's victim of the repressed white christian majority, make the rounds on fuxnews, get a book deal and never work again. Oh and sue anyone within eyesight.

/I ever say I hate this farking timeline?
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

soupafi: Wear a mask you coont


Alternatively:

Stay the fark home, you coont

/Either way is good
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that


Hay, I'm an a$$hole, and I don't get this phobia over the mask.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that


This is not an intelligent woman.

An intelligent woman would listen to the reasons given for wearing a mask and would understand that it lowers the risk of transmission.

I know women like this. All their lives, they have gotten by on their looks, and consequently, haven't had to bother themselves with excessive thinking. A diet of daytime TV, The Internet and checkout magazines completes the picture.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that


Do they think Typhoid Mary was a misunderstood folk hero?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's OK, Karen. You have the absolute right to be batshiat crazy.

Just do it over there....away from me.
 
soupafi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that

Hay, I'm an a$$hole, and I don't get this phobia over the mask.


I don't like wearing a mask either, but I wear it anyway and don't biatch about it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My concern is that these fools will just become passive aggressive and when, not if, when they get the disease they'll probably wear a mask to enter a place then start coughing on stuff and people.

/not sure we even have anything on the books for something like this
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As soon as I heard that Walmart was implementing a mandatory mask policy my very first thought was "FARK is about to get pretty damn funny".

I imagine the groups "angry uneducated trump supporters" and "Walmart shoppers" have a significant intersection of loonies.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that


They have been programmed by dear leader to sacrifice themselves to stick it to the libs.

"Blood for the derp god"
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NINEv2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: As soon as I heard that Walmart was implementing a mandatory mask policy my very first thought was "FARK is about to get pretty damn funny".

I imagine the groups "angry uneducated trump supporters" and "Walmart shoppers" have a significant intersection of loonies.


I asked the missus if I could camp out in front of our local ww just filming the entrance, start up a dedicated youtube channel called "fatty fatty 2 x 4 just threw themself on the floor" and make bank selling ads.

/she said no
 
henryhill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live a mile from the original east coast epicenter in New Rochelle, Ny and have been wearing a mask since March. FOAD asshole.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Boo_Guy: Walmart is going to need bouncers. The geezer greeters aren't going to stop the determined Karens.

Sooner or later one of the Karens is going to get stomped. She will then become this week's victim of the repressed white christian majority, make the rounds on fuxnews, get a book deal and never work again. Oh and sue anyone within eyesight.

/I ever say I hate this farking timeline?


There was an old guy that tried shoving his way into a Walmart last week. He had his ass thrown back out and then was promptly forgotten about. Hopefully any other Karens will get the same deal.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NINEv2: SpectroBoy: As soon as I heard that Walmart was implementing a mandatory mask policy my very first thought was "FARK is about to get pretty damn funny".

I imagine the groups "angry uneducated trump supporters" and "Walmart shoppers" have a significant intersection of loonies.

I asked the missus if I could camp out in front of our local ww just filming the entrance, start up a dedicated youtube channel called "fatty fatty 2 x 4 just threw themself on the floor" and make bank selling ads.

/she said no


I'd like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Y'all a bunch of cult members..."

Well, some of them are.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Truck Fump:

I know women like this. All their lives, they have gotten by on their looks, and consequently, haven't had to bother themselves with excessive thinking.

I don't really think that is the case here.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Walmart is going to need bouncers. The geezer greeters aren't going to stop the determined Karens.


Don't call them bouncers.

Walmart said it's creating a new job of "health ambassador," who will be specially trained to "work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution."(source)

WorldStar is going to have a banner week.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that


There is a good sized chunk of the population that is batshiat crazy.
Most of the time, we just don't see them, as they are able to blend in with normal people.

The current political climate has cast the spotlight on them. Now you can see just how many have been walking amongst us.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NINEv2: SpectroBoy: As soon as I heard that Walmart was implementing a mandatory mask policy my very first thought was "FARK is about to get pretty damn funny".

I imagine the groups "angry uneducated trump supporters" and "Walmart shoppers" have a significant intersection of loonies.

I asked the missus if I could camp out in front of our local ww just filming the entrance, start up a dedicated youtube channel called "fatty fatty 2 x 4 just threw themself on the floor" and make bank selling ads.

/she said no


She sounds smart, but since I want to see the videos I am going to say "Do it anyway, unless you're HENPECKED"  <makes pussy whipped hand motions>
 
MindStalker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: Truck Fump:

I know women like this. All their lives, they have gotten by on their looks, and consequently, haven't had to bother themselves with excessive thinking.

I don't really think that is the case here.


She's blonde. She's a bit older but certainly was sought after back in her day.  Shes a bit worn now though.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If only Walmart had an app you could place an order with and not even have to get out of your car..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that

There is a good sized chunk of the population that is batshiat crazy.
Most of the time, we just don't see them, as they are able to blend in with normal people.

The current political climate has cast the spotlight on them. Now you can see just how many have been walking amongst us.


Also the public's tolerance has changed.

If you walk around Walmart in a pink dressing gown people just avoid you. If you walk in without a mask people draw the line. As Mr. pink dressing gown said to me once: "Not all crazy is a danger to others. "
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

soupafi: waxbeans: johnny_vegas: I just do not understand assholes like that

Hay, I'm an a$$hole, and I don't get this phobia over the mask.

I don't like wearing a mask either, but I wear it anyway and don't biatch about it.


Exactly
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Caelistis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: She needs a dick in her mouth.


You first.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: She needs a dick in her mouth.


Never stick it in stupid and crazy.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: NINEv2: SpectroBoy: As soon as I heard that Walmart was implementing a mandatory mask policy my very first thought was "FARK is about to get pretty damn funny".

I imagine the groups "angry uneducated trump supporters" and "Walmart shoppers" have a significant intersection of loonies.

I asked the missus if I could camp out in front of our local ww just filming the entrance, start up a dedicated youtube channel called "fatty fatty 2 x 4 just threw themself on the floor" and make bank selling ads.

/she said no

I'd like to subscribe to your newsletter.


My Chuck E. Cheese idea is better: build a small arena, and place a cube of one way glass in the middle. Open a Chuck E. Cheese within this cube. Surround the glass with bleachers and sell tickets. Find the family with the most domestics and offer them a free birthday bash for little Cleetus. Once you know all the white trashlings birthdays you can hype up those dates like an MMA fight. Y'know, like Dana White does but with more class.

/she said no
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: She needs a dick in her mouth.


Dicks demand and deserve better.
 
Two16
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pichu0102
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Places with mask mandates need visibly armed guards in America. The unarmed workers aren't going to be able to enforce mask policies when some tough guy starts flashing his gun, like they did at a BBQ place at a minimum wage teen who asked them to put on their mask.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BravoEcho: Jake Havechek: She needs a dick in her mouth.

Dicks demand and deserve better.


I've been telling mine that for YEARS
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NINEv2: hawaiijenno: NINEv2: SpectroBoy: As soon as I heard that Walmart was implementing a mandatory mask policy my very first thought was "FARK is about to get pretty damn funny".

I imagine the groups "angry uneducated trump supporters" and "Walmart shoppers" have a significant intersection of loonies.

I asked the missus if I could camp out in front of our local ww just filming the entrance, start up a dedicated youtube channel called "fatty fatty 2 x 4 just threw themself on the floor" and make bank selling ads.

/she said no

I'd like to subscribe to your newsletter.

My Chuck E. Cheese idea is better: build a small arena, and place a cube of one way glass in the middle. Open a Chuck E. Cheese within this cube. Surround the glass with bleachers and sell tickets. Find the family with the most domestics and offer them a free birthday bash for little Cleetus. Once you know all the white trashlings birthdays you can hype up those dates like an MMA fight. Y'know, like Dana White does but with more class.

/she said no


Mixed Pizza Arts fighting styles?

The Budweiser Basher
Greasy Crust Kung Fu
Crouching Pepperoni, Hidden Anchovy
1000 Token Slap of Death
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was at a Home Deoot in Nashville yesterday.  Sign on the door says masks are mandatory.  Some didn't have a mask, and my clerk thought his was to protect the bottom of his chin.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I know people who think that wearing masks is for sheep, and this whole mask thing is the government testing to see if they can get people to give up their freedom for when they try and take away other rights.  And that "Your fear is your problem, I won't wear a mask because I'm not afraid." Yeah, not afraid of spreading viruses.


But they are afraid of masks.

Being afraid of covid is sensible; being afraid of wearing a mask is being a complete coward.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Crouching Pepperoni, Hidden Anchovy


Winner!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: She needs a dick in her mouth.


But they you might get Covid-Dick.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My mom lives in Tampa. Up the road is a a. Wal*Mart superstore. I read yesterday that all the stores will start mandating masks. I was worried about her.
Apparently that store has been doing it for some time and she's chill.
Living as I am in Sweden, I miss easy and cheap access to Dickies - the Hawaiian shirt for fat Joy Division fans.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's just killing time waiting for the bars/liquor stores to open.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: She needs a dick in her mouth.


Or a fist.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OK, she outed us as cult members. In our defense, it's not a suicide cult.
 
