(The Hill)   Almost 1/3 of all children tested in Florida are positive for Coronavirus   (thehill.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn, that will put a crimp in plans to reopen schools...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Send them to Georgia to cough on the governor.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No one is going to believe it because of the data reporting screwup.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, the numbers are going up because they're testing too much. Just stop testing and the coronavirus will disappear, liberals
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But sure, reopen schools, have these disease vectors congregate.

/relax, I have disease vectors of my own.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 850x591]


''If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room"

And who is that, may you ask? Why, the girl in front with the unhappy face.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 850x591]


Damn, are those all his??
And why is there not a single black kid??

/ignore second question if first question is yes
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 850x591]

Damn, are those all his??
And why is there not a single black kid??

/ignore second question if first question is yes


This is going to be one of those pictures where people will look back on and say "how did we miss the signs?!"
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will that have an impact on the number of Florida tags?
 
