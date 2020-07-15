 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   DA Cyrus Vance drops charges against homeless guy who assaulted cop's knuckles with his face   (thecity.nyc) divider line
    Sad, Lawyer, Homelessness, District attorney, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Felony, Manhattan, New York City, Criminal law  
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"Did this confrontation have to happen?" Ocasio-Cortez asked on Twitter.

Umm,no.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good. Now charge the pig.

F*cking cops.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm surprised the homeless guy had enough money to bribe him make a campaign donation
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now charge the cops who tried to press the charge with murder.  I'm sure they have one under their straining belts.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark the pigs.  Hate the damn cops.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boy, the DA came in like a wrecking ball
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whither_apophis: I'm surprised the homeless guy had enough money to bribe him make a campaign donation


That was my first question.  How'd the guy pay off Vance if he was homeless?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: whither_apophis: I'm surprised the homeless guy had enough money to bribe him make a campaign donation

That was my first question.  How'd the guy pay off Vance if he was homeless?


This is the same Cy Vance from the recent Trump tax returns fight. He's a Manhattan DA. I wouldn't be surprised if he's doing this just to burnish his anti-conservative bona fides.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe this homeless guy must have known Jeffrey Epstein or Harvey Weinstein personally.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
if we don't let the cops beat up homeless people that short union guy is going to cry.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too busy continuing the fight for Trump's tax returns to worry about the small stuff.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark off out of our park, Cyrus!
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how they said that the cop's right hand was injured when the homeless guy kicked him while they had him laid out on the subway platform. Sure, he didn't hurt his hand by punching the guy in the head repeatedly.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The resisting charge was not dropped to protect the city in the forthcoming lawsuit. NYPD trying to end homelessness one unprovoked assualt at a time.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

damn yanks: The resisting charge was not dropped to protect the city in the forthcoming lawsuit. NYPD trying to end homelessness one unprovoked assualt at a time.


I don't think that's gonna offer very much protection, the video is pretty clear, the assault is pretty unwarranted, and in a country with a functional government, the officer would be facing personal culpability, not just the department...
 
