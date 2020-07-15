 Skip to content
 
(NBC4i)   Mike DeWine: Uhm, hi, Ohio. I know we did good to start, but COVID is starting to kick our ass. Now I'm not gonna mandate anything like the librul states, but could you please wear masks? Pretty please? With cherry on top?   (nbc4i.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pretty much how it came across.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Anyone that can't make the hard calls or orders is certainly not a leader off anything and there is a long list of names to describe such a person starting with "trumper"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Anyone that can't make the hard calls or orders is certainly not a leader off anything and there is a long list of names to describe such a person starting with "trumper"


Which makes perfect sense, considering Cadet Bonespurs flies in the face of just about every universally-agreed leadership principle in existence.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DeWine says if all of us do not take immediate action we will become just like Florida, Texas and Arizona in just a matter of weeks.

All of us. See, now you're half to blame too!

/Texas here, and they won't. As you well know.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder how many lives he might have saved, if he had any sense of civic duty.
 
neofonz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
South Carolina's governor has been imploring his citizens for months to please do the right thing with respect to the coronavirus.

You can see the results of how that went for yourself.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They really do need to be saved from themselves.
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Anyone that can't make the hard calls or orders is certainly not a leader off anything and there is a long list of names to describe such a person starting with "trumper"


This.

FTA:  "Governor DeWine says Ohioans did what needed to be done early in this fight, taking a collective leap of faith against this enemy."

He's weak AND a liar.
 
Greylight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm starting to get the impression there is a large portion of the population in the US, right leaning, who are willing to make the end of times a self fulfilling prophecy for themselves at least just to reconcile their own political cognitive dissonance.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He might as well have asked them to be voluntarily cucked by a Jimmy Carter/ Franklin Roosevelt tag team.
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Greylight: I'm starting to get the impression there is a large portion of the population in the US, right leaning, who are willing to make the end of times a self fulfilling prophecy for themselves at least just to reconcile their own political cognitive dissonance.


you don't say
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Missouri Gov Parson is telling people to wear one if they want. but the people just need to get back out there and live. No mandate because the media will have a heyday with him. He was just in town a few days ago for the Cattlemen's Dinner. ~350 in attendance, very few wore masks and social distancing was difficult. Local mayor is sidelined with him saying we don't need masks, just wear one if you feel you need to.

I think I'm going to order a plain neck gaiter, and use fabric paint and a template to slap this logo on there. Pretty heavy red county, the locals at walmart will likely have paranoia triggers to this brand but it's a brand I love.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Pretty much how it came across.


Yup, I was shouting that at the TV during his address.

"Aw, come on guys... We're all in this together, right? Aren't we all pals? I'm asking ya nice-like, OK?"

Pussy.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ok Governor: you can't just put on a wig and make crazy expressions to sign-language your own speech. Don't try to be like Jim Carey
nbc4i.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sniderman: WTFDYW: Pretty much how it came across.

Yup, I was shouting that at the TV during his address.

"Aw, come on guys... We're all in this together, right? Aren't we all pals? I'm asking ya nice-like, OK?"

Pussy.


"Please don't throw lawn darts at your little sister, Johnny, you might hurt her! Just a suggestion, though, I'm not telling you not to. Although you are beginning to run kind of low on little sisters lately, so, please..."
 
