(Business Insider)   Here's the full list of major retailers requiring masks, in case you run into a public mask-debater   (businessinsider.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I want to go to the local Kroger on the 22nd and watch the heads explode.  Last time I was there less than a quarter of the shoppers were wearing one.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dollar General, too. My timeline has ERUPTED with outrage. Much popcorn is in my future.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This was either a brain-dead photo choice, or absolutely sublime:

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I REFUSE TO WEAR A MASK WHEN I SHOP


online in my home.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a store near me that requires masks -- but on the same sign that says masks are required, it says you don't need to wear one if you have a medical condition that won't let you wear a mask, and if they see you don't have a mask on, they will assume this is the case.

I mean, I don't want to sound harsh, but...if you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, should you be going out now?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For many, this is the biggest personal challenge they have faced their entire lives.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: I want to go to the local Kroger on the 22nd and watch the heads explode.  Last time I was there less than a quarter of the shoppers were wearing one.


Fewer.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Dallas-based bookstore chain has been requiring masks for all customers -- children under 10 exempt but no medical exemptions -- for about a month now.  I only saw one guy get huffy about it (though I do see a lot of people wearing them under their noses or slipping them down below their chins)

Fortunately never saw one of those bogus 'Freedom to Breathe Agency' cards.  If you 'can't breathe' in a mask, COVID-19 will be too much for you.  Just stay home.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sirrerun: dildo tontine: I want to go to the local Kroger on the 22nd and watch the heads explode.  Last time I was there less than a quarter of the shoppers were wearing one.

Fewer.


Yep, that's what happens when you don't wear a mask.

/Whenever a grammar Nazi shows up for this, I read it as führer.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No mask, no merchandise.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Easier to just wear a mask than try to keep track. Safer too.
 
