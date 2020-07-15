 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Kayaker: "I thought I heard a fish splash to my left." Narrator: "It wasn't a fish"   (globalnews.ca) divider line
17
    More: Scary, English-language films, Kayaker Peter Joyce, American films, Paddle, Joyce's body, Kayak, close encounter, Canoeing  
•       •       •

1177 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 12:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I soiled my armor I was so scared!"
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An alligator knocks you into the water murky water with it. What do you do?

He brought his kayack. He knew what he was paddling into.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was Shai-Hulud.

Dune (5/9) Movie CLIP - Sandworm Attack (1984) HD
Youtube 1G5jMgx8GVU
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Erwin would have shoved his thumb is that crocs ass and showed it who's boss
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He might need a bigger boat. Just sayin'.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fjnorton: Steve Erwin would have shoved his thumb is that crocs ass and showed it who's boss


Ned Beatty?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Muppet Movie (1979) - Bernie the Agent
Youtube qXcquTlnH2Y
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow floaters, what's YOUR scariest river story?

Just this past week my 8 year old son and I were floating a very far upstream stretch of the Gasconade River. Further up than outfitters take people. Came around a sharp bend to see a tree blocking nearly the whole width. No time to get around it. Flipped the kayak sideways and sank it. Somehow got my right leg pinned between the kayak and the tree with the full force of the river bending the kayak around my leg.

My son was very good. Got him up on the tree until I could pull and pull and pull till my foot popped out. Nothing broken. Got him to shore. Collected what gear I could. Didn't think to bring pulleys so I used ratchet straps to inch the kayak out from the log.

Set up camp nearby and rested. Found the rest of our gear the next morning downstream. Thought about continuing on but decided to end the trip at the next opportunity. Definitely the right decision cuz my foot's still a bit bruised.

How bout you guys?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligator rams kayak, flips man into river in hilarious video

/ftfm
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fjnorton: Steve Erwin would have shoved his thumb is that crocs ass and showed it who's boss


Yeah, but it was a gator !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love the outdoors. But I've spent too many nervous nights at a bayous edge.

So in my leisure, I try not to play places where it's overly easy for me to turn into lunch.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oldest alligator fossils: 150 million years
Oldest flowering plants fossils: 130 million years

How much had the alligator changed in 150 million years?  Not much-it gets bigger when it needs to be bigger to compete, and it gets smaller when it needs to get smaller. As for grabbing shiat out of the water, it probably hasn't changed a thing during it's entire existence.  It's got that down.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.gifer.com image 460x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


It bothers me that he is using what appears to be a Remington 10-22.  Most of the time it probably works well enough, but I would want something with a bit more striking power so the animal does not suffer.  Of course the 10-22 is a good way to keep your ammo price down.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It definitely made me think a little bit differently (about) what their capabilities are."

No shiat Sherlock!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Alligator: How many rams does it take to get to the chewy center of a kayak?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.