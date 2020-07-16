 Skip to content
 
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida schools begin to make the inevitable turn towards not reopening   (tampabay.com) divider line
mjjt
3 hours ago  
FTA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie
33 minutes ago  

mjjt: FTA

[Fark user image image 679x375]


You've not seen U.S. Public Education, have you?
 
FloriduhGuy
32 minutes ago  
My daughter's school is starting out online.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
31 minutes ago  
Good, fark you, DeSatan.
 
Gyrfalcon
24 minutes ago  
Duh
 
KingOfTown
24 minutes ago  
The hell if my son's going back into a school building in September. Madison is a shiatshow enough, and it's nowhere near as bad as FL.
 
dodecahedron
23 minutes ago  
Sarasota schools are also announcing opening online only.
 
WTP 2
19 minutes ago  
and one of a handful of pediatric deaths in the United States.
...
so, not too many....
 
Skeleton Man
18 minutes ago  
I'm having a hard time putting into words how dangerously insane and stupid opening schools in Florida any time soon would be.

I guess just those words, only much more grave.
 
Gyrfalcon
17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: and one of a handful of pediatric deaths in the United States.
...
so, not too many....


How many would you like?
 
jtown
12 minutes ago  
"inevitable"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Schools openings are planned all over the country for August and September.  "We" learned nothing from the last few months.
 
Testiclaw
12 minutes ago  
Broadband needs to be a nationalized and public service.
 
Majin_Buu
10 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the Oompaloompas to hijack all forms of broadcast media and sing us a song about all the lessons we should have learned but haven't.
 
