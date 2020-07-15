 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   No paraquat in my spliff, please   (wcvb.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How to make sure your weed is chemical free
//paraquat is an herbicide, subby
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WHAT WAS ALL THAT shiat ABOUT VIET NAM?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image image 850x637]


I came here for The Dude, and I leave satisfied.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Paraquat?

Man, I'm old. Who tf knows what Paraquat is in 2020?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haven't heard of paraquat since The Rockford Files went off the air.

Damn, now I'm missing The Rockford Files.
 
