(Boston.com)   We are now down to just one drink a day. Time to get a bigger glass   (boston.com)
21
    More: Sad, Nutrition, Alcoholic beverage, Associated Press, U.S. Dietary Guidelines, new advice experts, alcoholic drink, Drinking culture, U.S. health agencies  
365 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 1:42 AM (42 minutes ago)



21 Comments
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One drink? All that does is provoke me. I'd rather simply not drink it all than just have one.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My one drink is 4 oz of rum (low-90's proof) mixed with a 16-oz energy drink.

But when lunch is over, all bets are off.

Lockdown is hell.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My kind of sippy cup...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: My one drink is 4 oz of rum (low-90's proof) mixed with a 16-oz energy drink.

But when lunch is over, all bets are off.

Lockdown is hell.


Mixing with an energy drink doesn't sound that safe.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Usernate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NEW YORK (AP) - If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best - whether you're a man or woman.

.
fark you, NEW YORK (AP)
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm a binge drinker. For a month or so, I drink nothing. Then for one night, I go crazy and have a beer. Had a tall boy last time. I think I'm an alcoholic.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love good beer. However I will never understand how folks can drink so many in one setting. After a couple of pints or so I am physically "full" and sated. I can't imagine continuing drinking from that point simply on a discomfort level.  A couple of times I year I go to a corner bar with a friend of mine in Berlin to drink, tell stories and commiserate. I think on those nights I may get to four beers tops over several hours. And still it becomes work by the end.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well fark. I nearly finished off a bota box.

3 litlemmrs* is kind of like one drink right?

*/Liters
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I'm a binge drinker. For a month or so, I drink nothing. Then for one night, I go crazy and have a beer. Had a tall boy last time. I think I'm an alcoholic.


I'm a shark
You know what to do
I'm a shark
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Usernate: [i.pinimg.com image 400x289]


Lightweight
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks for the suggestion.  It is duly noted and filed under things to ignore.  And is this suggestion brought to us by the same people that promoted the Food Pyramid which led to obesity, heart disease, diabetes, etc.?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Thanks for the suggestion.  It is duly noted and filed under things to ignore.  And is this suggestion brought to us by the same people that promoted the Food Pyramid which led to obesity, heart disease, diabetes, etc.?


And probably the same who says eggs are bad every other year...coffee can prevent cancer... or no wait! It can cause it!  Drink a glass of red wine per day for heart health (or death!) And many other suggestions or recommendations that change often enough to make your head spin.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Beer is the only reason I can tolerate a writer such as you.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drinking a bigger glass makes it more than 1 serving so you're still breaking the rules.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No.

No point in maybe living longer if I have to give up what makes life worth living.

Also,

The advice is based on links that researchers observed between drinking habits and all causes of death, including heart disease, cancer and car accidents, rather than a specific physical harm that alcohol might have. Such observational studies, common in food and nutrition science, do not establish a cause-and-effect relationship...

Stopped reading there.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I'm a binge drinker. For a month or so, I drink nothing. Then for one night, I go crazy and have a beer. Had a tall boy last time. I think I'm an alcoholic.


Calm down Satan.
 
