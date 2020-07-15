 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   If you need parents to sign a Covid-19 death waiver before kids go back to school, maybe kids shouldn't be going back to school   (huffpost.com) divider line
    Missouri's health department, K-12 school reopenings, early July, student-athletes, St. Louis County, Missouri, High school, Hazelwood School District  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Serious question: if parents refuse to sign the waiver, can the kids still be charged with truancy for not attending school?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, wait. This is a hoax. It wasn't written by an attorney. From the letter: "The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it's agents...."
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Oh, wait. This is a hoax. It wasn't written by an attorney. From the letter: "The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it's agents...."


From what I've read, waivers are not always as legally airtight as people seem to think they are.

/IANAL
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pxlboy: IANAL


How YOU doin'!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mrs and I decided no in person school attendance for our 3 this year and North Dakota is at 100 new cases a day but because we understand how exponential growth and super spreaders work
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: pxlboy: IANAL

How YOU doin'!


Hahaha
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Clarence Brown: Oh, wait. This is a hoax. It wasn't written by an attorney. From the letter: "The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it's agents...."

From what I've read, waivers are not always as legally airtight as people seem to think they are.

/IANAL


Yeah. I was gonna ask if the following was really enforcable:

"even if the cause, damages or injuries are alleged to be the fault of or alleged to be caused by the negligence or carelessness of the Releases."

Cause, srsly WTF?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Clarence Brown: Oh, wait. This is a hoax. It wasn't written by an attorney. From the letter: "The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it's agents...."

From what I've read, waivers are not always as legally airtight as people seem to think they are.

/IANAL


Waivers can be construed as proof that you knew a situation was dangerous and did not take appropriate steps to prevent it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely not signing a waver and I will gladly go to court over that. Fark that.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, McConnell is working hard to make it so that you won't have to sign a waiver.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm definitely not signing a waver and I will gladly go to court over that. Fark that.


But would you sign a waiver?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Serious question: if parents refuse to sign the waiver, can the kids still be charged with truancy for not attending school?


If you had actually read the article, you'd know that the waiver is only for sports and other extra curricular activities.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm definitely not signing a waver and I will gladly go to court over that. Fark that.

But would you sign a waiver?


Damnit autocorrect.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 Death Waiver is the name of my Black Flag cover band
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but no.  I do not agree to these terms & conditions.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't look like it has any legal power. I can't find the word "hereby" anywhere in the document.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Serious question: if parents refuse to sign the waiver, can the kids still be charged with truancy for not attending school?


Since we live in Murica... probably
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Clarence Brown: Serious question: if parents refuse to sign the waiver, can the kids still be charged with truancy for not attending school?

If you had actually read the article, you'd know that the waiver is only for sports and other extra curricular activities.


Everyone read the headline. That's all they need to know.
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pediatricians are recommending kids go back to school. So you're also for it or you're against the experts.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Clarence Brown: Serious question: if parents refuse to sign the waiver, can the kids still be charged with truancy for not attending school?

If you had actually read the article, you'd know that the waiver is only for sports and other extra curricular activities.



The wording is shady though. If it's for sports and school activities, why are they making parents sign a promise not to sue anyone in the district, related to the district, thinking about the district...etc  Some weisenheimer might interpret later "math" or lunch as a "school activity" by that heading.

Also the waiver appears as to talk about 'school related activities', not simply extracurricular activities. Be curious to know if this was sent out to all parents u der the heading of 'in case your child participates in anything this year, we have this on record," or if it was meant to be given to sign only once the kid signs up for a sport or club.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: pxlboy: Clarence Brown: Oh, wait. This is a hoax. It wasn't written by an attorney. From the letter: "The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it's agents...."

From what I've read, waivers are not always as legally airtight as people seem to think they are.

/IANAL

Waivers can be construed as proof that you knew a situation was dangerous and did not take appropriate steps to prevent it.


It's just an extra hurdle to overcome in the inevitable lawsuit.
 
K3rberos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have it your way, the kid isn't likely to die from it anyways.  However, Junior caught COVID-19 from your little cesspool school and then gave it to Grandma who is not covered by your waiver but did die, all thanks to your negligence.  The waiver will serve as nice evidence that you knew transmission was extremely likely but only cared as far as attempting to cover your asses.  I'd like all the monies, please.  I hope it was worth it to try to make the Fanta Menace look good.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would these waivers involve some sort of panel?
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least now we can talk about halting construction on school buildings and selling existing ones since effective schooling can be done remotely.  We might even be able to get rid of the worst performing teachers.
 
Kolg8
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're right.  They shouldn't go back. With a death rate of 0.2% (or 2 in every thousand) for those under age 39 (which includes those with underlying conditions,) its too risky. They should remain uneducated and ignorant (maybe they can read Fark).

And parents should remain unemployed because they have to watch the kids during school hours.  Instead of earning a wage and paying taxes (for social services), they can go on the dole.  And we can then hamper the economy for about a decade, as our taxes get raised.  But this time, not for social services, but to pay back all cash the unemployed just received.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

otherideas: Pediatricians are recommending kids go back to school. So you're also for it or you're against the experts.


You know which experts should talk about pandemics? Epidemiologists.

Or do you take WW2 courses from this dude :
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, he's an historian.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That made me think of this story.

Excerpt: Although usually an advocate of people being entitled to their opinions, sexual preferences, and beliefs, I seem to have developed some form of mental glitch that makes me want to punch Darryl's fat head.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some parent *really* needs to sign one of those waivers as "Epstein's Mother"
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pedrop357: At least now we can talk about halting construction on school buildings and selling existing ones since effective schooling can be done remotely.  We might even be able to get rid of the worst performing teachers.


Those teachers will be retrained as the IT staff for the distance-learning program.
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pedrop357: At least now we can talk about halting construction on school buildings and selling existing ones since effective schooling can be done remotely.  We might even be able to get rid of the worst performing teachers.


going to use the $ to hire "better" teachers at a realistic pay rate ?
 
Mouren
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kolg8: You're right.  They shouldn't go back. With a death rate of 0.2% (or 2 in every thousand) for those under age 39 (which includes those with underlying conditions,) its too risky. They should remain uneducated and ignorant (maybe they can read Fark).

And parents should remain unemployed because they have to watch the kids during school hours.  Instead of earning a wage and paying taxes (for social services), they can go on the dole.  And we can then hamper the economy for about a decade, as our taxes get raised.  But this time, not for social services, but to pay back all cash the unemployed just received.


AKA the "so a few thousand kids should die from a completely avoidable situation" defense.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kolg8: You're right.  They shouldn't go back. With a death rate of 0.2% (or 2 in every thousand) for those under age 39 (which includes those with underlying conditions,) its too risky. They should remain uneducated and ignorant (maybe they can read Fark).

And parents should remain unemployed because they have to watch the kids during school hours.  Instead of earning a wage and paying taxes (for social services), they can go on the dole.  And we can then hamper the economy for about a decade, as our taxes get raised.  But this time, not for social services, but to pay back all cash the unemployed just received.


Well children are less likely to die, they are still carriers. What are you going to do after all the teachers and parents start to die? And what effect will THAT have on the economy?

Also, once a significant fraction of students start dying, all the parents are going to pull their kids out anyway. Mathematically, even if the other 29 students in the class are likely fine, no parent is going to take that chance. So you've killed off a number of parents and teachers in exchange for about two weeks of schooling.

Additionally, by transitioning to online education they can get significantly more than two weeks of schooling, which is what we wanted in the first place.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't think that a waiver including negligence is likely to hold up in the event of actual negligence, but IANAL. Considering that about 2/3 of the country is doing exactly fark all even as the number of cases is absolutely exploding, it's probably going to be pretty irrelevant what we do as far as school is concerned by the time it's supposed to start again.
 
Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mouren: Kolg8: You're right.  They shouldn't go back. With a death rate of 0.2% (or 2 in every thousand) for those under age 39 (which includes those with underlying conditions,) its too risky. They should remain uneducated and ignorant (maybe they can read Fark).

And parents should remain unemployed because they have to watch the kids during school hours.  Instead of earning a wage and paying taxes (for social services), they can go on the dole.  And we can then hamper the economy for about a decade, as our taxes get raised.  But this time, not for social services, but to pay back all cash the unemployed just received.

AKA the "so a few thousand kids should die from a completely avoidable situation" defense.


B-b-but other stuff kills people too so Jesus America eagles, liberal!
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know what other disaster killed off 1% of the US population?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That made me think of this story.

Excerpt: Although usually an advocate of people being entitled to their opinions, sexual preferences, and beliefs, I seem to have developed some form of mental glitch that makes me want to punch Darryl's fat head.


He looks like a thumb someone Photoshopped a face onto.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: [i.imgur.com image 850x1405]


This is what I've been trying to tell people. The US economy can *never* survive 98,000,000 people leaving the productive workforce. This is an existential threat to the continued existence of the US as a going concern.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bEt YoU dOnT hAVe KiDs sUbBy LoL

/do shut up with this argument
//schools arent safe
///end of
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kolg8: You're right.  They shouldn't go back. With a death rate of 0.2% (or 2 in every thousand) for those under age 39 (which includes those with underlying conditions,) its too risky. They should remain uneducated and ignorant (maybe they can read Fark).

And parents should remain unemployed because they have to watch the kids during school hours.  Instead of earning a wage and paying taxes (for social services), they can go on the dole.  And we can then hamper the economy for about a decade, as our taxes get raised.  But this time, not for social services, but to pay back all cash the unemployed just received.


The entirety of which would be completely covered by giving up one of the corporate tax breaks from the last few dozen years.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's criminal to expect teachers to work under these conditions. They should strike.
 
