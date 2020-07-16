 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   The Hatch Chile Festival will be cancelled for the first time in it's history as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to heat up   (kob.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, New Mexico, LAS CRUCES, year's Hatch Chile Festival, College football, Labor Day, Labor Day weekend, festival's president, Doa Ana County, New Mexico  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was all fun and games but now shiat just got real.

I miss New Mexican food. It doesn't travel outside the state's borders for some reason.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, Captain Apollo
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: It was all fun and games but now shiat just got real.

I miss New Mexican food. It doesn't travel outside the state's borders for some reason.


True. Even when the people leave and open a restaurant. Not quite the same.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noooooooooooooooooo!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, John, Nooooo!

/Shibumi
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: It was all fun and games but now shiat just got real.

I miss New Mexican food. It doesn't travel outside the state's borders for some reason.


It does but the stuff that we ship out is re-labled mild or medium, or as the Arizonans call "extra-hot."

/Espanola chile is hotter.... Fight me!
//craving some food from El Farolito in El Rito
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: SoupGuru: It was all fun and games but now shiat just got real.

I miss New Mexican food. It doesn't travel outside the state's borders for some reason.

True. Even when the people leave and open a restaurant. Not quite the same.


I can confirm this. I lived in Albuquerque 2002-2003. It's hard to pull New Mexican off correctly. I've never seen anyone even attempt Carne Adovada here in Texas.
 
red5ish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Beans. The Hatch Act. Something something makes you toot.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My local Kroger has a self-checkout "Pick your produce" choice for Hatch chillies.

Me: "You have no idea what a Hatch chile is."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oa330_man: SoupGuru: It was all fun and games but now shiat just got real.

I miss New Mexican food. It doesn't travel outside the state's borders for some reason.

It does but the stuff that we ship out is re-labled mild or medium, or as the Arizonans call "extra-hot."


Say what?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a New Mexican restaurant near me. I thought it was "New Mexican" like "New American", but it turned out to be New Mexican like New Mexico-an.

shiat. It ain't nothing but bland Tex-Mex.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've never understood the Hatch Chile phenomenon.  Yeah, they're good, but so are dozens of other varieties available year-round.   To me, they taste and smell like spicy Anaheim chilies.  I can approximate that flavor 365 days a year, without the pomp an circumstance.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Nadie_AZ: SoupGuru: It was all fun and games but now shiat just got real.

I miss New Mexican food. It doesn't travel outside the state's borders for some reason.

True. Even when the people leave and open a restaurant. Not quite the same.

I can confirm this. I lived in Albuquerque 2002-2003. It's hard to pull New Mexican off correctly. I've never seen anyone even attempt Carne Adovada here in Texas.


I made a side trip to Albuquerque just so I could take a left turn.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood the Hatch Chile phenomenon.  Yeah, they're good, but so are dozens of other varieties available year-round.   To me, they taste and smell like spicy Anaheim chilies.  I can approximate that flavor 365 days a year, without the pomp an circumstance.


It's like anything anywhere. People love their local pride of place and nostalgia. The Chilis are good. Beyond that is just a matter of taste and emotion.

See also: Vidalia onions
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.