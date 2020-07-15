 Skip to content
(The Verge) Multiple high profile twitter accounts hacked to spread bitcoin scam
71
Gubbo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine having the ability to hack Twitter. And not using that power to delete Trump's account
 
danielem1
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My favorite so far:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not affected: Trump accounts and Repugs. It was just too stupid and improbable to suppose that these would do anything to benefit anybody, let alone charities or healthcare.

Stiggin' it to the Libs!
 
danielem1
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Imagine having the ability to hack Twitter. And not using that power to delete Trump's account


Better why didn't they put a bitcoin address in trump's Twitter? Is his account specially protected but Biden's isn't?
 
brantgoose
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Imagine having the ability to hack Twitter. And not using that power to delete Trump's account


To quote Kids in the Hall's satanic character, Eviiiiiiiiiiiiiiiil!

The Kids in the Hall - Simon and Hecubus
Youtube 1L8wftRFLX0
 
ThomasPaineTrain
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Affected tweets to be submitted to Fark in 3... 2...
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rotsky
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This just ruins it for people who would legitimately give back. Another reason why we can't have nice things.  Sigh.
 
Tanqueray
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People would do that? Just go on the Internet and lie to everybody?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing to see here, comrades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nabb1
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No verified accounts can't tweet right now.  Our hour to rise is now, my fellow peons!  THE REVOLUTION IS NIGH!
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The randos are running the asylum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nabb1
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nabb1: No verified accounts can't tweet right now.  Our hour to rise is now, my fellow peons!  THE REVOLUTION IS NIGH!


No verified accounts CAN tweet, not can't.  Got a head of myself there.
 
Wanebo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Twitter?

What's that?
 
NateAsbestos
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nabb1: Nabb1: No verified accounts can't tweet right now.  Our hour to rise is now, my fellow peons!  THE REVOLUTION IS NIGH!

No verified accounts CAN tweet, not can't.  Got a head of myself there.


What will we do without calming, blue check marks?!

DEAR GOD, THIS IS THE END OF DAYS
 
italie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, somebody is getting fired.

Or not.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: Twitter?

What's that?


Fark user image
 
Nabb1
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ABORT, ABORT... THE BLUE CHECKS ARE BACK... ABORT... HIDE THE WEED, GO OUT THE BACK WINDOW....
 
Sarah Jessica Farker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wasn't hacked. [sad face]
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a bunch of bozos.  They gain control of very high profile Twitter accounts and use it for a paltry bitcoin scam.  They could have made millions and grabbed for thousands instead.  smh
 
ZAZ
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Biden" should have asked for donations to his election campaign via this bitcoin address.  He'd get a different set of donors that way.

And none of this is really anonymous, right? If determined people investigate.
 
rotsky
‘’ 2 hours ago  

relaxitsjustme: What a bunch of bozos.  They gain control of very high profile Twitter accounts and use it for a paltry bitcoin scam.  They could have made millions and grabbed for thousands instead.  smh


Fark user imageView Full Size


"After all your posturing...all your speeches...."
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life comes at you fast Twitter Support edition:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From somewhere on Twitter

"I knew it was a scam when Bezos said he was giving back"
 
casey17
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were poking to see if they could. Turns out they can.Might be worse next time.
 
PreMortem
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casey17: They were poking to see if they could. Turns out they can.Might be worse next time.


Nuclear launch codes?

/betting the NSA picked this up
//EABOD
 
BizarreMan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many people have bitcoin to spare?
 
casey17
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PreMortem: casey17: They were poking to see if they could. Turns out they can.Might be worse next time.

Nuclear launch codes?

/betting the NSA picked this up
//EABOD


This was posted the other day:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does twitter not take the whole site down for awhile, clearly their core computator where they keep all the passkeys has been published to 4chan. It's not like someone just got a few passwords, the the entire sitewide arithmetic logic unit cache buffer has been compromised
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Hillary's account is OK, she must be running her own server
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Imagine having the ability to hack Twitter. And not using that power to delete Trump's account


Right? I think most hacking is being paid for.  Considering not much good hacks have happened.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: the the entire sitewide arithmetic logic unit cache buffer has been compromised


Is the positronic phase inhibitor okay?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great for the main communication arm of the US Government. Makes me feel good that this kind of thing can happen.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went to the trouble to hack all those super high-profile accounts and all they could think to do with them is a lame bitcoin scam?  Man, hackers used to be cool.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people cope

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple high profile Twe nothing of value.

/Fixed for subby.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Twitter?

What's that?


I'm with you there...  not a single device in my place has any of that shiat on it.

I am possibly anti social...
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fusillade762: They went to the trouble to hack all those super high-profile accounts and all they could think to do with them is a lame bitcoin scam?  Man, hackers used to be cool.


That's all that we saw. There was speculation that the hackers might have also gained access to the target's Direct Message history, which could enable all sorts of future mayhem and/or blackmail.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fusillade762: They went to the trouble to hack all those super high-profile accounts and all they could think to do with them is a lame bitcoin scam?  Man, hackers used to be cool.


Yeah you literally anything with them and that's most interesting plot you can come up with? Come on.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like there were celebrities creating their own fake accounts and then retweeting with their main accounts to keep talking through this.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kind of like a reverse-order advance fee scam. Instead of sending you a (fake) check for $2000 up front and asking for $1000 back, I ask for $1000 up front and pretend I'll send you $2000 back.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the only interesting thing today in the tech area is that the tiktok simmers managed to be one of the reasons trump just fired his "big time tech guru" Brad Parscale.  good job kids!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, the shill coordination and automation channel got hacked.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So perhaps this Twitter thing is ill advised and needs to be completely farking destroyed and all memory expunged except as a cautionary tale.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is obviously good for bitcoin.
 
