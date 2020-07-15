 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   When you see a man beating up his car with a shovel, just let it go   (1011now.com) divider line
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nothing to see here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to need a bigger shovel.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he find himself in the Alps or something?  I'm confused.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had a gun why didn't he use that on the car?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man who was hitting his own car with a shovel arrested for threatening another with a gun

Why would you threaten a car with a gun?
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll kill your f...ing car" from The Big Lebowski (1998)
Youtube f3nQ8SzNhnY
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shovel? Bah. Now you see a man using thermite on his car....

/You know he bought a Dodge.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: [Fark user image 425x325] [View Full Size image _x_]


done in 2.

would also have accepted...

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [YouTube video: "I'll kill your f...ing car" from The Big Lebowski (1998)]


Thx
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who shovels a car in July?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
img.stomp.com.sgView Full Size

where are the cops when you need 'em?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

D'oh!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he fark a stranger in the ass?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Did he fark a stranger in the ass?


Only in the Alps.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Between this and all the rapes, Hyde is looking at a lot of time.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't interrupt people collecting points during the bonus round...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: nothing to see here

[Fark user image 850x553]


I think that is probably one of the worst things I've seen on the internet.  I'm not sure why, but that one really gets to me.
 
