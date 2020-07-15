 Skip to content
(WNEM Saginaw)   Apartment owner to all tenants: "Thanks for the rent, now GTFO in three days"   (wnem.com)
68
    Sick, Renting, Real estate, Landlord, Apartment, Rental agreement, Jeremy Robinson, White Deer Apartments, people's rent money  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes the answer should be no and try to make me. Plus now not going to pay rent.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Three days in any sane state would be an illegal notification timetable, no matter what the circumstances, with a possible exception of a serious safety hazard.  My guess is that the city will lose their a**es in a court fight over this.  Doesn't the city have some kind of option to 'reclaim' property that is not being maintained and re-sell it to someone who will?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

A Cave Geek: Three days in any sane state would be an illegal notification timetable, no matter what the circumstances, with a possible exception of a serious safety hazard.  My guess is that the city will lose their a**es in a court fight over this.  Doesn't the city have some kind of option to 'reclaim' property that is not being maintained and re-sell it to someone who will?


Good question. The owner is an absentee landlord, and they're being punished for it.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The owner lives outside the country"....So, which, I wonder?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBB
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn.  I sorta want to move in.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sometimes the answer should be no and try to make me. Plus now not going to pay rent.


Kind of done here. Squatters were already a problem with the landlord having fewer rights well before any pandemic. Good luck.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mainsail: The owner lives outside the country"....So, which, I wonder?


without looking, I would guess China.   They started buying US real estate during the 2007-08 debacle and haven't stopped since.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL stay and tell the city to get farked.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So is that the landlord giving short notice, or the city? The article suggests it was the city.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're not even going to give them four days to hitchhike from Saginaw?
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Three days or quit?  Try three years and I have nothing that you can sue me for...

Yes.  I own a rental, my daughter doesn't pay rent.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It took me four days to hitchhike from Saginaw... L I V E
Simon & Garfunkel - America (from The Concert in Central Park)
Youtube sFAoWwUwknc
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It kind of sounds like the city is declaring the place a hazard to live in, and therefore no longer fit for occupancy.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: mainsail: The owner lives outside the country"....So, which, I wonder?

without looking, I would guess China.   They started buying US real estate during the 2007-08 debacle and haven't stopped since.


We buy cheap Chinese crap, because we save money in the process.

The Chinese invest those dollars back into the US either by buying debt (i.e. loaning it to us) or by buying assets in the US (like real estate).

If this bothers you, reduce your consumption of Chinese made goods.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They will get free masks, right? So all is well, right? Hands up for volunteers to take these people in. Just a few less Amazon purchases would be all these people need to survive.

Bah, who am I kidding I need to go buy a new cell phone case made by slave labor in a foreign land so I feel no responsibility then return it because it does not fill the hole in my soul. Landfills need to be filled so I'm doing my part.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From reading the article, I think what has happened is the owner has run afoul of the city. Probably not maintaining the building. So the owner is saying "fark it", and evicting everyone.

According to this, the tenants should be receiving at least one rental period of notice. https://michiganlegalhelp.org/self-he​l​p-tools/housing/eviction-what-it-and-h​ow-does-it-start
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mask up! Thoughts n' prayers.
 
keldaria
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So is that the landlord giving short notice, or the city? The article suggests it was the city.


Specifically? It looks like the city told the property manager they were moving to condemn the building because the owner refused to fix deficiencies and the property manager had no ability to fix said deficiencies on their own because the owner never sent any money to allow them to do so.

So essentially the property manager probably feels like shiat but not much she can do at this point but comply with the cities notice and ask the tenants to leave in 3 days. It's the owners fault, although I also will place a fair amount of blame on the property manager for not warning the tenants that the owner wasn't making repairs the city was demanding and that there was a potential for this to happen. Seems like they probably just swept it under the rug and kept collecting rent checks until they couldn't avoid telling the tenants any longer. The cities don't do this sort of thing instantly, these processes take months if not years to reach the point where they tell occupants to GTFO. The property manager had plenty of time to a: warn tenants and b: refuse to forward any more rent payments to the owner until they solved the situation by either funding the repairs or financing them if they truly didn't have the cash on hand.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This reads as: "Slumlord doesn't maintain building, City closes it down."

It's the definition of a Lose/Lose/Lose scenario.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have found a hill I will die on. The AP Guide as it applies to location. This article reports events in Saginaw. Saginaw, Alaska? Saginaw, Antarctica?

The standard I was taught when I briefly studied journalism was that you start a story with, for example... Kansas City, MO - The ass who diluted cancer drugs is going to be released early.

You know exactly where the story happened.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I Googled Michigan eviction policy, but all I can find is landlord-tenant rules. Nothing about cities evicting tenants from non-city-owned property. 3 day notice doesn't seem to be even vaguely legal.
 
jumac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: From reading the article, I think what has happened is the owner has run afoul of the city. Probably not maintaining the building. So the owner is saying "fark it", and evicting everyone.

According to this, the tenants should be receiving at least one rental period of notice. https://michiganlegalhelp.org/self-hel​p-tools/housing/eviction-what-it-and-h​ow-does-it-start


I am reading it more of the city gave the owner a choose fix the issue or the city will condemn the building.  If a city condemns a place the 30 day rule goes out the window.  its 3 days and your out.


as the letter said they(city) decide to shut the place down.  so that sounds more of the city condemning it.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: eurotrader: Sometimes the answer should be no and try to make me. Plus now not going to pay rent.

Kind of done here. Squatters were already a problem with the landlord having fewer rights well before any pandemic. Good luck.


For certain people, how about...
Paid rent two weeks ago, I'll take my refund now
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bongon247: Three days or quit?  Try three years and I have nothing that you can sue me for...

Yes.  I own a rental, my daughter doesn't pay rent.


You threatened to sue your daughter or you would but she has nothing? Bit sharp don't you think bruv? You a lawyer?
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: From reading the article, I think what has happened is the owner has run afoul of the city. Probably not maintaining the building. So the owner is saying "fark it", and evicting everyone.

According to this, the tenants should be receiving at least one rental period of notice. https://michiganlegalhelp.org/self-hel​p-tools/housing/eviction-what-it-and-h​ow-does-it-start


Problem is, it sounds like the city shutting things down; those rights as written only apply vs the landlord :/
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I have found a hill I will die on. The AP Guide as it applies to location. This article reports events in Saginaw. Saginaw, Alaska? Saginaw, Antarctica?

The standard I was taught when I briefly studied journalism was that you start a story with, for example... Kansas City, MO - The ass who diluted cancer drugs is going to be released early.

You know exactly where the story happened.


It's a local news channel.  It's unlikely they're going to have a local news story from another state.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We just had a newborn. He'll be two months on the 16," Robinson said. "Where we gone go in three days?"

Not sure if typo, or journalist interpreting what in the video clip sounded like he said either "where we gon' go" or "where we gonna go" with the last two words mashed together.  I wonder what, exactly, the newsroom policy tends to be for that sort of text-from-speech part of reporting.  For example, how do they decide if someone said "what are" or "what're" or "whatta" or "whadda".  Like you want it to be accurate, but you also don't want to formalize or dumb-down the written version of someone who speaks fast or has an accent.  I've always wondered about things like that, as well as cases where they have to infer punctuation when the choices change the meaning or connotation of what was said.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jumac: Rob3Fan: From reading the article, I think what has happened is the owner has run afoul of the city. Probably not maintaining the building. So the owner is saying "fark it", and evicting everyone.

According to this, the tenants should be receiving at least one rental period of notice. https://michiganlegalhelp.org/self-hel​p-tools/housing/eviction-what-it-and-h​ow-does-it-start

I am reading it more of the city gave the owner a choose fix the issue or the city will condemn the building.  If a city condemns a place the 30 day rule goes out the window.  its 3 days and your out.


as the letter said they(city) decide to shut the place down.  so that sounds more of the city condemning it.


To sum up. The owner let it fall far enough in to disrepair that it got condemned which booted the renters. Then, in theory, the owner can rehab the place and rent at a higher rate.
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: The standard I was taught when I briefly studied journalism


Which you stuck with since it's such a highly paid and highly regarded profession these days?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My 'Adopt a Hobo' outreach project is really gaining steam, Thanks Trump!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Third Man: baron von doodle: I have found a hill I will die on. The AP Guide as it applies to location. This article reports events in Saginaw. Saginaw, Alaska? Saginaw, Antarctica?

The standard I was taught when I briefly studied journalism was that you start a story with, for example... Kansas City, MO - The ass who diluted cancer drugs is going to be released early.

You know exactly where the story happened.

It's a local news channel.  It's unlikely they're going to have a local news story from another state.


Ok, in the article, explain where the local news station is.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WTF is even the point? Who the hell can afford to fill the new vacancy?
Giving up a long-term tenant on a gamble that you will get someone else that is as good or better seems foolish with all that is going on.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PunGent: baron von doodle: The standard I was taught when I briefly studied journalism

Which you stuck with since it's such a highly paid and highly regarded profession these days?


Hell, no. I was studying photojournalism when things were switching over to digital. I saw the writing on the wall.

Doesn't mean the AP Standard is wrong.
 
byteme4321
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3 days from now, apartment  building burns to the ground and all tenants continue to throw gas on fire and block fire department from the scene
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Three days in any sane state would be an illegal notification timetable, no matter what the circumstances, with a possible exception of a serious safety hazard.  My guess is that the city will lose their a**es in a court fight over this.  Doesn't the city have some kind of option to 'reclaim' property that is not being maintained and re-sell it to someone who will?


Seventy-two hours is the timetable for a notice of eviction before making the court filing in most states, which isn't strictly speaking the same as notice to vacate.

Eviction, regardless of what the contract says or how it's written, requires cause, and has to go to court unless the tenant voluntarily leaves in the three-day period.  Under normal circumstances that's a situation that heavily favors the landlord (though they will be extremely annoyed and losing a lot of money over it, they'll win the case and boot you out in around a month with the normal timeline), right now... not so much.

Accepting rent payments, then attempting to arbitrarily terminate the contract in the paid-for period without offering a refund and only giving the bare minimum notice... yeah, everyone but the renters is about to get farked by multiple courts, sans lube.  It's actually kind of impressive, it's hard to fark yourself as a property manager or landlord in a state that's as psychotically anti-renter as MI or TX.  But this idiot put the work in and managed it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes I'm old. I used to be really good in the dark room. Useless skillset now, of course.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where we gone go in three days?"

How about to a library.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fail! A minimum of 30 days notice is required in all States in this country.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Where we gone go in three days?"

How about to a library.


Yes, insult their grammar. Helpful.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "We just had a newborn. He'll be two months on the 16," Robinson said. "Where we gone go in three days?"

Not sure if typo, or journalist interpreting what in the video clip sounded like he said either "where we gon' go" or "where we gonna go" with the last two words mashed together.  I wonder what, exactly, the newsroom policy tends to be for that sort of text-from-speech part of reporting.  For example, how do they decide if someone said "what are" or "what're" or "whatta" or "whadda".  Like you want it to be accurate, but you also don't want to formalize or dumb-down the written version of someone who speaks fast or has an accent.  I've always wondered about things like that, as well as cases where they have to infer punctuation when the choices change the meaning or connotation of what was said.


I felt like the author intentionally went out of the way to make everyone sound like illiterate hillbillies and now I will still probably thought and prayer them but it will be half-assed at best.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Where we gone go in three days?"

How about to a library.

Yes, insult their grammar. Helpful.


🤷♂
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: baron von doodle: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Where we gone go in three days?"

How about to a library.

Yes, insult their grammar. Helpful.

🤷♂


You responded to improper word usage with symbols. That's rich.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Make renting illegal, and eminent domain all rentals to the people inhabiting them, nation wide.  Problem solved.
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: New Rising Sun: "We just had a newborn. He'll be two months on the 16," Robinson said. "Where we gone go in three days?"

Not sure if typo, or journalist interpreting what in the video clip sounded like he said either "where we gon' go" or "where we gonna go" with the last two words mashed together.  I wonder what, exactly, the newsroom policy tends to be for that sort of text-from-speech part of reporting.  For example, how do they decide if someone said "what are" or "what're" or "whatta" or "whadda".  Like you want it to be accurate, but you also don't want to formalize or dumb-down the written version of someone who speaks fast or has an accent.  I've always wondered about things like that, as well as cases where they have to infer punctuation when the choices change the meaning or connotation of what was said.

I felt like the author intentionally went out of the way to make everyone sound like illiterate hillbillies and now I will still probably thought and prayer them but it will be half-assed at best.


My thought is that this is basically a transcription of an on-air report that was farmed out to a contractor or freelancer that lives on the other side of the world and barely has a grasp of the English language.  Or is poorly-developed AI.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pxlboy: A Cave Geek: Three days in any sane state would be an illegal notification timetable, no matter what the circumstances, with a possible exception of a serious safety hazard.  My guess is that the city will lose their a**es in a court fight over this.  Doesn't the city have some kind of option to 'reclaim' property that is not being maintained and re-sell it to someone who will?

Good question. The owner is an absentee landlord, and they're being punished for it.


The owner is not punished at all, the residents are. This is just a line item on a list of investments for the owner. It's a total upheaval of life for the people who live there.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make renting illegal, and eminent domain all rentals to the people inhabiting them, nation wide.  Problem solved.


That.... No. Just no.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: 7th Son of a 7th Son: baron von doodle: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Where we gone go in three days?"

How about to a library.

Yes, insult their grammar. Helpful.

🤷♂

You responded to improper word usage with symbols. That's rich.


But it is still worth 1,000 words.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Road to Gwinn is not for everyone, even with a 30 pointer.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: baron von doodle: 7th Son of a 7th Son: baron von doodle: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Where we gone go in three days?"

How about to a library.

Yes, insult their grammar. Helpful.

🤷♂

You responded to improper word usage with symbols. That's rich.

But it is still worth 1,000 words.


You even forked that up. They are symbols not pictures.
 
