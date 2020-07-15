 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Sun's out, drones out   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
40
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Must have solved all the other problems if they're going after nipples.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They totally didn't use drones to film the naked people so they would have filmed footage of naked people.

So how long before that footage is online?  Is it foia'ble?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes, "checking"...
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Because this is a totally appropriate use of surveillance powers.  Been saying it for a while..Minneapolis PD is constantly in search of the perfect a**hole.  They have the lowest hiring requirements in the state.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
officers began taking information from people to potentially cite them for being topless or nude.

Farking nazis.

Also, police departments shouldn't have drones.   If there's a special case where they might need one, they can fill out the proper paperwork to rent one.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love flying my drone, but don't use it to spy on people. Here is a compilation from my last flight with my DJI Mavic 2 Zoom.
Kyle Canyon Compilation
Youtube cxfPBGjbOys
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mahlen said officers were prepared to take information from several people who had been topless or nude, but that hostility from the crowd changed their plans.


Good, people are done putting up with shiat, so glad to see it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you did that with your done, you'd be arrested as a pervert.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Use Drones To Check For Nudity On Twin Cities Beach
Sure, but when I do it...
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can take 20 minutes to be absolutely certain of a pair of boobies.  Even longer for a really nice pair.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an underaged person moons the drone, are the cops now in possession of child porn?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pervert pigs.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me get this straight: you can't take your shirt off but having an abortion is perfectly legal?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After defunding, this could be a highly sought after volunteer position.

It's what a lot of us people spend their time doing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that headline alluding to a Tom Jones remix?
FIFA 09: Tom Jones - Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix)
Youtube fKXJV0q8K2k
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, for fark's sake. You basically have to know where that beach is to get to it, and no one who is not on the beach (or spying on it) can see it. Who the fark cares?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: Oh, for fark's sake. You basically have to know where that beach is to get to it, and no one who is not on the beach (or spying on it) can see it. Who the fark cares?


think of the children
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image 425x425]


Dammit, I just came to post that.

/lousy predictable FARKers
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: Must have solved all the other problems if they're going after nipples.


The puritan ISIS nutjobs are at it again making laws against nude people because they cant get any. INCELs are making laws.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: officers began taking information from people to potentially cite them for being topless or nude.

Farking nazis.

Also, police departments shouldn't have drones.   If there's a special case where they might need one, they can fill out the proper paperwork to rent one.


The only reason they should have drones is to find people in the forest with infrared or something. They dont need drones for anything else.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nudity is natural. There's nothing sexual about my breasts," Olin said.

Welcome to Fark.
 
idsfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ULTRARARE Minneapolis nudity trifecta now in play!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two were flying over my place last weekend. Next time, I have my air rifle handy. Don't care if you see me naked, you are just annoying.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Two were flying over my place last weekend. Next time, I have my air rifle handy. Don't care if you see me naked, you are just annoying.


Um, that's kinda illegal the majority of the time.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Two were flying over my place last weekend. Next time, I have my air rifle handy. Don't care if you see me naked, you are just annoying.

Um, that's kinda illegal the majority of the time.


I was plinking cans and sbot high
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boots out, coonts out
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Two were flying over my place last weekend. Next time, I have my air rifle handy. Don't care if you see me naked, you are just annoying.

Um, that's kinda illegal the majority of the time.

I was plinking cans and sbot high


I mean shooting down drones is illegal. Falls under "destruction of aircraft", as UAS systems (drones) are aircraft under US Law.

https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/U​S​CODE-2011-title18/USCODE-2011-title18-​partI-chap2-sec32/summary
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, no worries about gun violence, property crimes, etcetera.  Let's go straight to wasting our time and getting titillated busting people for being half naked.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Two were flying over my place last weekend. Next time, I have my air rifle handy. Don't care if you see me naked, you are just annoying.

Um, that's kinda illegal the majority of the time.

I was plinking cans and sbot high

I mean shooting down drones is illegal. Falls under "destruction of aircraft", as UAS systems (drones) are aircraft under US Law.

https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/US​CODE-2011-title18/USCODE-2011-title18-​partI-chap2-sec32/summary


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When will the videos be available on Pornhub?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

runwiz: When will the videos be available on Pornhub?


It's right there with the creepy quarantine/incest porn
 
geggy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this the new strip search method?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Naked titties on the beach! Naked titties on the beach!
-Cheech and Chong Nice Dreams
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're checking for masks.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With the extreme focus on policing recently, how does this move seem like a good idea?

The Mayor should be biatch slapping the Chief of Police over this.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Two were flying over my place last weekend. Next time, I have my air rifle handy. Don't care if you see me naked, you are just annoying.

Um, that's kinda illegal the majority of the time.

I was plinking cans and sbot high

I mean shooting down drones is illegal. Falls under "destruction of aircraft", as UAS systems (drones) are aircraft under US Law.

https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/US​CODE-2011-title18/USCODE-2011-title18-​partI-chap2-sec32/summary


Party pooper.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Elliot8654: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Two were flying over my place last weekend. Next time, I have my air rifle handy. Don't care if you see me naked, you are just annoying.

Um, that's kinda illegal the majority of the time.

I was plinking cans and sbot high

I mean shooting down drones is illegal. Falls under "destruction of aircraft", as UAS systems (drones) are aircraft under US Law.

https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/US​CODE-2011-title18/USCODE-2011-title18-​partI-chap2-sec32/summary


As Trump reminds us,

it's only illegal if you get caught. And even then, only maybe.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Because this is a totally appropriate use of surveillance powers.  Been saying it for a while..Minneapolis PD is constantly in search of the perfect a**hole.  They have the lowest hiring requirements in the state.


lol, my first thought was, how does one acquire such a job?

-thinking for a friend, of course
 
