(CNN)   Okay....Big sigh of relief everyone: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from hospital and is doing well   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    Spiffy, Supreme Court of the United States, Bill Clinton, liberal justice, President of the United States, Justice Ginsburg, President Donald Trump, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Richard Nixon  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/oblig
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Biden wins this year, she needs to retire on 01-21-2021... maybe 01-22-2021 at the latest.

/ Not a knock on her abilities to do her job.
// Independents and left-leaning people need to vote for Biden so that she can safely retire.
///
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's been a bad year, but the wailing and moaning that goes on Fark is kinda insane.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I know it's been a bad year, but the wailing and moaning that goes on Fark is kinda insane.


Why?
Have you lost touch with reality?
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't she look tired?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got a news notification on my phone a few hours ago that started with "Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg..." and my heart damn near stopped. Of course it went on to say she was released, but the instant in between those clauses lasted forever.

She needs to stay out of the news for seven more months please.

Short of my wife and kids, I'm not sure there's a person on this planet whose death would crush me more.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's the final boss Turtle needs to defeat in order to win this level.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I know it's been a bad year, but the wailing and moaning that goes on Fark is kinda insane.


Considering this is an RGB health thread, you can fark right off.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn, if she is no longer a justice before the election or swearing in there is going to be a huge shiatstorm.  But you guys probably knew this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah. The fatted calf I sacrificed was deemed sufficient. And hey, veal burgers!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why are we worried about this?  We know the Senate wont even hear a new appointment because it is within a year of the election and the next president should get to pick.

Right?  I mean, thats how it works now.  Mitch said so.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love how in every photo I see of her she just looks like she's thinking "fark you, Trump, you didn't think I'd go away that easily did you??"
 
COMALite J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hugram: If Biden wins this year, she needs to retire on 01-21-2021... maybe 01-22-2021 at the latest.

/ Not a knock on her abilities to do her job.
// Independents and left-leaning people need to vote for Biden so that she can safely retire.
///

01-03-2021 if we retake the Senate as well. That's when the new Congress is seated, and elect their officers. Let Dot45.3 nominate whoever he wants on his way out the door. Senate Majority Leader Warren (please!) or whoever won't give the nominee a hearing, in "honor" of Moscow Miatch.
 
