(Reuters)   Wearing a mask to Walmart is no longer optional. Any other clothing may be   (reuters.com) divider line
39
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The last time I was at Walmart, it was about 50-50.  I wonder how well they will enforce the new rule.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

With cops at the one near me.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


let's see how Mountain Dew swilling red-hats are reacting...
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Similar to everyone driving on the correct side of the road, masks only work if everyone wears them.

/don't take my word for it, ask the Koreans
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's my understanding that there are still a lot of unemployed bouncers and doormen.

I hope Wal-Mart (and Kroger next week) hires some of them.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

And in many states they could stand their ground with this ignorant vectors.
 
Liadan
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The local Menards basically has the largest, yet very friendly looking, adult man on any shift greeting people at the door. If you don't have your own mask he directs you to the service desk where a sweet young thing (I've seen both men and women but overwhelmingly young) will sell you a mask for $1. All greeters are masked, and basically overwhelm you with kind and helpful vibes yet there is very little doubt that "The Big Guy" will pick you up and remove you if need be. 

It's really pretty remarkable how well it works given that the pre-covid status of Menards could be compared to the inner circles of hell.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
franklycurious.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 hours ago  
instagram.comView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Walmart near me called the police when someone threatened to shoot the next person that told them to put a mask on. I was wondering why a cop car was parked all crazy with it's lights going.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Last time I was in Walmart a couple weeks ago, even the employees were maybe 50-50. It's good that this rule is in effect company-wide. Hopefully it actually gets enforced at the store level though.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You leave mt dew outta this. It isn't the problem....at least it's not the problem for this
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice to do at the door, but if if is anything like mine you'll have all the assholes who pull their mask down/off once they are in the door.  My Sam's club is pretty diverse, but it seems to be exclusively white people that take their masks off.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've worked enough retail to know the "I'll never shop here again" threats are coming. That'll be entertaining, doubly so since Walmart is one of a VERY few options for large swaths of America.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I received an email from BJ's announcing the same thing. Not a problem here in Massholia, as we've had a face covering requirement when entering stores since May 1 and adoption has been very high.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But muh freedumbs....!!!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's about damn time Kroger.  It's the only place I actually go inside and I've never seen more than 50% mask.  Back in March I was always the one other customer in the store with a mask/gloves.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh this is REALLY going to piss off the Trumpers.  Wal Mart is their happy place.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There will be killings at Walmart.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sadly, you're right and they will start here in Florida.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been avoiding Walmart  like the plague.

Now I use a BlueBird card as a way to  pay things online without risking a major creditcard, and would normally go to Walmart to reload  when it is empty.  But I haven't been willing to for months.  Looked through the window at a Walmart local market, and noped out of that.

So I have been using VanillaReload at DollarGeneral.   That's right, I pay $4 to avoid going to Walmart

/now I could send myself a check from my normal bank to my home address, and then deposit it to bluebird by phone by photographing it, if I didn't mind the delay/hassle.  I may have to start doing that.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was at at Walmart with a friend a few weeks back and some redneck threatened to 'kick the ass' of a security guard over wearing of a mask

/Why yes, he was wearing a Trump 2020 shirt
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Got any gum?"


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe this will apply to all Walmarts, even those in states with no mandatory mask rule.  This should go over well.  Looking for some more videos of "People of Walmart" including new "Karens of Walmart".
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone.
ANYONE.
Who doesn't wear a mask in a public place.
Is a farking idiot.
A farking cult brain-dead Trump supporter.

Why are we returning to stay-at-home orders?
--- See above.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Welcome to Walmart. I do butt stuff."
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am honestly impressed with Menards for how they have handled this. The kind of people who shop there are petty much the same kind of people who want nothing to do with masks, but every time I've been there everyone has been compliant and pleasant about wearing them. Methinks Menards has some gravitas with this crowd that, say, a Walmart does not have.

Then again, I'd completely believe it's a liability situation too, because social distancing inside a Menards is a hell of a difficult thing to do sometimes.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being the assigned greeter and, while punching in, they hand you a stack of masks and say "make sure everyone has one".

I'd walk over to Sporting Goods and grab a full set of catcher's gear.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They might be hiring outside help.  I noticed a rent-a-cop at the front door of my Walmart on Sunday.

I also noticed two dumbasses with masks dangling from an ear.  And given the amount of beer and cheap wine in their carts, I can only assume they were outsiders (possibly farking Texans).  Southeast New Mexico is a backwards hellhole thanks to absurd laws, like the Sunday Sales laws.  I would hate to be the employee telling those two border-crossing plague rats that they couldn't buy beer and wine.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey modcrites? This really needs to be on the main. It's, y'know, kind of a big deal?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Use the "Report this link to admins" feature.  They listen to requests.
 
Ratman023 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weren't they all boycotting Walmart already over some gun/bullet nonsense?
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe it when I see it.

The day the mandate started here in Michigan I overheard a WalMart employee say they weren't bothering because they couldn't make people wear them so why bother.

Unfortunately, where I work we aren't forcing it either, mainly because no one wants to be shot.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now that is PPE!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yes, until they were no longer instructed to because OOGA BOOGA YUR GUN RIGHTS!!111!1! expired and OOGA BOOGA SCARY BROWN PEOPLE!!11!1!! was cycled in once more.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Does PVC chafe your nether regions when you grind against it? Asking for a friend
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kroger just announced all customers to wear masks as well.
 
SRQHivemind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Relatively simple way to police mask usage: set up cordons around the inside cart-corrals and guard them with an employee. Want a cart? the employee must give you one and will only do so when you're masked.

Helps if the employee in question is an otherwise-unemployed bouncer who has seen it all and will make your day nightmarish if you try their patience.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Or just use USMC snipers.
And, shoot paint balls at their throats.
 
