(Twitch.tv)   4pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream. We've hit the jackpot on weird news today. A man who says his head is a garden shed, an extraterritorial killing over raisin wine in 1970, and Alabama issues a mandatory mask order. Strange times indeed   (twitch.tv) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're f*cked?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: So we're f*cked?


Probably
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a garden shed inside my head where I keep all my tools...next line?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone watch this? Do you need to subscribe to twitch whatever the hell that is?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: There's a garden shed inside my head where I keep all my tools...next line?


Unfortunately Bill Paxton had died.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Does anyone watch this? Do you need to subscribe to twitch whatever the hell that is?


I don't think you need a sub, easier to find though.


And yes, i watch because i need some interaction.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Fark user image 582x327]


Nice. I hope the waves go in and out and there is a soothing beach sound track.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Sarah Jessica Farker: [Fark user image 582x327]

Nice. I hope the waves go in and out and there is a soothing beach sound track.


The waves move a bit, but they're not showing when they've got news full screen & them in the corner
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sound effects include waves and seagulls, but they're only in transitions between stories.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: feckingmorons: Does anyone watch this? Do you need to subscribe to twitch whatever the hell that is?

I don't think you need a sub, easier to find though.


And yes, i watch because i need some interaction.


I may come up, can I stay in your closet for 2 weeks for isolation?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Do you need to subscribe to twitch whatever the hell that is?


Definitely not. You need to subscribe to post in the chat, tho, so I might eventually get around to subscribing. Haven't yet, tho.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You aren't required to wear a hood with that mask, are you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How did these people ever survive being in the Klu Klux Klan?

I just thought of that! Let me get out my Mom's pots and pans for a chorus of "I am so great!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks, pueblonative. You inspired my last post!
 
70Ford
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
