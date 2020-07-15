 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Florida: "We've had 10,000 new Covid cases today." California: "Hold my sunscreen"
    California, Los Angeles  
Sachlpch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can keep solace in the fact that my state won't ever get that high because we barely test 12000/ day.

Why yes, I do live in Arizona.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bachman Turner Overdrive - You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
Youtube 99lyU5N--f8
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Going in to the office tomorrow.  I'm hitting the store afterwards and not leaving the house for the next month.  If I do have to go back in, it will only be when I am assured to be the only one in the building.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas: "What the hell is sunscreen?"
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself, San Diego

/and The OC
//Yes, I farking called it that, because I don't know how else to reach them
 
Snargi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Calling each day's case count a record is getting old and tedious. Find a new schtick.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let us not forget that CA is currently overburdened with testing, often taking around 10 days to get results.
So, if we could test more, that number would likely be much higher.

Or we could take the advice of the president and cut the number of tests performed in half and it would result in half the "cases".

Yay!
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great. And just yesterday I was reflecting on how my 20-something neighbors downstairs never wear masks when I see them, and definitely don't social-distance, because they have a fairly constant parade of different people coming out of their place. Yet I'm not supposed to tell them to wear masks or smash their faces in with a shovel or anything.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million


Florida's one-day total was 15,000+ one day because they reported four or five days worth of results from one of their busiest test labs all in one day.

Not that 10,000+ is great, but their biggest number was bogus.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The headline font they're using that uses I for 1 is worse than Comic Sans.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snargi: Calling each day's case count a record is getting old and tedious. Find a new schtick.


I can't believe you posted and forgot 9/11. Hypocritical much???!!!
 
cirby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/hea​l​th/coronavirus/floridas-recent-record-​day-for-covid19-might-not-have-been-qu​ite-that-high/67-81f73199-c283-4b27-8a​48-389c8c5b3d9a

More than 7,000 of the 15,000 positive cases reported have been traced to GENETWORx in Richmond, Virginia. The company, which is Florida's fourth-largest processor of tests, said in a statement it looks like the Florida Department of Health reported in a single day, lab results that had been collected over the course of four to five days.

There's a lot of other problems, too. Read the whole thing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, mayor Garcetti, I don't think so. If you really had done "the right thing before", then L.A. wouldn't be in this mess.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image 425x318]


Can you make the thickness of each row proportional to state population?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image 425x318]

Can you make the thickness of each row proportional to state population?


I guess that would be roughly the same as converting from per-capita back to absolute numbers, but it might be nice to see those two dimensions in the data at the same time (colors representing per-capita, and thickness representing population, so the two together give some visual representation of absolute numbers but you can still parse the two apart).
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is this affecting minorities so much more than whites?

This is not like crime where they totally don't commit more crime, they just get arrested a lot more. This is a virus, did the virus figure out how to be racist ?
 
groupthink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This and that Yellowstone Super volcano. Mother Nature is on a tear to kill us all.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Texas: "What the hell is sunscreen?"


It's what keeps me from looking like this after spending 30 minutes in direct sunlight
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Curse my Irish blood.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Elon Musk just said he's gonna help everyone out because of this covid spike , I sent him $1000 in bitcoin and he's going to send me $2000 back

And you guys said bitcoin was for chumps, suck it naysaers
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million


Give them a chance, don't just write them off because of pure population count, I'm sure they can break the record if they really try.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
(7/15/2020) Wakko's America: Confirmed Covid19 Cases by State
Youtube MNFOGVBjB0s
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, mayor Garcetti, I don't think so. If you really had done "the right thing before", then L.A. wouldn't be in this mess.


The only other thing he could have done more to curb this is to crack down on masklessness and gathering with fines, arrests, etc. His guidance has been on point but people have to follow it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I'm liking your charts more. :)
 
Kuta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some California bros are doing their best to help stem the tide!

Solving the Mask Shortage in Huntington Beach
Youtube 3Q3PSISAZL8
 
mjg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hell, Please meet Handbasket.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image image 425x318]


That diagram keeps popping up but it's misleading, because the biggest blue state is also one of the worst for Covid.

Having said that, this whole situation comes down to behavior.  The only way we get out is if everyone wears masks and observes distancing and sanitation precautions religiously.

Also, support your local school district's decision to remain closed.  This is the next potential disaster, because if adults can't manage to prevent the spread, how do you expect kids to do it???
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image image 425x318]

That diagram keeps popping up but it's misleading, because the biggest blue state is also one of the worst for Covid.

Having said that, this whole situation comes down to behavior.  The only way we get out is if everyone wears masks and observes distancing and sanitation precautions religiously.

Also, support your local school district's decision to remain closed.  This is the next potential disaster, because if adults can't manage to prevent the spread, how do you expect kids to do it???


yes, per capita stats are very misleading for comparing things.

particularly things where the governing differential equations involve a term of  I/N, where I is the # infected, and N is the total population.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: cyberspacedout: Yeah, mayor Garcetti, I don't think so. If you really had done "the right thing before", then L.A. wouldn't be in this mess.

The only other thing he could have done more to curb this is to crack down on masklessness and gathering with fines, arrests, etc. His guidance has been on point but people have to follow it.



Its amazing that more people don't see this. I hear a lot of "f-ing Newsom", and "stupid Garcetti". WTF were they supposed to do that would be more effective? Marshall Law?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time to nuke California.  At least the hotzones.  I live in CA, but we must do what needs to be done to stop the spread.  Nuke LA, SD, SF bay area, and maybe Sac.  Put the rest of the state on martial law, execute the skin jobs who won't wear masks.  Then put up a memorial wall to all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to save the rest of us.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, mayor Garcetti, I don't think so. If you really had done "the right thing before", then L.A. wouldn't be in this mess.


Somehow I don't think contact tracing and quarantines at only the city level would be particularly effective.
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
example
state #1:   newly infected  today 100.
total population 100

how many new infections tomorrow?

state #2:  newly infected today 99.
total population 1000000

how many new infections tomorrow?

surely it will be state #1, right ???
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snargi: Calling each day's case count a record is getting old and tedious. Find a new schtick.


"Stop reporting things I don't want to hear."

Crazy idea, hear me out.

Have we tried, you know, making the numbers go down instead?
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Why is this affecting minorities so much more than whites?

This is not like crime where they totally don't commit more crime, they just get arrested a lot more. This is a virus, did the virus figure out how to be racist ?


Because for many types of "essential" jobs, especially the low paying kind, they are more likely to be black or Hispanic. Remember, legal injustice goes hand in hand with economic injustice. If you set up a code of laws and legals system so that that one in three black men has a felony conviction, it really reduces their job prospects.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Why is this affecting minorities so much more than whites?

This is not like crime where they totally don't commit more crime, they just get arrested a lot more. This is a virus, did the virus figure out how to be racist ?


Because they are filling more low income jobs that have to face with the public.

You think the restaurant owners are putting themselves on the line? LOL Nope, close to minimum wage employees are making the sacrifice.
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Animatronik: Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image image 425x318]

That diagram keeps popping up but it's misleading, because the biggest blue state is also one of the worst for Covid.

Having said that, this whole situation comes down to behavior.  The only way we get out is if everyone wears masks and observes distancing and sanitation precautions religiously.

Also, support your local school district's decision to remain closed.  This is the next potential disaster, because if adults can't manage to prevent the spread, how do you expect kids to do it???

yes, per capita stats are very misleading for comparing things.

particularly things where the governing differential equations involve a term of  I/N, where I is the # infected, and N is the total population.



the point of the chart is that when you hit 1 per 1000  (which is really 1 per 100), you're farking screwed.
it took NY 60 days under total lockdown to drop that an order of magnitude.  They had to order morgue cooler trucks when they sustained that level.

total cases nationally doesn't matter. per state doesn't really matter.  what matters is what your actual new daily case per capita count is, because that correlates strongly to whether you will overwhelm your medical system.

but the troll knew all that... and I just wasted time typing it out
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All of you Californians and Floridans stay in your plague ridden disease holes. Don't come to New England. Persist in the doomed world you have created.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Why is this affecting minorities so much more than whites?

This is not like crime where they totally don't commit more crime, they just get arrested a lot more. This is a virus, did the virus figure out how to be racist ?


Minorities, specifically recent immigrants in California are ignoring the recommendations and having massive gatherings, parties, and not wearing masks. Their community tends to stick to that community as well due to language barriers, etc.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Why is this affecting minorities so much more than whites?

This is not like crime where they totally don't commit more crime, they just get arrested a lot more. This is a virus, did the virus figure out how to be racist ?


They tend to work in "essential" jobs that never shut down and have inadequate protections. Also, multigenerational households and close knit family gatherings.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Snargi: Calling each day's case count a record is getting old and tedious. Find a new schtick.

"Stop reporting things I don't want to hear."

Crazy idea, hear me out.

Have we tried, you know, making the numbers go down instead?


Don't be ridiculous. You're going to be the biggest, the best, the greatest numbers the world has ever seen. Other countries will look in and be nothing but impressed by the size of your numbers. Making them go down and giving other countries a chance to catch up is socialism.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: CaptainFatass: cyberspacedout: Yeah, mayor Garcetti, I don't think so. If you really had done "the right thing before", then L.A. wouldn't be in this mess.

The only other thing he could have done more to curb this is to crack down on masklessness and gathering with fines, arrests, etc. His guidance has been on point but people have to follow it.


Its amazing that more people don't see this. I hear a lot of "f-ing Newsom", and "stupid Garcetti". WTF were they supposed to do that would be more effective? Marshall Law?


The stay-at-home orders were working, until they allowed retail, bars, and restaurants to open before the new infection rate had dropped far enough. The end of May was too early.

They could've done nothing. The problem was that they didn't.
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image 425x318]

Can you make the thickness of each row proportional to state population?


what would the point of that be?
the point of the graphic is to see how the pandemic is affecting each state at the given moment (and in the past)
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Why is this affecting minorities so much more than whites?

This is not like crime where they totally don't commit more crime, they just get arrested a lot more. This is a virus, did the virus figure out how to be racist ?


In addition to often being low-wage essential workers where they contract the virus, they tend to live in extended family units (nuclear family + grandparents + cousins, ect), and that tends to spread the virus more effectively indoors. It's a vicious, vicious circle.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: All of you Californians and Floridans stay in your plague ridden disease holes. Don't come to New England. Persist in the doomed world you have created.


Earth - Primitive And Deadly (Full New Album 2014)
Youtube tKdIsVcw06Y


There's no way you can say something like that without a metal backup song.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: litheandnubile: Why is this affecting minorities so much more than whites?

This is not like crime where they totally don't commit more crime, they just get arrested a lot more. This is a virus, did the virus figure out how to be racist ?

Because they are filling more low income jobs that have to face with the public.

You think the restaurant owners are putting themselves on the line? LOL Nope, close to minimum wage employees are making the sacrifice.


Here in TX the largest clusters are from the following sources. 1 - construction. 2 - healthcare. 3 - warehouse and transportation workers
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

Florida's one-day total was 15,000+ one day because they reported four or five days worth of results from one of their busiest test labs all in one day.

Not that 10,000+ is great, but their biggest number was bogus.


I'm glad you agree that Florida's reporting is bogus.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time to nuke California.  At least the hotzones.  I live in CA, but we must do what needs to be done to stop the spread.  Nuke LA, SD, SF bay area, and maybe Sac.  Put the rest of the state on martial law, execute the skin jobs who won't wear masks.  Then put up a memorial wall to all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to save the rest of us.


All you did was name the areas of California that do not think this is a hoax. The rest of the state does not believe in masks or social distancing. They are also the main population centers so of course there will be more cases.
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: Leader O'Cola: Cyberluddite: Well, Subby, even putting aside the relative availability, frequency, and willingness of each state when it comes to COVID testing, and even putting aside the fact that Florida's daily totals this past week have been as high as >15,000, here's a statistic that may be somewhat relevant here:

California population: 39.5 million
Florida population: 21.4 million

[Fark user image 425x318]

Can you make the thickness of each row proportional to state population?

I guess that would be roughly the same as converting from per-capita back to absolute numbers, but it might be nice to see those two dimensions in the data at the same time (colors representing per-capita, and thickness representing population, so the two together give some visual representation of absolute numbers but you can still parse the two apart).


the only way I can think of doing that is making an animated gif with the data where each frame moves forward in time by a day.  And while I can do that, it would require looking up a bunch of things I don't remember exactly how to do verbatim.    It really wouldn't add anything IMO.  If I were going to go that far, I'd actually plot a real map and animate on it.
 
