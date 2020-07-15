 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   His prepositions are preposterous. His adverbs have an adverse effect on adjectives, and his cat has subjunctive claws. His metaphors are like similes and his similes are not. He is the strangest writer on Fark, and this is your Fark Writer's Thread   (fark.com) divider line
4
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

10 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 15 Jul 2020 at 3:10 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!  We're looking for the best short fiction up to 10,000 words in any of the following genres:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Horror
Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

As always, entries will be judged by our crack team of editors and farkers, and the best submissions will be published in paperback and Kindle e-book editions!  Best of all, all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so it's all for a good cause!

Have a story to tell?  Want to show your fellow your literary genius?  Send us what you've got!

Submissions close on July 31, so get them in quick!

The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Official Entry And Submissions Page


Previous anthologies:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Go home, Jackie Chiles. You're intoxicated, inebriated, sloshed, soused and smashed.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And every word is a lie, including the "and" and "the".
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.