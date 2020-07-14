 Skip to content
(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Governor of Ohio to give public statement at 5:30 instead of daily briefing at 2:00. Speculation as to the subject includes "why haven't you updated the coronavirus map even though several counties are at 'Everybody-Panic Purple.'"   (cincinnati.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello Lockdown my old friend
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.


What about Thursday?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.


Better stock up on toilet paper while you're at it.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Hello Lockdown my old friend


DeWine doesn't have the balls to implement another lockdown.

Gov. Whitmer up in That State Up North has bigger balls than DeWine, and she's a woman.

DeWine is more afraid of a few dozen nuts with guns banging on the Statehouse doors because they can't get haircuts than he is of thousands of people demonstrating about BLM or anything else.

DeWine had a hell of a lot of respect at the start from a much broader base of support, and pissed it down his leg when the Big Orange Bully, President Trump, started making empty threats which stirred up the Republican base.

DeWine let a pile of neo-Nazi nuts run the great Dr. Amy Acton off for being Jewish and open about it.

Everyone in Ohio who isn't a hard core Republican (and therefore supporting Trump and the belief that coronavirus is a Democrat hoax, etcetera) should vote every Republican out starting this year and for the next four years.  That includes the complete and utter f*ckwits like Nino "I can't cover up the face God gave me" Vitale and Gym Jordan and the county sheriff's refusing to implement and follow state law on masks.

Everyone has my express permission to screenshot this post and repeat it all over social media.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
By the way, while he's talking, maybe the governor can provide guidelines on how schools are supposed to hold the state mandated fire and tornado drills in a socially distanced manner?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.

What about Thursday?

What about Thursday?


You're right, I better hit the liquor store too.

Shostie: Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.

Better stock up on toilet paper while you're at it.


That's what the beer-case cardboard is for.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He should resign and commit harakiri live on tv
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Gubbo: Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.

What about Thursday?

You're right, I better hit the liquor store too.

Shostie: Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.

Better stock up on toilet paper while you're at it.

That's what the beer-case cardboard is for.


Don't throw away the empty bottles either:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.


Two cases. Remember, we are in month 5 if this.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The spike is absolutely no surprise to me. I live in one of the red counties on the map in TFA. Although I don't go out much, when I do, I still see a surprising number of people not wearing masks. Our local grocery store is one of the better locations where non-mask folks are the exception. Wally World is a No-fly zone. Place is packed and only a handful of non employees wearing masks.

/ Ohio living up to its image
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Atomic Jonb: Gubbo: Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.

What about Thursday?

You're right, I better hit the liquor store too.

Shostie: Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.

Better stock up on toilet paper while you're at it.

That's what the beer-case cardboard is for.

Don't throw away the empty bottles either:

[i.imgur.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


I seriously doubt she's that tight.

/ I'm assuming that's what she's trying to tell us anyway
 
keldaria
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I doubt it's another locked down. My guesses?

Statewide Mask Mandate

And/or

Telling Trump and Co to go fark themselves on school reopening as they push to take the entire state to online schooling for the foreseeable future.

If there is a new locked down I expect it will be phased, bars and indoor restaurants first then other businesses based on risk, but I think that'll be unlikely to occur before a statewide mask mandate had a chance to go into effect.

Either way, I'm expecting it will be something Republicans won't like because otherwise he would've been perfectly happy to ignore facts during the normal 2pm briefing, so this has to be something he's trying to brace for by shoring up internal support for a barrage of stupid.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

null: OdradekRex: Hello Lockdown my old friend

DeWine doesn't have the balls to implement another lockdown.

Gov. Whitmer up in That State Up North has bigger balls than DeWine, and she's a woman.

DeWine is more afraid of a few dozen nuts with guns banging on the Statehouse doors because they can't get haircuts than he is of thousands of people demonstrating about BLM or anything else.

DeWine had a hell of a lot of respect at the start from a much broader base of support, and pissed it down his leg when the Big Orange Bully, President Trump, started making empty threats which stirred up the Republican base.

DeWine let a pile of neo-Nazi nuts run the great Dr. Amy Acton off for being Jewish and open about it.

Everyone in Ohio who isn't a hard core Republican (and therefore supporting Trump and the belief that coronavirus is a Democrat hoax, etcetera) should vote every Republican out starting this year and for the next four years.  That includes the complete and utter f*ckwits like Nino "I can't cover up the face God gave me" Vitale and Gym Jordan and the county sheriff's refusing to implement and follow state law on masks.

Everyone has my express permission to screenshot this post and repeat it all over social media.


If DeWine doesn't shut it all down, as a Michigander, I hope Whitmer considers border crossing rules like Cuomo did. Two weeks quarantine for visitors coming from states who aren't taking this shiat seriously.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The spike is absolutely no surprise to me. I live in one of the red counties on the map in TFA. Although I don't go out much, when I do, I still see a surprising number of people not wearing masks. Our local grocery store is one of the better locations where non-mask folks are the exception. Wally World is a No-fly zone. Place is packed and only a handful of non employees wearing masks.

/ Ohio living up to its image

/ Ohio living up to its image


Same here, and I work in one that should be Purple, and it should have been Purple a week ago.  I got a guy at work whose been giving me the "nobody I know has it" bullshiat for about two months.  Last night, he had two of his family members taken to the hospital with it, and 4 others diagnosed.  And he still won't wear a goddamn mask right!
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Uhhh... Way to go?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The spike is absolutely no surprise to me. I live in one of the red counties on the map in TFA. Although I don't go out much, when I do, I still see a surprising number of people not wearing masks. Our local grocery store is one of the better locations where non-mask folks are the exception. Wally World is a No-fly zone. Place is packed and only a handful of non employees wearing masks.

/ Ohio living up to its image

/ Ohio living up to its image


Meh, up to this point we've done pretty well, 50% lower deaths per capita than the national average, and even with the recent rise in cases we're nowhere near overwhelming the ICU beds available. I think DeWine is doing a pretty good job overall of balancing things like the economy vs mortality. As long as we're not going to have a supportive socialist state there is a cost in lives to any decision that effects the economy, people losing their medical insurance, housing, and stable food stream all will kill a certain percentage of people, not to mention stress and anxiety. The only thing I can really fault him for is not having the guts to make a statewide mask mandate for all places of public accommodation, that one has minimal cost other than political capital and is guaranteed to save lives.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shostie: Atomic Jonb: I'm buying a case of beer on the way home.  I'm not getting caught off guard.

Better stock up on toilet paper while you're at it.


Heel it down the drain, buy more beer.


/it's only going to get worse.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: /it's only going to get worse.


And I say this to my therapist and she continues to tell me I need to get out.

GO Fest here I come!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: Nick Nostril: The spike is absolutely no surprise to me. I live in one of the red counties on the map in TFA. Although I don't go out much, when I do, I still see a surprising number of people not wearing masks. Our local grocery store is one of the better locations where non-mask folks are the exception. Wally World is a No-fly zone. Place is packed and only a handful of non employees wearing masks.

/ Ohio living up to its image

Meh, up to this point we've done pretty well, 50% lower deaths per capita than the national average, and even with the recent rise in cases we're nowhere near overwhelming the ICU beds available. I think DeWine is doing a pretty good job overall of balancing things like the economy vs mortality. As long as we're not going to have a supportive socialist state there is a cost in lives to any decision that effects the economy, people losing their medical insurance, housing, and stable food stream all will kill a certain percentage of people, not to mention stress and anxiety. The only thing I can really fault him for is not having the guts to make a statewide mask mandate for all places of public accommodation, that one has minimal cost other than political capital and is guaranteed to save lives.


Yeah, I know. For a Republican governor, I agree he's doing a pretty good job. I'm more frustrated with the rank and file MAGAts that refuse to take this thing seriously.
 
sid244
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

null: OdradekRex: Hello Lockdown my old friend

DeWine doesn't have the balls to implement another lockdown.

Gov. Whitmer up in That State Up North has bigger balls than DeWine, and she's a woman.

DeWine is more afraid of a few dozen nuts with guns banging on the Statehouse doors because they can't get haircuts than he is of thousands of people demonstrating about BLM or anything else.

DeWine had a hell of a lot of respect at the start from a much broader base of support, and pissed it down his leg when the Big Orange Bully, President Trump, started making empty threats which stirred up the Republican base.

DeWine let a pile of neo-Nazi nuts run the great Dr. Amy Acton off for being Jewish and open about it.

Everyone in Ohio who isn't a hard core Republican (and therefore supporting Trump and the belief that coronavirus is a Democrat hoax, etcetera) should vote every Republican out starting this year and for the next four years.  That includes the complete and utter f*ckwits like Nino "I can't cover up the face God gave me" Vitale and Gym Jordan and the county sheriff's refusing to implement and follow state law on masks.

Everyone has my express permission to screenshot this post and repeat it all over social media.


Moved to Ohio in 2008 and I have been doing my part to make this a blue state ever since.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shastacola: null: OdradekRex: Hello Lockdown my old friend

DeWine doesn't have the balls to implement another lockdown.

Gov. Whitmer up in That State Up North has bigger balls than DeWine, and she's a woman.

DeWine is more afraid of a few dozen nuts with guns banging on the Statehouse doors because they can't get haircuts than he is of thousands of people demonstrating about BLM or anything else.

DeWine had a hell of a lot of respect at the start from a much broader base of support, and pissed it down his leg when the Big Orange Bully, President Trump, started making empty threats which stirred up the Republican base.

DeWine let a pile of neo-Nazi nuts run the great Dr. Amy Acton off for being Jewish and open about it.

Everyone in Ohio who isn't a hard core Republican (and therefore supporting Trump and the belief that coronavirus is a Democrat hoax, etcetera) should vote every Republican out starting this year and for the next four years.  That includes the complete and utter f*ckwits like Nino "I can't cover up the face God gave me" Vitale and Gym Jordan and the county sheriff's refusing to implement and follow state law on masks.

Everyone has my express permission to screenshot this post and repeat it all over social media.

If DeWine doesn't shut it all down, as a Michigander, I hope Whitmer considers border crossing rules like Cuomo did. Two weeks quarantine for visitors coming from states who aren't taking this shiat seriously.


That's what IL is doing.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I make snide derogatory comments and glare people down who aren't wearing masks when I go out. I'm sure I'll get shot eventually.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Nick Nostril: The spike is absolutely no surprise to me. I live in one of the red counties on the map in TFA. Although I don't go out much, when I do, I still see a surprising number of people not wearing masks. Our local grocery store is one of the better locations where non-mask folks are the exception. Wally World is a No-fly zone. Place is packed and only a handful of non employees wearing masks.

/ Ohio living up to its image

Same here, and I work in one that should be Purple, and it should have been Purple a week ago.  I got a guy at work whose been giving me the "nobody I know has it" bullshiat for about two months.  Last night, he had two of his family members taken to the hospital with it, and 4 others diagnosed.  And he still won't wear a goddamn mask right!


Darwin smiles
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

null: OdradekRex: Hello Lockdown my old friend

DeWine doesn't have the balls to implement another lockdown.

Gov. Whitmer up in That State Up North has bigger balls than DeWine, and she's a woman.

DeWine is more afraid of a few dozen nuts with guns banging on the Statehouse doors because they can't get haircuts than he is of thousands of people demonstrating about BLM or anything else.

DeWine had a hell of a lot of respect at the start from a much broader base of support, and pissed it down his leg when the Big Orange Bully, President Trump, started making empty threats which stirred up the Republican base.

DeWine let a pile of neo-Nazi nuts run the great Dr. Amy Acton off for being Jewish and open about it.

Everyone in Ohio who isn't a hard core Republican (and therefore supporting Trump and the belief that coronavirus is a Democrat hoax, etcetera) should vote every Republican out starting this year and for the next four years.  That includes the complete and utter f*ckwits like Nino "I can't cover up the face God gave me" Vitale and Gym Jordan and the county sheriff's refusing to implement and follow state law on masks.

Everyone has my express permission to screenshot this post and repeat it all over social media.



Username does not check out.  This is great stuff.  I'm an SQL Programmer, so I know about this "null" stuff.

\\Canton
 
sid244
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shastacola: null: OdradekRex: Hello Lockdown my old friend

DeWine doesn't have the balls to implement another lockdown.

Gov. Whitmer up in That State Up North has bigger balls than DeWine, and she's a woman.

DeWine is more afraid of a few dozen nuts with guns banging on the Statehouse doors because they can't get haircuts than he is of thousands of people demonstrating about BLM or anything else.

DeWine had a hell of a lot of respect at the start from a much broader base of support, and pissed it down his leg when the Big Orange Bully, President Trump, started making empty threats which stirred up the Republican base.

DeWine let a pile of neo-Nazi nuts run the great Dr. Amy Acton off for being Jewish and open about it.

Everyone in Ohio who isn't a hard core Republican (and therefore supporting Trump and the belief that coronavirus is a Democrat hoax, etcetera) should vote every Republican out starting this year and for the next four years.  That includes the complete and utter f*ckwits like Nino "I can't cover up the face God gave me" Vitale and Gym Jordan and the county sheriff's refusing to implement and follow state law on masks.

Everyone has my express permission to screenshot this post and repeat it all over social media.

If DeWine doesn't shut it all down, as a Michigander, I hope Whitmer considers border crossing rules like Cuomo did. Two weeks quarantine for visitors coming from states who aren't taking this shiat seriously.


I understand the sentiment.  However as a transplant, about the only thing keeping me sane is the thought of heading to our family compound Up North (it isn't really a compound as such.  Just three cabins on adjacent parcels.).  If she puts up some kind of blockade/quarantine so that I can't get up there,  I might lose hope.
 
