 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Kentucky Attorney General delivers a message to protesters seeking justice for shooting victim Breonna Taylor and who are now facing felony charges: His lawn, stay off it   (cbsnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Louisville, Kentucky, Jerry Abramson, death of Breonna Taylor, Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Metro EMS, Tuesday protest, members of the Government Oversight Committee, Government of Louisville, Kentucky  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 6:20 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any charges in the girl's murder yet?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Any charges in the girl's murder yet?


Nope. Her killers are still free, and still have not received so much as a stern talking-to or an angry glare from the prosecutor or anyone else in a position to render some sort of lawful punishment onto them.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation)."

yeah, only people with money connections who make a phone call to say the person is really a good person and ask to cut them some slack are allowed to influence decisions
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why they weren't upset about all of the armed protesters on the steps of the Governor's Mansion a few weeks ago.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I believe they have not actually been charged by a DA-type, just that the cops (ACAB) tried to overcharge peaceful protesters.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The blue grass at the executive mansion is fragile.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When conservatives did this same thing in Michigan you guys called it harassment and threatening

You can protest outside the house but you cannot trespass on private property not hard to understand
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh that's a good one: Protest is now "intimidation".

But this was perfectly legal protected speech.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: When conservatives did this same thing in Michigan you guys called it harassment and threatening

You can protest outside the house but you cannot trespass on private property not hard to understand


Exactly
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Warlordtrooper: When conservatives did this same thing in Michigan you guys called it harassment and threatening

You can protest outside the house but you cannot trespass on private property not hard to understand

Exactly


Although it's hardly something that should be a felony and punishable by 1-5 years in jail.
Trespassing / misdemeanor at best
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Naido: Gee, I wonder why they weren't upset about all of the armed protesters on the steps of the Governor's Mansion a few weeks ago.


Because they are alike. Fascist white supremacist trash
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Warlordtrooper: When conservatives did this same thing in Michigan you guys called it harassment and threatening

You can protest outside the house but you cannot trespass on private property not hard to understand

Exactly


Then charge them with trespassing, not some BS charge intended to prevent the Aryan Brotherhood from threatening to kill judges.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Republican corruption is absolute and complete.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The trespass charge may stand.

The "intimidation" charge, to make it a felony, will not hold up. It's utterly unconstitutional.

The KY statute in play has been interpreted by their own courts to require explicit acts of violence or threats of injury or death, in order to avoid unconstitutionality.

There's no reporting of such threats at all.

The over-charging is, itself, an effort to intimidate residents and protesters to STFU about the murder and let it go.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Herr Flick's Revenge: Warlordtrooper: When conservatives did this same thing in Michigan you guys called it harassment and threatening

You can protest outside the house but you cannot trespass on private property not hard to understand

Exactly

Then charge them with trespassing, not some BS charge intended to prevent the Aryan Brotherhood from threatening to kill judges.


How about don't show up at the man's house, with his family inside, in a large group shouting slogans and carrying signs.
Go to the Government buildings where they do government business and protest there.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never more appropriate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So between this piece of shiat and Moscow Mitch, I think it is safe to say that Kentucky sucks. There is not one good thing about Kentucky and nothing worthwhile has ever come out of that festering ++&^$(^(*+++++CARRIER LOST++++++++++
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phrawgh: The blue grass at the executive mansion is fragile.


It's a mix of Kentucky Bluegrass, featherbed bent and Northern California Sinsemilla.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They didn't come for cocktails bud, but you were still a terrible host to your neighbors when they dropped by for a nice talk. Maybe next time they can bring a few to share.
 
adamatari
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're gonna get a felony charge for peaceful protest, and the farker who you are trying to move will respond by being more of an asshole, why bother?

Those who make peaceful change impossible... Let's just say this type of behavior leads to escalation, and escalation leads to violence.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

adamatari: If you're gonna get a felony charge for peaceful protest, and the farker who you are trying to move will respond by being more of an asshole, why bother?

Those who make peaceful change impossible... Let's just say this type of behavior leads to escalation, and escalation leads to violence.


Why won't these people protest like I want them to protest? And then we can ignore them and make no real changes.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would recommend they do something;

but which by the TOS of this site, I cannot detail any further.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know, when your administration is being accused of corruption and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice on a massive scale, I don't know that "AH HA!  I have a special law that I can use to arbitrarily jail protesters that I only use when I feel like it because the protesters disagree with me and there's nothing you can do about it!  CHECKMATE LIBS" is quite the trump card your dumb ass thinks it is.

Since, y'know, only enforcing the law when you feel like it is a big farking felony in itself?  Like... one of the major specific laws that define what "corruption" is in the legal sense?

Like... doing this with these protesters when the state very visibly didn't do it to another, whiter set of protesters less than a month ago isn't just a breach of ethics, generally it's an actual crime.  Also a pretty obvious first amendment violation... basically the cases getting tossed out of court and the judge telling you to stop being a coont is the good ending for this kind of executive-tier Karen shiat.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bet if the protesters were anti-mask goobers, Danny would have invited them in for beer & ribs.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warlordtrooper: When conservatives did this same thing in Michigan you guys called it harassment and threatening

You can protest outside the house but you cannot trespass on private property not hard to understand


I love it when Trumpkins law talk. Tell me some more about laws. Do they apply to everyone? Even the president?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AstroJesus: Never more appropriate:

[Fark user image image 425x408]


BSAB has never been appropriate.

/NIXON, YOU DOLT!
 
lefty248
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunga galunga: So between this piece of shiat and Moscow Mitch, I think it is safe to say that Kentucky sucks. There is not one good thing about Kentucky and nothing worthwhile has ever come out of that festering ++&^$(^(*+++++CARRIER LOST++++++++++


Isn't Rand Paul from Kentucky. Literally just as bad as Moscow Mitch.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.