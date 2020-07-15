 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   66 cars have been driven into Black Lives Matter protestors. Here are their stories   (jalopnik.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The conservative talk show blowhards have been encouraging this for years.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the article end in "convictions for attempted vehicular homicide"?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Does the article end in "convictions for attempted vehicular homicide"?


Probably around 0-66
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dun dun
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stay off the highway and that wont happen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another handy article.
(Cens************)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Stay off the highway and that wont happen.


And if people dont want to get shot by cops they shouldnt be black right?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who knew cars could talk?
 
kendricd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But I came here to hear the cars stories.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No, see, a right wingers titty man baby car rage is fine. Any atrocity commuted by them is totally cool because stigginit. Don't you libs get it, duh. stupid marxists.

chartreuse libulardos
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Stay off the highway and that wont happen.


Oh, look.  It's a 'very fine people' with a friendly reminder.   Reminds me of something my old meemaw used to say.  She'd say, "Stay out of my neighborhood or you're going to get necked and dumped in the low country."

No idea why that came to mind.  Just an equally friendly note.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Stay off the highway and that wont happen.


You don't get to murder people that are standing in the road because your titty man baby rage gets your facepussy all in a bunch.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most people are half enraged commuting to/from work to start with.  Then get stopped by a bunch of dickhead white suburban kids with BLM signs doing it for the 'gram, surprised there haven't been more people getting familiar with the view underneath a chassis.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Most people are half enraged commuting to/from work to start with.  Then get stopped by a bunch of dickhead white suburban kids with BLM signs doing it for the 'gram, surprised there haven't been more people getting familiar with the view underneath a chassis.


Username checks out.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vtimlin: Stay off the highway and that wont happen.


Stop supporting abusive police and people will stay off the highway.
 
