Today in "That's not how this works": Woman who refused to wear mask wants half of $100K donated to Starbucks barista she harassed
forteblast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She went on to describe the symptoms that prevent her from wearing a mask, saying "One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat. And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there's several things going on and not only that but it doesn't even work."

You're supposed to wash the mask
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Old news is old.  Here's an article from June 25: https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/loca​l​/woman-who-shamed-starbucks-barista-fo​r-refusing-to-serve-her-without-mask-s​peaks-out-as-baristas-gofundme-grows/2​354016/
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thedumbone: Old news is old.  Here's an article from June 25: https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local​/woman-who-shamed-starbucks-barista-fo​r-refusing-to-serve-her-without-mask-s​peaks-out-as-baristas-gofundme-grows/2​354016/


Seems like it's an update
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you health is that compromised by wearing a mask, you should probably just stay home during a pandemic. Where is the note from a doctor telling her that?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read this article; now I want half.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When do we actually start citing mask violators?

Especially vocal assholes like this one?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should compromise by smashing the teeth out of the mask refuser with a hockey stick.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"She provided KGTV with two documents to prove her medical exemption. One is a pelvic exam from 2015 with results that say "probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size," and "simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cyst." A second piece of paper is a handwritten note with letterhead from a San Diego chiropractor who she asked not be named. The handwritten note reads "Amber has underlying breath conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask or any type of facial covering whatsoever. Please contact me if have any questions."

When that chiropractor who wrote the note was called, he said he could not discuss her situation. "

Seems legit.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Chiropractor?  May as well get medical advice from the magic leprechaun that lives in her sock drawer.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She provided KGTV with two documents to prove her medical exemption. One is a pelvic exam from 2015 with results that say "probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size," and "simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cyst."

I'm curious, how does she think one wears a face mask? Can she demonstrate how it's worn?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel bad for people whose parents named them Karen so many years ago, not knowing that it would become a symbol of biatchy white entitlement across the land.
Oh well, you can legally change your name.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: When do we actually start citing mask violators?

Especially vocal assholes like this one?


Well Walmart is going to require masks starting Monday so the shiat is really about to hit the proverbial fan.

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: She provided KGTV with two documents to prove her medical exemption. One is a pelvic exam from 2015 with results that say "probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size," and "simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cyst."

I'm curious, how does she think one wears a face mask? Can she demonstrate how it's worn?


She's got balls, I'll give her that.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

forteblast: When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.


Daniel David Palmer, a grocer with an intense interestthe supernaturalinvented chiropractic in 1895, stating the basic principles of chiropractic treatment were passed along to him during a seance by a long-dead doctor.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She started a GoFundMe, seems fraudulent to me.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1. Did the chiropractor ever consider telling her to wash her face once in awhile?

2. What's a chiro-quack doing writing notes about respiratory issues?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

forteblast: When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.


Show me the doctor that says you can't wear a mask but it's still OK to go out.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Want in one hand, shiat in the other, and see which gets full first.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I read this article; now I want half.


That's where the line ends. It starts over there --------------------------------------​--------------------------------------​-->
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All she deserves is a citation for reckless endangerment.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ovarian cysts are agitated by mask wearing? As someone with ovarian cysts I call bullshiat
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I want half of the money of everybody I despise.

Let's start with Trumps, Kushners, DeVos, Kochs, Coors, and go on from there.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: She went on to describe the symptoms that prevent her from wearing a mask, saying "One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat. And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there's several things going on and not only that but it doesn't even work."

You're supposed to wash the mask


It's hot and humid where I live, so even if you use disposable masks you have sweat being ground into your skin. That will cause zits for most people, more so for those predisposed to acne. I've found that washing my face with micellar water immediately after getting home and taking off the mask does wonders.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stupid B...
 
Steampunk Gallagher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wejash: 1. Did the chiropractor ever consider telling her to wash her face once in awhile?

2. What's a chiro-quack doing writing notes about respiratory issues?


To answer #2, I'm guessing she couldn't find a legitimate medical professional to certify her delusions.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: forteblast: When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.

Daniel David Palmer, a grocer with an intense interestthe supernaturalinvented chiropractic in 1895, stating the basic principles of chiropractic treatment were passed along to him during a seance by a long-dead doctor.


Or he stole the techniques from the lightning bonesetter
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_​T​aylor_Still

DOs are mostly real doctors who are taught how to massage in med school
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

forteblast: When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.


Big red flag when someone goes by "Dr. Steve" or "Dr. Mike" instead of their actual last name..
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
www.themaskmap.com
Just going to spam this in mask threads

Fark user imageView Full Size


Contribute your observations to fill out the map.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wejash: 2. What's a chiro-quack doing writing notes about respiratory issues?


The chiro-quack is probably Juan Epstein's mother.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the most the waitress owes her....IS A MASK !
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lady is a putz.

I hope Lenen (the barista) considers sharing some of this money with his co-workers. They've probably been subjected to this kind of crap as well.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah yes the famous Karen Double Down. Just in case everyone wasn't already convinced what a piece of shiat you are - this will serve as a useful reminder.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: She went on to describe the symptoms that prevent her from wearing a mask, saying "One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat. And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there's several things going on and not only that but it doesn't even work."

You're supposed to wash the mask


And your face.
 
Whack-a-Mole [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Chiropractor?  May as well get medical advice from the magic leprechaun that lives in her sock drawer.


You misspelled dragon.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: forteblast: When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.

Big red flag when someone goes by "Dr. Steve" or "Dr. Mike" instead of their actual last name..


I had to do some work once at a chiropractic office that had a bunch of L. Ron Hubbard books for sale in the lobby. Not on display... for sale.

I'll just leave it at that.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: "She provided KGTV with two documents to prove her medical exemption. One is a pelvic exam from 2015 with results that say "probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size," and "simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cyst." A second piece of paper is a handwritten note with letterhead from a San Diego chiropractor who she asked not be named. The handwritten note reads "Amber has underlying breath conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask or any type of facial covering whatsoever. Please contact me if have any questions."

When that chiropractor who wrote the note was called, he said he could not discuss her situation. "

Seems legit.


I have a modicum of sympathy for the chiropractor.  Plenty of doctors get asked to write bullshiat notes to get their patients out of things.  And many of them write those notes, thinking, what harm is it if this kid doesn't want to run laps in gym?  Or, maybe this lady isn't sick enough to be kept out of work, but maybe she should get a couple mental health days without her employer getting up her ass about it.

Well, turns out there's shiat you write notes for, and there's shiat you don't.  And there's people you write notes for.  And there's people who go psycho on a barista, get turned into a national laughing stock, and then throw you under the bus for it all.  Kind of them not to name and shame the chiropractor.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

forteblast: Marcos P: forteblast: When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.

Big red flag when someone goes by "Dr. Steve" or "Dr. Mike" instead of their actual last name..

I had to do some work once at a chiropractic office that had a bunch of L. Ron Hubbard books for sale in the lobby. Not on display... for sale.

I'll just leave it at that.


Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wejash: What's a chiro-quack doing writing notes about respiratory issues?


They think everything comes back to sublaxations.
 
ongbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Ovarian cysts are agitated by mask wearing? As someone with ovarian cysts I call bullshiat


I think she is trying to wear the mask on the wrong part of the body
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I want half of the money of everybody I despise.

Let's start with Trumps, Kushners, DeVos, Kochs, Coors, and go on from there.


Don't forget the Mercers!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Ah yes the famous Karen Double Down. Just in case everyone wasn't already convinced what a piece of shiat you are - this will serve as a useful reminder.


...or is that Double-Down Debbie? (Donna?)
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcos P: forteblast: When Gilles was asked why a chiropractor gave her a breathing-related medical exemption, she responded "because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors."

They are not.

Big red flag when someone goes by "Dr. Steve" or "Dr. Mike" instead of their actual last name..


Well, my vet goes by Dr. Ricky, but it's because he got tired of people mangling his last name. Just easier for everyone.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She went on to describe the symptoms that prevent her from wearing a mask, saying "One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat. And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there's several things going on and not only that but it doesn't even work."


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear Amber Gilles:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Skleenar: www.themaskmap.com
Just going to spam this in mask threads

[Fark user image 850x734]

Contribute your observations to fill out the map.


Thought I'd do my part to say "we're masked"  northwest of the Pond.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I read this article; now I want half.


Eddie Murphy - RAW - Marriage
Youtube SniOXFhwIZ8
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That woman is an anthropomorphic garbage fire.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nogale: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: She went on to describe the symptoms that prevent her from wearing a mask, saying "One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat. And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there's several things going on and not only that but it doesn't even work."

You're supposed to wash the mask

It's hot and humid where I live, so even if you use disposable masks you have sweat being ground into your skin. That will cause zits for most people, more so for those predisposed to acne. I've found that washing my face with micellar water immediately after getting home and taking off the mask does wonders.


Right! The first thing I do when coming home is wash hands and face. Smart move. I don't wanna be sick; this bug will likely kill me as I have COPD from using too much Wowee over the years.
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They should compromise by smashing the teeth out of the mask refuser with a hockey stick.


If you can hit them with a hockey stick, you're not social distancing properly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
