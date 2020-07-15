 Skip to content
(Lacrosse Tribune)   Striker taken off-court by outside agencies after rover ball pegs out   (lacrossetribune.com) divider line
    More: Scary, English-language films, argument July, head wound, Croquet, Burglary, croquet mallet, Jack, Black-and-white films  
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BKITU: [Fark user image 360x204] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thread over. Last one out, get the lights
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's when he developed his drinking problem.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*sound of airplane engines*
 
finnished
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stilted: BKITU: [Fark user image 360x204] [View Full Size image _x_]

Thread over. Last one out, get the lights


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Struck by a croquet mallet in Lacrosse? Too much racket!
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: *sound of airplane engines*


said this in the anniversary thread, but it took me 100 + viewings to realize that every time the showed that janky model of the plane flying, all you could hear were props (propellers) instead of jets.

about to have the lasagna
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Struck by a croquet mallet??
What is this, Tom & Jerry?!!
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 425x566]


I am offended by this
 
