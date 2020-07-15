 Skip to content
(WNYT Albany)   To show they're taking the issue of police brutality seriously, the New York State Sheriffs Association propose making resisting arrest a felony offense   (wnyt.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald J Trump is resisting arrest right now, each moment he refuses to resign.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Im sure this has no potential whatsoever to be abused
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about making body-cam failures a felony as well. Call it, I don't know, destruction of evidence or something.
 
stlbluez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Donald J Trump is resisting arrest right now, each moment he refuses to resign.


He's not under arrest.
now now...
not ever..
and here's hoping your delicate little head explodes as that reality sinks into it :)
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is actually an improvement. Right now resisting arrest is punishable by summary execution without trial.
 
VanillaEnvelope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a better idea; let's make charging someone with resisting arrest and no other crimes a felony.
 
manunkind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stlbluez: Purple_Urkle: Donald J Trump is resisting arrest right now, each moment he refuses to resign.

He's not under arrest.
now now...
not ever..
and here's hoping your delicate little head explodes as that reality sinks into it :)


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PirateKing: How about making body-cam failures a felony as well. Call it, I don't know, destruction of evidence or something.


This.

VanillaEnvelope: I have a better idea; let's make charging someone with resisting arrest and no other crimes a felony.


This too.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stlbluez: Purple_Urkle: Donald J Trump is resisting arrest right now, each moment he refuses to resign.

He's not under arrest.
now now...
not ever..
and here's hoping your delicate little head explodes as that reality sinks into it :)


Sweet - I love when MAGAts self-identify!  Makes it so much easier on the rest of us.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With "Summary Execution powers" thrown in for good measure.
 
smunns
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Police brutality, who cares.  it's all about nick cannon now derps.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder who decides the criteria for resisting arrest.

Surely we wouldn't just let the subjective opinion of a person be a reason why you were convicted of a felony, would we?

OK...any more than now.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coupled with the popular tactic of shouting "STOP RESISTING" at fully compliant arrestees to cover up their use of excessive force, this sounds like a slam dunk for prosecutors looking to score votes with terrified old white people.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear New York State Sheriff's Association,

No.

Regards,
People tired of your shiat
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry! This is only for this small moment in time and won't be used for any completely different purposes next year.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sorry piggies. You already abuse resisting arrest too much. No way you need more power around that BS.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd go along with that, if "resisting arrest" is redefined.

"Resisting arrest without violence" disappears entirely. There's no farking way that anyone should be charged with a felony because they yelled "No!" when hammer-locked or shoved to the ground.

"Resisting arrest with violence" becomes "resisting arrest," and "violence" is classifed as resulting in injury to an arresting officer. "Oops, you bumped me - now it's resisting arrest!" goes right the fark out the window.

Do that, and we'll talk. Otherwise, fark off.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Counteroffer: tase yourself in the face until your bowels relieve themselves
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Donald J Trump is resisting arrest right now, each moment he refuses to resign.


fark you, fark Trump.

You'd never would have opened your eyes if he didn't get elected.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What, do they live in a separate country than the rest of us?Sheriff's office can make up new rules, and the state and county just says, "oh yeah, sure, you do you!"

Reform law enforcement. Fire the white nationalists. Make cops live in the neighborhoods they patrol. Stop acting like these men and women are somehow "above the law." If they eat, shiat, and sleep, they are just as human as the rest of us. A goddamned title shouldn't make you special.

And yes, I'm talking about Trump too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, the old Sextus Empiricus trope Circulus in Probando aka Why you running? Why you chasing me? resisting arrest argument.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see nothing has changed. The system has to be gotten rid of. It cannot reform itself.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
