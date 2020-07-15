 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Forget is that dress blue or gold. Todays puzzle is is the UK Home Secretary tiny or is that a huge mug   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering that I used to use this for my morning coffee, I feel the place where she's at.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You can get the one on the right pretty easily.. I miss my old orange and white one. It held more than a pot of coffee.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why not both?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never have so many wondered so much about something so stupid.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an example of a huge mug...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG just go fark yourself Dailymail. fark you Fark and fark you submitter.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size

Approves.
 
50th
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Several years ago my friends were all at a Mexican restaurant that had a huge special (Cinco de Mayo) so seating was tight.  They put us at a hightop with regular chairs so our we were all sitting really low.  Then we ordered the fish bowl giant margaritas.  They took our picture - it looked like we were all little kids.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Get a classier mug.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In before the Kids in the Hall reference.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The puzzle is why a duplicitous bag of crap get to be Home Secretary.

The answer, of course, is that there are only duplicitous bags of crap serving in the Conservative Party.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Laurel
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sleze: This is an example of a huge mug...

[Fark user image 850x478]


While this is just a Big Head

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: [metro.co.uk image 850x566]
Approves.



Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves more biggly
 
Pincy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you think that's huge, you should see the size of her Twinkie.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You call that a huge mug?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pincy: If you think that's huge, you should see the size of her Twinkie.


d2h1pu99sxkfvn.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given that this was the Daily Fail, I now question the existence of mugs.

Seriously, that looks like it's about 20 oz. or for the non-USAns about 0.6 liters.  A Starbuck's venti, in other words, and lots of gas stations and convenience stores in the USA sell that as their largest sized coffee.

I have no idea what Ms. Patel is like as a politician but can't the public find other things to carp on?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: [Fark user image image 425x391]


I'm sure your going to say this is from so I married an Axe murderer. but I've been looking for this scene with the mug that big and it wasn't an Axe murderer so which movie is it that has this scene?
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh. It's clearly just a big mug. And it isn't even all that big.
 
Pincy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sonnuvah: [Fark user image image 425x391]

I'm sure your going to say this is from so I married an Axe murderer. but I've been looking for this scene with the mug that big and it wasn't an Axe murderer so which movie is it that has this scene?


Pretty sure it's from "So I Married an Axe Murderer."
 
