(Business Insider)   Seven ways the world today is like the world of Idiocracy in 2505. One notable way it isn't: they had a president who willingly accepted he was an idiot and hired the smartest man alive to solve the toughest problems   (businessinsider.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once executive director of a small non-profit organization that helped a certain population of people in need. We had a biweekly publication to put out, grants to apply for so we could stay afloat, finances to manage, and staff to manage.

For everything except editing and publishing the publication (as a former journalist), I was nowhere near the smartest person in the room. But I knew that. So, I hired staff or got volunteers to hand a lot of those things. I might not have known the best practices in depth, but I could recognize that they did. So, I hired the best (that I could afford) and listened to them.

It's not rocket science. It's about keeping your ego in check for the good of the organization or workplace or government or whatever.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd be better off with President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.

At least the press conferences would be entertaining.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When you put it like that, it actually sounds like the president in idiocracy was objectively a better leader than trump...
 
1funguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Right now I'd be pleased if he would just admit he is an idiot...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I actually would not be surprised if Trump got out a gun at a rally and started shooting it up in the air.
 
Mukster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
President Camacho was a porn star who got paid to lay other porn stars.
drumpf lays porn stars and pays them to lie about it.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Idiocracy is wrong. It isn't stupid poor people ruining the world, it's stupid rich people.

Why 'Idiocracy' Would Actually Be A Utopia
Youtube OmZOZjHjT5E
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: We'd be better off with President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.

At least the press conferences would be entertaining.


hubiestubert: [Fark user image 460x311]


Xai: When you put it like that, it actually sounds like the president in idiocracy was objectively a better leader than trump...


I've been saying so for a few years now.

/subby
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Camacho is the strong man's idea of a strong man.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Instead we get Donnie Dumbass trying to discredit Dr. Fauci. Truly the inverse of the Honorable President Camacho.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Only seven? Someone isn't even trying.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Only seven? Someone isn't even trying.


They didn't even mention Costco, who has been doing well thanks to toilet paper panic buying.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I honestly thought the "1 notable way it isn't" in the story headline was winding up to a reflection on the lack of handjobs available at Starbucks.

Kudos, I guess, for taking the high road.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I was once executive director of a small non-profit organization that helped a certain population of people in need. We had a biweekly publication to put out, grants to apply for so we could stay afloat, finances to manage, and staff to manage.

For everything except editing and publishing the publication (as a former journalist), I was nowhere near the smartest person in the room. But I knew that. So, I hired staff or got volunteers to hand a lot of those things. I might not have known the best practices in depth, but I could recognize that they did. So, I hired the best (that I could afford) and listened to them.

It's not rocket science. It's about keeping your ego in check for the good of the organization or workplace or government or whatever.


But when you are dumb as President Trump is it might as well be rocket science, or quantum physics. And the fact that his gigantic ego prevents him from admitting he might not know something or possibly even be wrong means that we the people are getting screwed.

And, if he loses in November that ego is going to push him over the edge, and not just on Twitter. He will do everything in his power to retaliate against his enemies, and in Trump's eyes anyone who is not actively heaping praise upon him and supporting him is his enemy. He will pardon anyone and everyone he can think of who is a Conservative, he will issue Executive Orders to tear down as much as he can can from previous Presidents. In short he will "burn down" as much of this country as he can in the hopes that the incoming President will find it impossible to fix this country. And I think we are seeing glimpses of it with his commuting the sentence of Roger Stone and  AG Barr ordering the early release of Robert Courtney, a pharmacist who was sentenced to 30 years in jail for diluting medication of cancer patients and other seriously ill patients and pocketing the profits.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: We'd be better off with President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.

At least the press conferences would be entertaining.


You can stick with this...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or you can stick with that
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ nuf' said
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 460x311]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
upndn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Black: give me doughnuts: We'd be better off with President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.

At least the press conferences would be entertaining.

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 460x311]

Xai: When you put it like that, it actually sounds like the president in idiocracy was objectively a better leader than trump...

I've been saying so for a few years now.

/subby



Shirley, you can't be Sirius?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
James Bodenstedt, the owner of MUY! Brands

Dios mio!
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where is my Brawndo? It's got what Ifky craves.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That article was right out of Idiocracy.

My dad used to say that the worst kind of stupid is stupid that thinks it is smart.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Serious Black: give me doughnuts: We'd be better off with President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.

At least the press conferences would be entertaining.

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 460x311]

Xai: When you put it like that, it actually sounds like the president in idiocracy was objectively a better leader than trump...

I've been saying so for a few years now.

/subby


Shirley, you can't be Sirius?


Surely I am serious! It says so right in my name.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TFA missed a few more obvious comparisons...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
