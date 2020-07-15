 Skip to content
"It's like they don't care. Life is normal. Nothing's changed for them...I just couldn't believe, everyone's standing outside. Everyone is congregating like nothing is happening"
53
Ivo Shandor
2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
Oh, we know dude. And trying to get idiots to stop idioting in the US...I mean, we've got Jersey and Florida and Texas and Arizona.

New England really wishes we could just wall off the highways from their dumbassery.
 
tdyak
45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Oh, we know dude. And trying to get idiots to stop idioting in the US...I mean, we've got Jersey and Florida and Texas and Arizona.

New England really wishes we could just wall off the highways from their dumbassery.


Christ, flyover country.   It's a whole country in the u.s.
 
patcarew
45 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat
44 minutes ago  

Got the same thing...
 
FrancoFile
44 minutes ago  

Yep

Link is fbxrd
 
Moniker o' Shame
43 minutes ago  

Yet people are still commenting on an article that they did not read.
 
Mrtraveler01
43 minutes ago  
We're sorry Canada.

We're not all selfish assholes.

Sincerely,
USA
 
derpes_simplex
43 minutes ago  

Yep

Link is fbxrd


That just means their backend server is down and the Varnish front end cannot establish a connection to it.  Some bloke is restarting apache or nginx or whatever the hell is behind the front end as we speak, I guarantee it.
 
Mrtraveler01
42 minutes ago  

Got the same thing...


I got it to work a second time.
 
mudesi
42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.pinimg.com image 850x598]


Stupid, yes, but also selfish, uncaring, and arrogant.

The truth is America is not a functioning society. People don't give a shiat about each other except themselves and their own, not even that far is many cases.  You'd think people who are cavalier about the virus would stop and think "hmmm, what might happen if I give it to grandma?", but nope.

This pandemic has exposed the cultural rot of America even moreso than Donald Trump's still at 40% approval rating.  No other country on Earth is this bad.
 
Mrtraveler01
41 minutes ago  

Yep

Link is fbxrd

That just means their backend server is down and the Varnish front end cannot establish a connection to it.  Some bloke is restarting apache or nginx or whatever the hell is behind the front end as we speak, I guarantee it.


It really highlights the sad shape the CBC is in if Fark broke their website.
 
Mrtraveler01
40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image image 488x1500]


That's pretty much how I feel when I step out of my place here in Missouri.
 
MechaPyx
40 minutes ago  
Self. Correcting. Problem.

Time to sink or swim but if you want to tie lead weights to your ankles before diving in be my guest.

/who knew the US could withdraw from every environmental accord and wreck the EPA and STILL lead the world on rectifying climate change....by killing off a third of their population
//bold move Cotton
///let's see if it pays off
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
39 minutes ago  
All I got was something about buttsecks.
 
skatedrifter
39 minutes ago  
VARNISH THE GODDAMN CACHE SERVER ALREADY
 
MechaPyx
38 minutes ago  

I keep trying to make fetch happen but it's not happening.

:(
 
ruudbob
38 minutes ago  

Yet people are still commenting on an article that they did not read.


TL:DR or in this case couldn't see. Who needs the farken article to make comments.
 
Mcavity
38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the opening to Jeff wanes war of the worlds..

It seems totally incredible to me now that
Everyone spent that evening as though it were just like any other
From the railway station came the sound of shunting trains
Ringing and rumbling, softened almost into melody by the distance
It all seemed so safe and tranquil
 
skyotter
37 minutes ago  
Sorry if the formatting sucks.  I'm new at this job.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toront​o​/truck-drivers-say-keep-border-closed-​to-non-essential-travel-1.5648051

COVID-19 situation in the U.S. 'scary' and 'dangerous,' Canadian long-haul truckers warn

Canada should keep border closed until the new year, 2 drivers tell CBC News

Katerina Georgieva · CBC News · Posted: Jul 14, 2020 9:00 PM ET | Last Updated: July 14
Fark user imageView Full Size
Leanne Steeves and her husband Gerald are both long-haul truck drivers. They drive to and from California every week. (Submitted by Leanne Steeves)

Some Ontario truck drivers are speaking out about what they've been witnessing on their trips to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic - and they're warning the Canadian government to keep the border closed to non-essential visitors.

"They're travelling down there. They don't wear masks," said Leanne Steeves, a long-haul truck driver from Barrie, Ont., referring to the attitude of many Americans to the pandemic.

"It's like they don't care. Life is normal. Nothing's changed for them."

On Tuesday, CBC News confirmed the Canada-U.S. border closure for non-essential travel will be extended for another 30 days into late August. The agreement, which has to be reviewed each month, was set to expire on July 21. The decision comes as novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spike in several large U. S. stateswith little sign of a coordinated response from President Donald Trump's administration.

By contrast, Canada has largely succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus in the last several weeks, with daily case counts, hospitalizations and deaths mostly on the decline. That's why Steeves would like the federal government to take it even further and keep the border closed until the new year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Some truck drivers say the border should remain closed to non-essential travel until the new year. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

She and her husband Gerald, cross the border transporting goods to California every week. She said that from what she's been seeing south of the border, proper pandemic measures are not being taken and she worries about what could happen to Canada if Americans were allowed to visit.

'I'm praying they don't open the borders'

"It's scary," she said.

"I'm praying they don't open the borders. That would just make everything up here that much worse ... They need to protect our country."

And she's not alone in her fears.

Jeff Henderson, a long haul truck driver from Shannonville, Ont., recently posted a video on social media describing his own experiences in the United States. The video has been viewed by thousands of people on Facebook.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Jeff Henderson says opening up the Canadian border to non-essential travel would be like opening up the flood gates to COVID-19. (CBC)

He spoke about seeing people turned away at an urgent care centre in Texas because they couldn't afford a COVID-19 test. And he echoed what Steeves said about how many people aren't wearing masks or physical distancing.

"Nobody cares, and it's dangerous - very dangerous," he said.

"If Canada opens those borders ... You're going to see a spike like you've never seen before."

In the last few months, Henderson has travelled to New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, and most recently in late June, Texas, a state that's experiencing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases.

"I just couldn't believe, everyone's standing outside. Everyone is congregating like nothing is happening."
He'd also like to see the border closed until the new year.

Surge in U.S. cases

In addition to Texas, California and Florida are seeing major surges in novel coronavirus cases. The United States is the worst-affected country in terms of infections and leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, with more than 136,000, so far.

Canadian government officials say they expect the border to stay largely closed for the foreseeable future, despite calls from U.S. members of Congress to consider a phased plan for reopening.

COVID-19 cases are hitting record daily highs in a large number of U.S. states - which would make any resumption of pre-pandemic travel a significant health threat to Canada.

"We recognize that the situation continues to be complex in the United States in regards to COVID-19," Trudeau said Monday at a press conference. "Every month, we have been able to extend the border closures to all but essential goods and services and those discussions are ongoing."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he doesn't want to see the border re-opened any time soon either.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance's president Stephen Laskowski said in a statement to CBC News, that the pandemic has created new challenges and concerns for all workers, including those in the trucking industry.
"CTA's best practices document deals with all these matters/concerns and truck drivers across the country are utilizing these methods to keep themselves and fellow Canadians safe."

Henderson turning down jobs to the U.S.

Steeves said that despite her own safety concerns, she and her husband have to keep working.
"We have a truck payment. We own our own truck. We have bills, you know, and this is our living. So we really can't stop it," she said.

"People still need stuff. The freight still has to move. You know, you still need the groceries, still need the toilet paper."

But Henderson said he won't be taking any more jobs to the U.S. until things get better, and he knows that means his income will suffer.

"It's going to take a hit but I'm not going to put myself in that position again," he said.
"I can't. It's too stressful."

With files from Katie Simpson, David Cochrane
 
derpes_simplex
37 minutes ago  
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toront​o​/truck-drivers-say-keep-border-closed-​to-non-essential-travel-1.5648051

This link appears to work.  Makes me wonder if it's something about the fark ref or if it's just that one of their availability zones is having issues.
 
libranoelrose
37 minutes ago  

I keep trying to make fetch happen but it's not happening.

:(


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hairywoogit
36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 488x1500]


Interestingly, outside is somewhat fine.  Not very much spread in the outdoors, especially with any kind of distancing, which most of the people on that are doing.  Indoors though... yeah
 
RedVentrue
36 minutes ago  
They all died and took the website with them.
 
rosekolodny
35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: We're sorry Canada.

We're not all selfish assholes.

Sincerely,
USA


I am.
 
RedVentrue
34 minutes ago  

I keep trying to make fetch happen but it's not happening.

:(


fetch isn't a thing. Stop trying to make fetch a thing.
 
Candygram4Mongo
34 minutes ago  

Yet people are still commenting on an article that they did not read.


I got through. Canada is gossiping about its creepy neighbors next door...

Fark user imageView Full Size



.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez
33 minutes ago  
Have a work acquaintance that the whole family got it because they went to an event for their kid.  They said it was miserable for two weeks but even knowing that they'd get it, they'd go again.

Seriously.  How important is it to go to a damn kid's event if you could potentially die from it?   These are the kind of idiot's we're up against.
 
H31N0US
32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Oh, we know dude. And trying to get idiots to stop idioting in the US...I mean, we've got Jersey and Florida and Texas and Arizona.

New England really wishes we could just wall off the highways from their dumbassery.


You might want to check the infection rates in Jersey. We were hit hard early and learned pretty quick. Everyone here knows someone who died...or someone who knows someone. I'm up to 3, one of whom was family.

We're one of the states doing it right.
 
dionysusaur
31 minutes ago  

Yet people are still commenting on an article that they did not read.


Welcome to Fark
 
Somaticasual
28 minutes ago  
But enough about the Senate...
 
skatedrifter
28 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: New England really wishes we could just wall off the highways from their dumbassery.


We should bridge camp the Piscataqua River Bridge.
 
toddalmighty
27 minutes ago  
Error 503 Backend fetch failed
 
FreakyBunny
26 minutes ago  

Yet people are still commenting on an article that they did not read.

Welcome to Fark


These funny headlines have been links to articles this whole time?! All of them?
 
Mister Peejay
26 minutes ago  

Isn't all felching from the backend?
 
Loucifer
20 minutes ago  
R.I.P  Fackend Betch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
19 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Mrtraveler01: We're sorry Canada.

We're not all selfish assholes.

Sincerely,
USA

I am.


I like your isopod pic.

I saw some pretty cool ones on my last job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
19 minutes ago  
yeah, something about "backend felching"
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
17 minutes ago  
Exhibit A:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny
17 minutes ago  

omg bbq: rosekolodny: Mrtraveler01: We're sorry Canada.

We're not all selfish assholes.

Sincerely,
USA

I am.

I like your isopod pic.

I saw some pretty cool ones on my last job.

[Fark user image image 422x750]


SQUEEEEEE!
 
lindalouwho
16 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Error 503 Backend fetch failed


It's fixed now
 
omg bbq
16 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: omg bbq: rosekolodny: Mrtraveler01: We're sorry Canada.

We're not all selfish assholes.

Sincerely,
USA

I am.

I like your isopod pic.

I saw some pretty cool ones on my last job.

[Fark user image image 422x750]

SQUEEEEEE!


I know right!!?
 
berylman
16 minutes ago  
America surrendered. Seriously. Just going to pretend it doesn't exist and proceed onward. Going to suspend the release of data from hospitals like it's just an illusory PR problem. Heads up: Karma is a biatch
 
omg bbq
14 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: omg bbq: rosekolodny: Mrtraveler01: We're sorry Canada.

We're not all selfish assholes.

Sincerely,
USA

I am.

I like your isopod pic.

I saw some pretty cool ones on my last job.

[Fark user image image 422x750]

SQUEEEEEE!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Same one once it flew up to the vehicle and started showing off its underbunnies.
 
ketkarsa
14 minutes ago  
I'm very excited for Walmart to start their mask policy on July 20th.  The numbers of covidiot news articles is going to skyrocket, with accompanying People of Walmart photos.
 
rosekolodny
14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: rosekolodny: omg bbq: rosekolodny: Mrtraveler01: We're sorry Canada.

We're not all selfish assholes.

Sincerely,
USA

I am.

I like your isopod pic.

I saw some pretty cool ones on my last job.

[Fark user image image 422x750]

SQUEEEEEE!

I know right!!?


https://neal.fun/deep-sea/
 
omg bbq
13 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Exhibit A:

[Fark user image image 597x520]


We are totally farked.
 
libranoelrose
13 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Exhibit A:

[Fark user image 597x520]


Jesus
 
70Ford
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
