(CNBC)   ♫♪ In the year 2064, procreation will be a snore, raising kids will be a bore, machines'll take care of sex and maybe more ♫♪   (cnbc.com) divider line
16
16 Comments



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are two schools of thought about falling fertility in the West.

One school attributes it to the fact that women are more educated, more empowered, and have the ability to control their own reproductive choices.

Another school attributes it to the fact that the economy has been restructured so that homeownership occurs later in life if ever, maintaining a household requires two incomes but childcare is outrageously expensive, and young people enter the workforce with tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

It doesn't take much imagination to see how not only might both be true, but that one might reinforce the other.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is purely anecdotal, of course, but several of my friend-couples who really, really want kids are holding off because they just can't bring themselves to send a child into a world that rich psychopaths and cruel idiots are trying to destroy.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They said that about 2020. Whar mah flyin' car?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

duppy: This is purely anecdotal, of course, but several of my friend-couples who really, really want kids are holding off because they just can't bring themselves to send a child into a world that rich psychopaths and cruel idiots are trying to destroy.


So, they aren't having children after all?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: duppy: This is purely anecdotal, of course, but several of my friend-couples who really, really want kids are holding off because they just can't bring themselves to send a child into a world that rich psychopaths and cruel idiots are trying to destroy.

So, they aren't having children after all?


I do predict a little baby bonanza if things ever start looking up at all.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Then there's this problem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Whar mah flyin' car?


George Jetson is having it washed and detailed.
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Demographers, developmental economists, and all the rest have been saying this for decades. The Demographic Transition wasn't just for white people. The second derivative of population went negative almost twenty years ago. What we're seeing now was predictable by anyone who can do simple math
 
Creoena
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

duppy: This is purely anecdotal, of course, but several of my friend-couples who really, really want kids are holding off because they just can't bring themselves to send a child into a world that rich psychopaths and cruel idiots are trying to destroy.


Sounds like a terrible reason to hold off having kids.  Throughout human history, there have always been rich psychopaths and cruel idiots (usually more cruel and psychotic than now).  There will always be rich psychopaths and cruel idiots.  If they're holding off on kids because of BabyTrump McDiaperpants, they do realize he will not be in power forever, right?  They could, you know, have the baby, Trump leaves office between 2021-2025 (assuming he's not reelected, 2021), and life goes on?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ceteris paribus, lower fertility rates are usually a good sign, because it means people are less concerned their kids will die young.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size

/oblig
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But the warp drive is invented in 2063, so the Vulcans will come and fix everything.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pkjun: There are two schools of thought about falling fertility in the West.

One school attributes it to the fact that women are more educated, more empowered, and have the ability to control their own reproductive choices.

Another school attributes it to the fact that the economy has been restructured so that homeownership occurs later in life if ever, maintaining a household requires two incomes but childcare is outrageously expensive, and young people enter the workforce with tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

It doesn't take much imagination to see how not only might both be true, but that one might reinforce the other.


Or they are too pick because their smarter and better paid
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anuran: Demographers, developmental economists, and all the rest have been saying this for decades. The Demographic Transition wasn't just for white people. The second derivative of population went negative almost twenty years ago. What we're seeing now was predictable by anyone who can do simple math


That would require us to listen to those nerds though. This is AMERICA were we keep doing whatever we want until it becomes a problem and then we complain that nobody warned us that this behavior has long term negative effects.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: Demographers, developmental economists, and all the rest have been saying this for decades. The Demographic Transition wasn't just for white people. The second derivative of population went negative almost twenty years ago. What we're seeing now was predictable by anyone who can do simple math


Yes, and the problem is too many people, so why would any country want more?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

