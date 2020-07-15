 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The cause of the Covid-19 spike in the south was caused by: C. Yankee plague rats   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More like stupid rednecks.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what?  If the South socially distanced, wore masks, washed their hands, and had doctors on the lookout, this wouldn't be as much of a problem.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Species name: Rattus shermanicus.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I am sure everyone in the Northeast dreams of vacationing in America's garden spot: Alabama.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again this administration seems to be unaware that we have access to reality.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was obviously those Northerners spreading disease in the remarkably clean convalescent homes, prisons, and meat-packing plants that the South is famous for
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to dehumanize plague-carrying idiots.

The poor rats didn't have a choice.  These idiots do.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: It was obviously those Northerners spreading disease in the remarkably clean convalescent homes, prisons, and meat-packing plants that the South is famous for


I mean, I always seek out abattoirs when I'm on vacation, doesn't everyone?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said they were open for business

*shrug*
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a repeat of the "but.... China started it!" argument that people like to bring up for some reason. As if that somehow excuses their incompetence/unpreparedness.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, can we shoot them now???

theaddshow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Trump Signs say different...
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Everyone from the northeast is just dying to vacation in Pigfart, West Virginia.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Poopspasm: Yeah. Everyone from the northeast is just dying to vacation in Pigfart, West Virginia.


Being "not the South" was the entire point of West Virginia.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They said they were open for business

*shrug*


That's the point the states that reopened early had a large influx of visitors from closed states, this caused more people to catch it and probably raised the numbers in those closed states because they went home. So it's the same thing fauci is saying reopening caused a large outbreak. CDC is just saying it the dumbest way possible.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an idea, lets see if we can drive the wedge, deeper and harder.

What harm could it do, right?

farking idiots.

We deserve this shiat.

What a time to be a black protestor, right? If you play your cards right, all the white people will die from this and you wont. What a time to be alive!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the Northeast be seeing new highs too?
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image image 797x497]


Irony be dead.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cause is Southern governors opening their states up to northern plague rats.  Everyone with half a brain knew that was a bad idea.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020: Sherman's Cough to the Sea.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, blame everybody but the idiots you put in charge
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The South's COVID Rates Shall Rise Again!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I live in a beach town.  Just yesterday at the gas station some guy was screaming at the cashier about how "we already beat this in new york, I'm not wearing a mask because you rednecks didn't when you should have."

I'm not sure if he saw why that was a ridiculous statement.

Mostly what I'm getting at is there are dipshiats everywhere.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We had some overlapping events in Mississippi recently:

Scrapin' the Coast - an event that celebrates low-riders and extremely lifted trucks (No restrictions beyond what was in place)
Protests for Black Lives Matter - self-explanatory (No restrictions at all really)
Beaches reopened with restrictions on number of people in close proximity, masks, and patrols to remind everyone that Covid is still a thing

Guess which of these (if any) were blamed for the recent spike in cases.  I'll save you the time and tell you that the only thing mentioned as a possible cause was the beaches re-opening.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WTF, is Dr. Redfield the love child of C. Everett Koop?

Fark user imageView Full Size

vs
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Any non-toadies have anything to say on the subject?

"Bottom line is that this is silliness,"
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Yes, I am sure everyone in the Northeast dreams of vacationing in America's garden spot: Alabama.


They do have the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.  You want to see a lot of sun-burned snowbirds, look there.
 
vinn01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The timeline doesn't work.  Memorial Day was six weeks ago.  The COVID-19 incubation time is closer to 6 days.  How could exposure from northerners six weeks ago cause a spike in cases now?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Yankee Pizza Rat is still blameless.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Carpetbaggers!

Ready the tar and feathers!
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

enry: So what?  If the South socially distanced, wore masks, washed their hands, and had doctors on the lookout, this wouldn't be as much of a problem.


Sounds like victim blaming
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/No message
//Just find this funny

Nothingm
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So asymptomatic spreaders are real, and areas that don't do social distancing or insist on wearing masks are getting right and properly farked?

/begin sarcasm detector test
//no one could have predicted that
///end sarcasm detector test
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: We had some overlapping events in Mississippi recently:

Scrapin' the Coast - an event that celebrates low-riders and extremely lifted trucks (No restrictions beyond what was in place)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I moved from Ohio to Texas, I found that I could not be naturalized as a Texan. Now I am told I am a damn Yankee. A God Damn Yankee is one that moves south and marries a southern woman and takes a southerner's job, I am told.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

But since this from the daily mail, I'm now wondering if the CDC ever stopped malaria from ravaging the US.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

enry: So what?  If the South socially distanced, wore masks, washed their hands, and had doctors on the lookout, this wouldn't be as much of a problem.


So they say... Give it time.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: Hospitaller: We had some overlapping events in Mississippi recently:

Scrapin' the Coast - an event that celebrates low-riders and extremely lifted trucks (No restrictions beyond what was in place)

[Fark user image 400x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


A classic car show called Cruisin' the Coast brought 1,000s of people to Biloxi a few years back and now we have Scrapin' and Jeepin' the Coast to add to the problems.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Belmont County in Ohio (small county in SE Ohio) had an infection rate of 0 not that long ago. Then 100 kids went to Myrtle Beach and so far 25 brought the Confederate Flu back with them

And here in Pittsburgh (where we were doing great for awhile) cases are skyrocketing and they blamed the initial influx on people going to Florida and the Carolinas (among other places) for vacation
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Yes, I am sure everyone in the Northeast dreams of vacationing in America's garden spot: Alabama.


My coworker was going on about how the numbers in the local area was rising due to New York sending all their elderly patients that tested positive for COVID down to our area.... we are like 8 hours away from NY.  I wish people would stop burying their heads in the sand.  That area is huge on no mask wearing so I wonder why they spiked.  This was all a few months ago when NY was hit hard.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Come on everybody, I say now let's play a game
I betcha I can make a rhyme out of anybody's blame
The first letter of the blame
I treat it like it wasn't there
But a "B" or an "F" or an "M" will appear
And then I say "Bo" add a "B" then I say the blame
Then "Boo-york-fanna" and "fo"
And then I say the blame again with an ""f" very plain
Then "fee fi" and a "mo"
And then I say the blame again with an "M" this time
And there isn't any blame that I can't rhyme
Hunan!  Hunan, bo-boo-nan! 
Bo-na-na, fanna fo-fu-nan!
Fee fi m-ma-man. Bunan!

You cousins dead brother
You maskless hicks in the sticks
Sardine-packed urban mothers
You're making everybody sick
Pricks!

So all you diseased MFers
can't y'all see
with a little bit of blame
It's everyone's fault but me
 
Leader O'Cola [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yet the Midwest was hit by partiers going to Florida.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
YANKEES?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Yet the Midwest was hit by partiers going to Florida.


I think maybe the initial cases of the 'rona did migrate south from the north. However, the worm has definitely turned in that regard the last month or so
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Been saying it since it got started here in South Florida.

The snowbirds never went back. They brought family members down to escape NY/NJ. There are more NY/NJ plates on cars, like 10x more, in June and July than I've ever seen. I've lived here 25 years.

Good news is, they are loading up their cars on car haulers and heading back up North. See 3-4 haulers a day now.

Enjoy your respike.
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

enry: So what?  If the South socially distanced, wore masks, washed their hands, and had doctors on the lookout, this wouldn't be as much of a problem.


You forgot being healthy.

Put the taco down
 
