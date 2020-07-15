 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Women order "Black Lives Matter" posters online. Guess what posters come in the mail   (nypost.com) divider line
61
    More: Awkward, The Mistake, Moment, Debut albums, Mistake, Substance theory, Gay couple Stephen Heasley, disturbing order, Sania Chandrani  
•       •       •

3309 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.  Fark Vistaprint.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I will definitely avoid Vistaprint like the farking plague in the future.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have to admit, a few years ago I got someone else's order from Vistaprint. Took forever to get them to get it replaced.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is on the news here when it happened. 3 weeks ago.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's sad. I expected it to be worse.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Vistaprint either made a mistake or had an a-hole employee who should be fired. Given that I've used them at least a dozen times without any issues, I'm guessing it's the latter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤔😠😂🌶
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Yeah, this is on the news here when it happened. 3 weeks ago.


The Post is on the case! For your ad clicks AFTER the fact.
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
CanisNoir [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shait happens, get over yourselves.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CanisNoir: .


Weird. Haven't you been somewhere else?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got two other peoples' EBay orders in addition to my own one time, and the company was cool about it, telling me I could keep the stuff and not send it back. Now with this story I come to realize they were sending me a secret hate message, not just making a mistake.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In printing, like everything else, you get what you pay for.

CSB:  The shop that I work for got an order for some really nice programs for a very conservative Jewish organization.  They sent the art over and someone involved with their organization had at one time won an Oscar.  Their graphic artist must have done a really quick search for "Oscars Logo" and didn't look too closely at it and put it above said person's bio.  The logo was actually a phallic symbol and didn't caught until people started receiving them from the Post Office.
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: So Vistaprint either made a mistake or had an a-hole employee who should be fired. Given that I've used them at least a dozen times without any issues, I'm guessing it's the latter.


Or even both happened.

But yeah, so many things in companies are automated these days, sometimes things just mess up.  Or it was an honest mistake from an employee.  Or it was a callous racist mistake.  Just because something happened doesn't mean anything in and of itself.  People throwing themselves into a hissy fit anytime something like this happens is unreal.

Is it disheartening it happened?  Sure.  Does that immediately mean there was something nefarious going on?  Not necessarily.  Hopefully an investigation happens and the result of that is how the reaction should be gauged.

If they determined something glitched, you fix it.  If an honest mistake, put up some minor safeguards so it doesn't happen again.  If the person is a prick, fire 'em.  Simple!
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying "Use VistaPrint" by any means.  I don't.  But while I haven't worked there in 13 years, I'm extremely familiar with VistaPrint's process, and honestly their explanation is entirely plausible.

The whole process is automated to the point that there really aren't chances to maliciously intervene in a single arbitrary order in this way.  I mean, we had times where we're receiving 30,000 orders per hour, and I'm sure that's MUCH higher now.  Neither on the web-application side or on the Production and Fulfillment side could anyone really try and just screw with a given order set.  But mistakes happened pretty predictably and were baked into costs.

Depending on quantities ordered and the way they batch dozens or hundreds of orders together, a human could have been involved in cutting the orders, and could easily have stacked multiple orders back-to-back.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: [Fark user image image 850x944]


I got that t-shirt. I also have the knockoff "Four wolf moon" t-shirt I got online.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used them twice and they farked up my orders both times. I don't think it's so much that they are racist as it is that they are too cheap to hire actual humans (and/or pay them enough to care) to do quality control.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zinny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure she's suffered great emotional distress.  The kind the only a large settlement can cure.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xrayspx: I'm not saying "Use VistaPrint" by any means.  I don't.  But while I haven't worked there in 13 years, I'm extremely familiar with VistaPrint's process, and honestly their explanation is entirely plausible.

The whole process is automated to the point that there really aren't chances to maliciously intervene in a single arbitrary order in this way.  I mean, we had times where we're receiving 30,000 orders per hour, and I'm sure that's MUCH higher now.  Neither on the web-application side or on the Production and Fulfillment side could anyone really try and just screw with a given order set.  But mistakes happened pretty predictably and were baked into costs.

Depending on quantities ordered and the way they batch dozens or hundreds of orders together, a human could have been involved in cutting the orders, and could easily have stacked multiple orders back-to-back.


They just happened to have an "All lives Matter" order queued up right after this order?  With all the business they do?
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite a dramatic attention whore. It MUST mean Vistaprint hates black people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most useful thread in days.
***** ******* ######$#$_&-+( 🤣🤣
Gone girl.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I got two other peoples' EBay orders in addition to my own one time, and the company was cool about it, telling me I could keep the stuff and not send it back. Now with this story I come to realize they were sending me a secret hate message, not just making a mistake.


That is such a stretch that when it snaps, it is liable to cut you in half.  C'mon, man, be better than that
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bureau of Land Management posters?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xrayspx: I'm not saying "Use VistaPrint" by any means.  I don't.  But while I haven't worked there in 13 years, I'm extremely familiar with VistaPrint's process, and honestly their explanation is entirely plausible.

The whole process is automated to the point that there really aren't chances to maliciously intervene in a single arbitrary order in this way.  I mean, we had times where we're receiving 30,000 orders per hour, and I'm sure that's MUCH higher now.  Neither on the web-application side or on the Production and Fulfillment side could anyone really try and just screw with a given order set.  But mistakes happened pretty predictably and were baked into costs.

Depending on quantities ordered and the way they batch dozens or hundreds of orders together, a human could have been involved in cutting the orders, and could easily have stacked multiple orders back-to-back.


NOTE:  I'm not saying "That didn't happen", or "It wasn't malicious".  Just that some Canuckistani jerk would have had to really have a hard-on for screwing with BLM for it to have been a purposeful thing.  I imagine there's someone who is complaining that they didn't get their full order of "All Lives Matter" junk though.  It's not like the Canadian Jerk would have every size and product type ready to go just to mess with orders they see come across.

CSB:  In the very very early days, it was surprising to see how many orders were escort services of one type or other.  And epic business card fights.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another "woke" white gal orders BLM posters and is "outraged" about it also coming with
ALM posters?  Because ONLY black lives matter I guess?
If that is the case, shouldn't every ethnic group, in the United States, take their own lives,
and live the United States to all the black lives?
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xrayspx: xrayspx: I'm not saying "Use VistaPrint" by any means.  I don't.  But while I haven't worked there in 13 years, I'm extremely familiar with VistaPrint's process, and honestly their explanation is entirely plausible.

The whole process is automated to the point that there really aren't chances to maliciously intervene in a single arbitrary order in this way.  I mean, we had times where we're receiving 30,000 orders per hour, and I'm sure that's MUCH higher now.  Neither on the web-application side or on the Production and Fulfillment side could anyone really try and just screw with a given order set.  But mistakes happened pretty predictably and were baked into costs.

Depending on quantities ordered and the way they batch dozens or hundreds of orders together, a human could have been involved in cutting the orders, and could easily have stacked multiple orders back-to-back.

NOTE:  I'm not saying "That didn't happen", or "It wasn't malicious".  Just that some Canuckistani jerk would have had to really have a hard-on for screwing with BLM for it to have been a purposeful thing.  I imagine there's someone who is complaining that they didn't get their full order of "All Lives Matter" junk though.  It's not like the Canadian Jerk would have every size and product type ready to go just to mess with orders they see come across.

CSB:  In the very very early days, it was surprising to see how many orders were escort services of one type or other.  And epic business card fights.


I am curious, is Vistaprint all digital or do they have presses?
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: xrayspx: I'm not saying "Use VistaPrint" by any means.  I don't.  But while I haven't worked there in 13 years, I'm extremely familiar with VistaPrint's process, and honestly their explanation is entirely plausible.

The whole process is automated to the point that there really aren't chances to maliciously intervene in a single arbitrary order in this way.  I mean, we had times where we're receiving 30,000 orders per hour, and I'm sure that's MUCH higher now.  Neither on the web-application side or on the Production and Fulfillment side could anyone really try and just screw with a given order set.  But mistakes happened pretty predictably and were baked into costs.

Depending on quantities ordered and the way they batch dozens or hundreds of orders together, a human could have been involved in cutting the orders, and could easily have stacked multiple orders back-to-back.

They just happened to have an "All lives Matter" order queued up right after this order?  With all the business they do?


I mean every day we see several new posts about Karens losing their minds and screaming racist nonsense at POC in public so given that there's a lot of those all lives matter fools out there? Yes. It seems pretty plausible in today's society.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Wow.  Fark Vistaprint.


XPprint is more reliable.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If Vistaprint is being honest then this : "This is a process that does not include direct employee contact," is the problem, no human checking orders to make sure they are correct before they go out the door.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

p51d007: Another "woke" white gal orders BLM posters and is "outraged" about it also coming with
ALM posters?  Because ONLY black lives matter I guess?
If that is the case, shouldn't every ethnic group, in the United States, take their own lives,
and live the United States to all the black lives?


What?

Seriously, what?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just love how companies never want to take responsibility for anything this is why I don't like companies that I don't like CEOs cuz they're actually scumbags the whole lot of them
 
vinn01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let the poster wars begin!

We need more signs, posters, and slogans!

/that will solve the problem
 
tpmchris
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I will definitely avoid Vistaprint like the farking plague in the future.


One thousand dollars says you've never ordered anything from them in the past. Bums living inside mom's basement tend not to have such needs.
 
smunns
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She was filming herself unboxing the Black Lives Matter prints designed by Noel, an art director, when she discovered the All Lives Matter copies hiding behind them.
"I was furious," Noel told the outlet. "I just couldn't believe it. I didn't want to believe it, especially with everything going on.

And just like that, I knew it was all a setup
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

devilskware: Quite a dramatic attention whore. It MUST mean Vistaprint hates black people.


FTFA:  I would like my dollars - especially like my black lady dollars

/totally taken out of context
//for sport
///water sports
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stevenboof: xrayspx: I'm not saying "Use VistaPrint" by any means.  I don't.  But while I haven't worked there in 13 years, I'm extremely familiar with VistaPrint's process, and honestly their explanation is entirely plausible.

The whole process is automated to the point that there really aren't chances to maliciously intervene in a single arbitrary order in this way.  I mean, we had times where we're receiving 30,000 orders per hour, and I'm sure that's MUCH higher now.  Neither on the web-application side or on the Production and Fulfillment side could anyone really try and just screw with a given order set.  But mistakes happened pretty predictably and were baked into costs.

Depending on quantities ordered and the way they batch dozens or hundreds of orders together, a human could have been involved in cutting the orders, and could easily have stacked multiple orders back-to-back.

They just happened to have an "All lives Matter" order queued up right after this order?  With all the business they do?


Yeah, it's almost too unlikely to be a coincidence, but not like, /that/ unlikely given the volume of stuff printed.  The thing that gives me pause is that didn't they say it was the same product and size?  Like I could see some jerkass slipping a couple standard business card sized things in with an order of posters, but for them to have the same product on-hand and ready to sabotage seems unlikely given how much stuff they sell.

All that said, another Ex-VPRT guy just recounted to me that there was a case where some line-worker was overzealous in his beliefs and would slip stuff in on some packages.  It certainly isn't "Corporate Policy" to hate BLM though, that's just nonsense.

I no longer have any contacts there, but it'd be a neat thing to know.  Everything there is tracked and I'd be shocked if the company doesn't 100% know one way or the other what happened.  I was witness to several cases of "extremely unlikely crap happening" though.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

smunns: She was filming herself unboxing the Black Lives Matter prints designed by Noel, an art director, when she discovered the All Lives Matter copies hiding behind them.
"I was furious," Noel told the outlet. "I just couldn't believe it. I didn't want to believe it, especially with everything going on.

And just like that, I knew it was all a setup


You mean except for the part where Vistaprint admitted that it happened?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You think that is bad, I was trying to infiltrate a Klan rally, and my cover was nearly blown because someone shipped me a bunch of BLM posters.  Luckily I have a Trump Pence sticker on my pickup truck, so I was able to convince them I was still one of their own.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are a whole lot of companies that profit from selling weapons to both sides of a conflict.  When you buy your t-shirts/bumper stickers/ribbons/hats various promotion items, chances are they're selling the opponents gear as well.

If you're looking for a "good company" you'd best be prepared to do a little extra research.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was on the cusp of giving Vistaprint the benefit of the doubt untill I read how they sent anti-lgbtq flyers to a gay couple who ordered flyers for their wedding.
Such an odd computer glitch that sends out conservative diatribe to people who order the exact opposite thing.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xrayspx: stevenboof: xrayspx: I'm not saying "Use VistaPrint" by any means.  I don't.  But while I haven't worked there in 13 years, I'm extremely familiar with VistaPrint's process, and honestly their explanation is entirely plausible.

The whole process is automated to the point that there really aren't chances to maliciously intervene in a single arbitrary order in this way.  I mean, we had times where we're receiving 30,000 orders per hour, and I'm sure that's MUCH higher now.  Neither on the web-application side or on the Production and Fulfillment side could anyone really try and just screw with a given order set.  But mistakes happened pretty predictably and were baked into costs.

Depending on quantities ordered and the way they batch dozens or hundreds of orders together, a human could have been involved in cutting the orders, and could easily have stacked multiple orders back-to-back.

They just happened to have an "All lives Matter" order queued up right after this order?  With all the business they do?

Yeah, it's almost too unlikely to be a coincidence, but not like, /that/ unlikely given the volume of stuff printed.  The thing that gives me pause is that didn't they say it was the same product and size? Like I could see some jerkass slipping a couple standard business card sized things in with an order of posters, but for them to have the same product on-hand and ready to sabotage seems unlikely given how much stuff they sell.

All that said, another Ex-VPRT guy just recounted to me that there was a case where some line-worker was overzealous in his beliefs and would slip stuff in on some packages.  It certainly isn't "Corporate Policy" to hate BLM though, that's just nonsense.

I no longer have any contacts there, but it'd be a neat thing to know.  Everything there is tracked and I'd be shocked if the company doesn't 100% know one way or the other what happened.  I was witness to several cases of "extremely unlikely crap happening" though.


I 100% agree with that. I used to work at a shop that did pizza menus for dirt cheap.  They'd just gang a bunch of different fliers on one set of plates and print them all at the same time.  It was a web, so set-up was a biatch.  They got away with being so cheap because they didn't have to use nearly as many plates or press set-up as if any of the pizza places tried to do it themselves at a different company.  As far as I know, there weren't any complaints from customers getting the wrong place's menus.  However, it wasn't fully automated, so that makes a big difference.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You think that is bad, I was trying to infiltrate a Klan rally, and my cover was nearly blown because someone shipped me a bunch of BLM posters.  Luckily I have a Trump Pence sticker on my pickup truck, so I was able to convince them I was still one of their own.


username does NOT checkout.
 
1derful
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did she shoot the posters?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.