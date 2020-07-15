|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: A million views of Drew Twitching and Farking
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-07-15 12:06:07 PM (5 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
84 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 12:30 PM (7 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Last week I happened to notice that the views on our Twitch channel went up over 1 million. This was a surprise because I hadn't been watching the stats at all, I had no idea we'd even gone over 100,000. For those who haven't checked it out, the main show is me telling my friend Dallan what happened today - what's important, what isn't, what's under the radar, and then we get into the weird stuff. In particular, there's an emphasis on why a particular subject is in the news cycle right now. At any rate, it's a lot of fun. We're planning on streaming at 4 p.m. Eastern today, so drop by if you can. And if you miss it, the video is saved to the channel as well. On Fridays, we've been doing movie nights and playing Quiplash with the Fark community. You'll also find some videos of Dallan playing Mercenaries 2, but that was mainly to push us up over 25 hours in a 30-day period. However, we're considering perhaps doing a Friday evening where Dallan and I attempt to play a game we've never played before. We're still experimenting, but so far so good!
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
FightDirector considered what would happen if women didn't go back to wearing bras when lockdown ends
gilgigamesh explained that it wasn't actually a "white power" sign that a cop flashed at a Proud Boy
Mantour described what happens if you refuse to wear a mask in a Canadian hospital
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat took a guess at the reason LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D was evacuated
Ivo Shandor asked a question about Arizona ordering refrigerated trucks to use when a morgue ran out of room
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That showed us what "moral outrage and bikinis" might look like
naughtyrev predicted a replacement for the brassiere
Bowen built a tribute to Fark
Doctor Funkenstein recognized a new technique that businesses are using to handle problems
Diogenes summed up what happens when you cough on Yuma Walmart employees who ask you to wear a mask
Smart:
gilgigamesh explained that it wasn't actually a "white power" sign that a cop flashed at a Proud Boy
SoupGuru adjusted a famous expression to fit our current struggles
Langdon_777 gave more information about an incident where a cop unnecessarily pointed a gun at a man's head
mrshowrules thought that one medical professional might not always be so professional
LordZorch forgot to mention using your sudden wealth to buy nice things for DisseminationMonkey
Chief Superintendent Lookout told us about running into a covidiot in the wild
Snaptastic met your dad last week (I'm just kidding, please don't be mad at me)
Prank Call of Cthulhu talked about how incredibly dangerous it is to wear a cloth mask
G. Tarrant pointed out that a woman who was kicked out of a hospital for refusing to wear a mask actually lucked out
HerptheDerp explained the "OK" hand gesture being taken over by white power douchebags
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: Cafe Threads discovered that sometimes you can't count on your parents to help you save money
Funny: olapbill is not someone to forget a lover
Smart: make me some tea needs to make me this platter
Smart: Murflette explained the subtle difference between Russian blue and Prussian blue
Politics Funny:
markie_farkie did some serious multitasking
Mr.Tangent figured out why Joe Biden released 21 years of his tax returns
pkjun explained why the U.S. has such high numbers of daily deaths from COVID-19
Farking Clown Shoes looked at what a couple who defaced a Black Lives Matter mural managed to accomplish
adamgreeney reacted to news that the Ayn Rand Institute received money from the Paycheck Protection Program
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
farkingismybusiness had a bit of dark humor
Politics Smart:
Raymond Perjurytrap noticed someone had a strangely calibrated bullshiat detector
Private_Citizen figured that a grim prediction about the coronavirus is probably somewhat optimistic
A Cave Geek thought that Joe Biden will have a stack of work prepared for his first day if he wins the election
Megathuma looked at how some nurses who've helped fight the pandemic are being treated
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes helped explain what was happening with the case against Michael Flynn
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
fluffy_pope decided to narrow down who will be on the rebranded D.C. football team
Nothing To See Here wanted to honor a respected historical figure
opalakea chose a design based on a major influence in the D.C. area
Thrakkorzog knew what a real sharp dressed man looks like
RedZoneTuba doubled down on Washington
west.la.lawyer decided not to have any skin in the game
Thrakkorzog showed us how Skynet will be born
asstamassta really earned that screen name
Alligator appropriately went with a nautical theme
RedZoneTuba made this into a Hans-on art piece
Yammering_Splat_Vector tucked these hanging tents away in a shady spot
Fartist Friday: Create a portrait of summertime
FeuDePoubelle has a lovely garden
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show us what your pet would say if they could talk. Use any medium you like - art software, pen and paper, etc.
Farktography:
Circusdog320 won Farktography Contest No. 793: "A Fire in the Sky" with an amazing shot of flaming hills and lightning
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although I didn't get any good tips on avoiding griefers in online gaming. On the Quiz itself, jayfurr gets solo possession of the 1000 club Zoom channel with a score of 1049, followed by runwiz in second with 914 and Skerry_Monkey in third with 913. bradley547 took fourth with a score of 912, and the_colonel finished fifth with a respectable 880.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about newscaster Hugh Downs and his extensive career as a broadcaster. Only 16% of quiztakers knew that the job he had never held was weatherman for WABC-TV in New York. In fact, he was never involved in weather forecasting throughout his career, and never worked at WABC (the vast majority of his career was with NBC until 20/20). He was indeed host of "Concentration" for over ten years beginning in 1958, and announced for "The Tonight Show" for the last five years of the Jack Parr era from 1957-1962.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over where a Louisiana man went for a swim in his very mature and humble quest for "TikTok fame." 83% of quiztakers knew that the man took a dip in the aquarium at the Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City. The irony, of course, was that the person who filmed his antics got far more views on their social media than he did on his TikTok. So maybe if you're going for TikTok fame, do something idiotic in private where no one else is filming. Or maybe, you know, just don't do idiotic stuff.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over Kanye West and his congratulatory message to his wife on her becoming a billionaire. While I can see why 55% of quiztakers would think that tweeting a pair of Yeezys would be completely on-brand with Kanye, in truth, nothing says Kanye more than something completely bizarre - like a couple of tomatoes and some random weird flowers, as only 45% of quiztakers knew.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the location of the famous Globe Theatre, built by Shakespeare's theatre troupe and where many of his plays debuted. Surprisingly, only 94% of quiztakers knew that London was a far more appropriate venue for plays written in (and inventing a small part of) the English language to premiere than 16th Century Paris. But then again, the best way to appreciate Shakespeare is in the original Klingon, so I can understand the confusion of the 6%.
If you missed last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week!
· · ·
5 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 5 of 5 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
In Other Media
|